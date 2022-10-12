On Jan. 8, 2021 on the field at Merrill Green Stadium in Bryan right before Liberty Hill met Crosby in a fierce battle for a berth in a state championship football game, an enormous act of kindness took place – one in which all the intensity of what was to come was put on hold for a moment in time and replaced by a gesture of goodwill between the schools.

LIBERTY HILL, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO