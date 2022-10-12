ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, WV

Thousands expected for Hinton Railroad Days

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – The City of Hinton is celebrating its Railroad Days event, starting a week from today! The highly anticipated Railroad Days event starts on Thursday, October 20, 2022. This hallmark fall event in Summers County has been absent for the past three years, and people are excited to have it back. The […]
One Tank Trip: Shawnee Lake and Amusement Park

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – While many get their Halloween thrills at haunted houses and tourist attractions, one place in Mercer County, just outside of Princeton, is the real deal. Lake Shawnee Amusement Park, now an abandoned carnival that’s gotten a name for itself as being a prime ghost hunting...
Public Invited To Tour Historic Coal Company Store

The public is invited to tour the Itmann Company store in Wyoming County this weekend. The historic building has been on the market for years after a former politician and Wyoming County native purchased the structure. The building was coal mine owner Isaac T. Mann’s office and employee hub about...
Beckley announces date for annual Christmas Parade

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The City of Beckley set a date for this year’s Christmas Parade, along with a new theme: “Candy Canes and Christmas Treats”. This year’s parade will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The parade itself will start at 11 A.M. Line-up will begin at 9 A.M. at Park Middle School […]
Black Walnut Festival kicks off in Roane County

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The 68th annual Black Walnut Festival kicked off this week in Roane County. The annual fall fest has a little bit of everything for everyone – from food vendors to craft shows and even rock climbing.  13 News talked with local residents to find out their favorite part of the […]
Christmas at Cass December train rides!

CASS, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for something fun and magical to do for the holiday season this year, you can enjoy a ride on the Cass Scenic Railroad during Christmas at Cass! Christmas at Cass lasts from December 2, 2022 to December 4, 2022, and again from December 9, 2022 to December 11, […]
Actor Jeremy Ambler of Wrong Turn to be at O’Kill Con

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — O’Kill Con is on it’s way, and it’s loaded with fun activities such as meeting actors from cult hit horror films. This first ever O’Kill Con will take place this October in Oak Hill, WV. The event will have a variety of unique vendors, opportunities for autographs and photos with some of […]
Popular Nitro, WV restaurant moves to new, smaller location

NITRO, WV (WOWK) — Shima’s Family Restaurant, a popular restaurant in Nitro has moved to a new, smaller location. The restaurant is now on Bank Street in the downtown area of Nitro. Customers lined up outside on Wednesday for a ribbon cutting. The owners say they have been facing trouble getting fully staffed. Customers say […]
Crews battle trailer fire in Kanawha County, WV

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A fire is under control after crews responded to a trailer that caught on fire in the community of Sharon in Kanawha County. Metro 911 officials say a call about a fire in the 100 block of Sharon Hill Drive in Sharon came in just before 9 p.m. They say […]
Traffic delays along S Kanawha St

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Some motorists could anticipate delays in traffic due to roadside work being conducted along the S Kanawha St area. Workers posted roadside near WVU Tech at the Church St turnoff on S Kanawha are directing traffic, stopping motorists in brief intervals as work continues. The...
Crash closes 1 lane of I-77S in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A tractor-trailer crash has blocked part of I-77 South in Kanawha County. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, close to the 105.4 mile-marker near the Eden’s Fork exit. West Virginia 511 officials say one lane of the I-77 South has been closed […]
Mothman sighted in Rainelle!? [FICTION]

[Editors’ Note: This article is a work of fiction; it is not meant to be taken as a serious news article.]. As of October 3rd, 2022, multiple people reported having seen Mothman flying around the streets of Rainelle. Reports say that the Mothman was spotted perching on top of the Kroger grocery store. The Mothman was quoted to be staring at multiple individuals, and growling at many workers leaving their shifts, before flying off into the night. The Moth creature was seen flying towards Sewell Mountain, before disappearing into fog and darkness. This sighting begs the question, what was the Mothman doing on top of the building, and why Rainelle of all places? Multiple civilians decided to give their opinions and theories on what the Mothman might have been doing that night. One man named Geoff Putterman decided to give his insight on the event.
