TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 15, 2022-- The Bay is pleased to announce that Emefa Kuadey, designer and founder of israella KOBLA, has been selected as the recipient The Bay’s Fashion Fund, an initiative built to mentor and support emerging BIPOC designers in Canada. Kuadey has been awarded a $25,000 grant coupled with a three-year mentorship program designed to tackle some obstacles new designers face when entering the competitive retail landscape. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005603/en/ Emefa Kuadey, designer and founder of isarella KOBLA. Image Credit: Sofia Guevara

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO