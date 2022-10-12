Read full article on original website
Animal Control officers awarded for their actions
Brenham Chief of Police Ron Parker presented the Chief Commendation Award to Animal Control Officers Meagan McCarrell and Lauren Rose during the city council meeting on Thursday for an incident that occurred on Aug. 17 of this year. According to Parker, a man in a frantic state called animal control...
Foundation raising funds for counterpart
On Jan. 8, 2021 on the field at Merrill Green Stadium in Bryan right before Liberty Hill met Crosby in a fierce battle for a berth in a state championship football game, an enormous act of kindness took place – one in which all the intensity of what was to come was put on hold for a moment in time and replaced by a gesture of goodwill between the schools.
Tourism in Brenham is up
Why is tourism in Brenham important? According to Brenham’s Tourism and Marketing Director Jennifer Eckermann, it’s about building something that will entice people to visit. “I heard this in a conference a few years ago and wanted to pass it on,” she said. “You build a place people...
Munch Munch on these
Bakaffa and Crystal Casey are new to Liberty Hill, but what they’re not new to is good food—particularly waffles. Their new restaurant, Munch Munch Waffles & More, opened last month and brings a European flair to classic and unique waffle dishes. The Caseys' waffle-loving journey began thanks to...
