WWE

ringsidenews.com

Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Charlotte Flair’s Return

Charlotte Flair has one of the most reputed careers in the women’s division. She made her main roster debut in 2015 and has continued to embark on a phenomenal journey. Now, it is time for The Queen to return to her kingdom. Flair last wrestled at WrestleMania Backlash on...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Rhea Ripley Trolls Rey Mysterio After His WWE SmackDown Move

Rhea Ripley worked hard to establish herself as one of the top Superstars in WWE’s women’s division. She found success in both NXT and the main roster so far. The former RAW Women’s Champion has gone through several changes over the years. She is currently part of the Judgment Day stable and fans are happy about her booking.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Name Of New Bray Wyatt Character Revealed

Bray Wyatt remained one of the most creative wrestlers in all of WWE, even while he was gone. In fact, some believed he was far too creative for the company, as he was never used to his full potential there. The former Universal Champion was released by WWE in July...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Bray Wyatt’s First SmackDown Promo Since WWE Return Ends In Abrupt Fashion

Bray Wyatt made his highly anticipated return to WWE at Extreme Rules in Philadelphia. Bray Wyatt made his first return to SmackDown in more than 700 days tonight in New Orleans. Bray Wyatt cut his first promo in WWE in more than a year tonight on SmackDown. Bray Wyatt was...
WWE
Britt Baker
ringsidenews.com

WWE Makes Big Decision About Ronda Rousey’s Future On SmackDown

Ronda Rousey is undoubtedly one of the most well-known names to make her way from the world of combat sports to professional wrestling. She continues to hone her craft and is now more comfortable in her current role as well. Since losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan, Ronda...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Tessa Blanchard Turns Up The Heat In Blue Swimsuit Photo Drop

Tessa Blanchard was the first-ever women’s World Champion in Impact Wrestling after she beat Sami Callihan back in 2020. Controversy exploded surrounding Blanchard around that time, and it only got worse from there. Tessa Blanchard was previously deemed to be “nuclear” after numerous stories of backstage abuse. She started...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Baron Corbin Undergoing Edgy Character Change

Since his main roster debut, Baron Corbin has undergone multiple character changes. From a corporate gimmick to the current Happy Corbin character, Baron Corbin’s character changes have been drastic and quite different from each other. However, it looks like Baron Corbin may be set to undergo another change to...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Liv Morgan Breaks Silence After WWE SmackDown Assault

Liv Morgan won the Money In The Bank match and then cashed it in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. Fans were initially glad for her until they stopped caring in the end. At WWE Extreme Rules, Morgan defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey. Despite her best efforts, Morgan passed out and lost the match, thereby her title as well.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Ethan Page Opens Up About AEW’s In-Ring Safety Protocol

Ethan Page made a name for himself during his time in Impact Wrestling, where he was a multi-time tag team champion alongside Josh Alexander. Eventually, he made his way to AEW and has since become one of the regular features of AEW programming. Ethan Page has a lot of interests...
ringsidenews.com

Bray Wyatt Could Be Working with Released WWE Superstar

Bray Wyatt made his WWE comeback after more than a year of absence. Last Saturday at Extreme Rules, he made his return following the Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins. Wyatt’s father Mike Rotunda recently Indicated via social media that a released WWE superstar joining forces with his son in WWE.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Saraya Says Her Neck Feels ‘Fantastic’

Ever since Saraya debuted on AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, there has been speculation surrounding her in-ring return. Considering she was forced to retire from in-ring action in 2018 due to a neck injury, fans were left wondering what her role in AEW might be. However, it was recently revealed that...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Spoiler On WWE’s Firefly Fun House Plans For Bray Wyatt’s SmackDown Return

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules, and the WWE Universe perked up in a big way. It was widely thought that he was returning, but tonight will see his official comeback on the blue brand. That being said, this is your official spoiler warning. Sean Sapp reported behind...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Spoiler On Surprise Return During AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage is not a live show this week, but they didn’t tape after Dynamite. We’ll have to see how it all turns out, but we have all the spoilers. That being said, this is your official spoiler warning. AEW Rampage was taped in Toronto, Canada. During the...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

AEW Dynamite Viewership Falls Back Under 1 Million This Week

AEW continued their stories on Dynamite this week, and there was a lot of pro wrestling action as well. How many viewers stuck around for Tony Khan’s show this week?. Spoiler TV reports that the October 12th episode of AEW Dynamite brought an overnight average of 983,000 viewers, with a .32 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

The Great Muta Says ‘Gates Of The Demon World’ Led To AEW Appearance

AEW has certainly undergone quite a few changes since its debut a few years ago. While there are a lot of things they still have to improve on, it continues to deliver a compelling product, week in and week out. During AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, the Great Muta sided with...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Another Ex-WWE Superstar Teases Return With Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt made his much-anticipated return at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. His return also teased a faction he may be forming a faction called the Wyatt6. This has left many fans speculating as to who could be involved in Bray Wyatt’s new faction. Many ex-WWE superstars being rumored to return alongside the former Universal Champion.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Adam Cole’s AEW Future In Doubt Due To Injury

Adam Cole is certainly one of the most skilled in-ring competitors in the pro wrestling world right now. He left NXT last year and made his way to AEW, which certainly made fans happy. After an injury hiatus, Cole’s return now remains unpredictable. Cole competed in a fatal four-way...
WWE

