Read full article on original website
Related
Thousands expected for Hinton Railroad Days
HINTON, WV (WVNS) – The City of Hinton is celebrating its Railroad Days event, starting a week from today! The highly anticipated Railroad Days event starts on Thursday, October 20, 2022. This hallmark fall event in Summers County has been absent for the past three years, and people are excited to have it back. The […]
woay.com
One Tank Trip: Shawnee Lake and Amusement Park
PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – While many get their Halloween thrills at haunted houses and tourist attractions, one place in Mercer County, just outside of Princeton, is the real deal. Lake Shawnee Amusement Park, now an abandoned carnival that’s gotten a name for itself as being a prime ghost hunting...
New River Gorge Bridge closed to traffic, Bridge Day officially underway
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – For the first time in two years, West Virginia’s largest single-day festival is officially getting started. The New River Gorge Bridge closed to traffic at 7 AM this morning and will not reopen until 5 PM. Vendors arrived to set up at 5:30...
wvpublic.org
Public Invited To Tour Historic Coal Company Store
The public is invited to tour the Itmann Company store in Wyoming County this weekend. The historic building has been on the market for years after a former politician and Wyoming County native purchased the structure. The building was coal mine owner Isaac T. Mann’s office and employee hub about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beckley announces date for annual Christmas Parade
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The City of Beckley set a date for this year’s Christmas Parade, along with a new theme: “Candy Canes and Christmas Treats”. This year’s parade will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The parade itself will start at 11 A.M. Line-up will begin at 9 A.M. at Park Middle School […]
West Virginia native to perform with Keith Urban in Charleston
Country music superstar Keith Urban is playing at the Charleston Coliseum Saturday night. The concert will be a homecoming for his bass player, Jerry Flowers.
Black Walnut Festival kicks off in Roane County
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The 68th annual Black Walnut Festival kicked off this week in Roane County. The annual fall fest has a little bit of everything for everyone – from food vendors to craft shows and even rock climbing. 13 News talked with local residents to find out their favorite part of the […]
Christmas at Cass December train rides!
CASS, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for something fun and magical to do for the holiday season this year, you can enjoy a ride on the Cass Scenic Railroad during Christmas at Cass! Christmas at Cass lasts from December 2, 2022 to December 4, 2022, and again from December 9, 2022 to December 11, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWK
Meet WOWK’s New Meteorologist, Chris Knoll
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Please join us in welcoming WOWK’s new meteorologist, Chris Knoll to the team!. Catch his weekend forecasts, on 13 news weekend edition!
6 haunted places in West Virginia
Between West Virginia's love of the paranormal and its rich history, it's not surprising that there are plenty of local haunting legends that make for some fun destinations during spooky season.
Actor Jeremy Ambler of Wrong Turn to be at O’Kill Con
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — O’Kill Con is on it’s way, and it’s loaded with fun activities such as meeting actors from cult hit horror films. This first ever O’Kill Con will take place this October in Oak Hill, WV. The event will have a variety of unique vendors, opportunities for autographs and photos with some of […]
Popular Nitro, WV restaurant moves to new, smaller location
NITRO, WV (WOWK) — Shima’s Family Restaurant, a popular restaurant in Nitro has moved to a new, smaller location. The restaurant is now on Bank Street in the downtown area of Nitro. Customers lined up outside on Wednesday for a ribbon cutting. The owners say they have been facing trouble getting fully staffed. Customers say […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crews battle trailer fire in Kanawha County, WV
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A fire is under control after crews responded to a trailer that caught on fire in the community of Sharon in Kanawha County. Metro 911 officials say a call about a fire in the 100 block of Sharon Hill Drive in Sharon came in just before 9 p.m. They say […]
Traffic delays along S Kanawha St
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Some motorists could anticipate delays in traffic due to roadside work being conducted along the S Kanawha St area. Workers posted roadside near WVU Tech at the Church St turnoff on S Kanawha are directing traffic, stopping motorists in brief intervals as work continues. The...
Crash closes 1 lane of I-77S in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A tractor-trailer crash has blocked part of I-77 South in Kanawha County. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, close to the 105.4 mile-marker near the Eden’s Fork exit. West Virginia 511 officials say one lane of the I-77 South has been closed […]
cavtalk.org
Mothman sighted in Rainelle!? [FICTION]
[Editors’ Note: This article is a work of fiction; it is not meant to be taken as a serious news article.]. As of October 3rd, 2022, multiple people reported having seen Mothman flying around the streets of Rainelle. Reports say that the Mothman was spotted perching on top of the Kroger grocery store. The Mothman was quoted to be staring at multiple individuals, and growling at many workers leaving their shifts, before flying off into the night. The Moth creature was seen flying towards Sewell Mountain, before disappearing into fog and darkness. This sighting begs the question, what was the Mothman doing on top of the building, and why Rainelle of all places? Multiple civilians decided to give their opinions and theories on what the Mothman might have been doing that night. One man named Geoff Putterman decided to give his insight on the event.
Vehicle engulfed in flames near Sheetz in Cross Lanes
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — A car was on fire near the Sheetz and Rural King on Lakeview Drive in Cross Lanes. Metro 911 officials say the call came in just before 8:30 p.m. They say the fire is under control and no injuries are being reported. Dispatchers say crews are waiting on a wrecker. […]
U.S. Army Parachute Team participating in Bridge Day for first time ever
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A historic jump is taking place Saturday, October 15, 2022 for Bridge Day 2022. The U.S. Army Parachute Team, also known as the ‘Golden Knights’, will be participating, for the first time in the team’s history, in Bridge Day 2022. Bridge Day 2022 will be the first-time the Golden Knights have […]
‘Sexy orange’: The biggest pumpkin at the NC State Fair is from … West Virginia?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The biggest pumpkin at the North Carolina State Fair was grown in … West Virginia? Fair officials said Thursday that each of the top pumpkins weighed in at more than 1,000 pounds and the biggest tipped the scales at 1,461 pounds. That one was grown by Chris Rodebaugh of Lewisburg, West […]
SportsZone Highlights: Oak Hill at Buckhannon Upshur
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Oak Hill defeated Buckhannon Upshur (2-5) by a final score of 27-7. Next week, Buckhannon Upshur will play Grafton.
Comments / 0