Brown 1
2d ago
Every year the power companies ask for a raise almost. It’s always a different excuse all the time. The PSC gives them most of the raise they want each and every time. The PSC should be investigated for being corrupt and allowing this to happen
6
Gay Bailey
2d ago
Why doesn’t the power company plan on future price hikes stockpile their coal, get a contract with other energy companies with price set , not wait until prices go so high.. Oh we all know the answer to that, the PSC will give them what they ask with no questions.
2
Rodger Cottrill
2d ago
they got 3 raise a year an don't clear right of ways trees grows into power lines for 40 years
4
