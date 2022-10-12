[Editors’ Note: This article is a work of fiction; it is not meant to be taken as a serious news article.]. As of October 3rd, 2022, multiple people reported having seen Mothman flying around the streets of Rainelle. Reports say that the Mothman was spotted perching on top of the Kroger grocery store. The Mothman was quoted to be staring at multiple individuals, and growling at many workers leaving their shifts, before flying off into the night. The Moth creature was seen flying towards Sewell Mountain, before disappearing into fog and darkness. This sighting begs the question, what was the Mothman doing on top of the building, and why Rainelle of all places? Multiple civilians decided to give their opinions and theories on what the Mothman might have been doing that night. One man named Geoff Putterman decided to give his insight on the event.

RAINELLE, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO