Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Charlotte Flair’s Return
Charlotte Flair has one of the most reputed careers in the women’s division. She made her main roster debut in 2015 and has continued to embark on a phenomenal journey. Now, it is time for The Queen to return to her kingdom. Flair last wrestled at WrestleMania Backlash on...
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Trolls Rey Mysterio After His WWE SmackDown Move
Rhea Ripley worked hard to establish herself as one of the top Superstars in WWE’s women’s division. She found success in both NXT and the main roster so far. The former RAW Women’s Champion has gone through several changes over the years. She is currently part of the Judgment Day stable and fans are happy about her booking.
ringsidenews.com
Name Of New Bray Wyatt Character Revealed
Bray Wyatt remained one of the most creative wrestlers in all of WWE, even while he was gone. In fact, some believed he was far too creative for the company, as he was never used to his full potential there. The former Universal Champion was released by WWE in July...
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt’s First SmackDown Promo Since WWE Return Ends In Abrupt Fashion
Bray Wyatt made his highly anticipated return to WWE at Extreme Rules in Philadelphia. Bray Wyatt made his first return to SmackDown in more than 700 days tonight in New Orleans. Bray Wyatt cut his first promo in WWE in more than a year tonight on SmackDown. Bray Wyatt was...
RELATED PEOPLE
ringsidenews.com
Renee Paquette Thinks AEW Didn’t Want To Step On Jon Moxley’s Toes By Offering Her A Job
Renee Paquette was a part of the WWE family for eight years until she parted ways with the company back in the Summer of 2020. She parted ways with the company after FOX’s WWE Backstage show was cancelled. Paquette kept herself busy with quite a few projects, both personal...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Makes Big Decision About Ronda Rousey’s Future On SmackDown
Ronda Rousey is undoubtedly one of the most well-known names to make her way from the world of combat sports to professional wrestling. She continues to hone her craft and is now more comfortable in her current role as well. Since losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan, Ronda...
ringsidenews.com
Tessa Blanchard Turns Up The Heat In Blue Swimsuit Photo Drop
Tessa Blanchard was the first-ever women’s World Champion in Impact Wrestling after she beat Sami Callihan back in 2020. Controversy exploded surrounding Blanchard around that time, and it only got worse from there. Tessa Blanchard was previously deemed to be “nuclear” after numerous stories of backstage abuse. She started...
ringsidenews.com
Baron Corbin Undergoing Edgy Character Change
Since his main roster debut, Baron Corbin has undergone multiple character changes. From a corporate gimmick to the current Happy Corbin character, Baron Corbin’s character changes have been drastic and quite different from each other. However, it looks like Baron Corbin may be set to undergo another change to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan Breaks Silence After WWE SmackDown Assault
Liv Morgan won the Money In The Bank match and then cashed it in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. Fans were initially glad for her until they stopped caring in the end. At WWE Extreme Rules, Morgan defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey. Despite her best efforts, Morgan passed out and lost the match, thereby her title as well.
ringsidenews.com
Ethan Page Opens Up About AEW’s In-Ring Safety Protocol
Ethan Page made a name for himself during his time in Impact Wrestling, where he was a multi-time tag team champion alongside Josh Alexander. Eventually, he made his way to AEW and has since become one of the regular features of AEW programming. Ethan Page has a lot of interests...
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt Could Be Working with Released WWE Superstar
Bray Wyatt made his WWE comeback after more than a year of absence. Last Saturday at Extreme Rules, he made his return following the Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins. Wyatt’s father Mike Rotunda recently Indicated via social media that a released WWE superstar joining forces with his son in WWE.
ringsidenews.com
Saraya Says Her Neck Feels ‘Fantastic’
Ever since Saraya debuted on AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, there has been speculation surrounding her in-ring return. Considering she was forced to retire from in-ring action in 2018 due to a neck injury, fans were left wondering what her role in AEW might be. However, it was recently revealed that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On WWE’s Firefly Fun House Plans For Bray Wyatt’s SmackDown Return
Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules, and the WWE Universe perked up in a big way. It was widely thought that he was returning, but tonight will see his official comeback on the blue brand. That being said, this is your official spoiler warning. Sean Sapp reported behind...
ringsidenews.com
Jim Cornette Roasts ‘Silliness & Preposterousness’ Of Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House
Bray Wyatt recently made his much-anticipated return at Extreme Rules 2022. And for the first time since his return, he addressed the WWE Universe on SmackDown in an emotional segment. Over the years, one of key aspects of Bray Wyatt’s character has been the several supernatural elements. This has...
ringsidenews.com
Ezekiel’s Storyline Was Dropped As Soon As Triple H Became Head Of WWE Creative
After a long hiatus since August of last year, Elias return during a previous episode of Monday Night RAW, as Elias came back as his younger brother Ezekiel. After that, a series of amusing events unfolded. Ever since Ezekiel came to Monday Night RAW, everyone has accepted that he is...
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On Surprise Return During AEW Rampage
AEW Rampage is not a live show this week, but they didn’t tape after Dynamite. We’ll have to see how it all turns out, but we have all the spoilers. That being said, this is your official spoiler warning. AEW Rampage was taped in Toronto, Canada. During the...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Dynamite Viewership Falls Back Under 1 Million This Week
AEW continued their stories on Dynamite this week, and there was a lot of pro wrestling action as well. How many viewers stuck around for Tony Khan’s show this week?. Spoiler TV reports that the October 12th episode of AEW Dynamite brought an overnight average of 983,000 viewers, with a .32 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
ringsidenews.com
The Great Muta Says ‘Gates Of The Demon World’ Led To AEW Appearance
AEW has certainly undergone quite a few changes since its debut a few years ago. While there are a lot of things they still have to improve on, it continues to deliver a compelling product, week in and week out. During AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, the Great Muta sided with...
ringsidenews.com
Another Ex-WWE Superstar Teases Return With Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt made his much-anticipated return at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. His return also teased a faction he may be forming a faction called the Wyatt6. This has left many fans speculating as to who could be involved in Bray Wyatt’s new faction. Many ex-WWE superstars being rumored to return alongside the former Universal Champion.
ringsidenews.com
Adam Cole’s AEW Future In Doubt Due To Injury
Adam Cole is certainly one of the most skilled in-ring competitors in the pro wrestling world right now. He left NXT last year and made his way to AEW, which certainly made fans happy. After an injury hiatus, Cole’s return now remains unpredictable. Cole competed in a fatal four-way...
Comments / 0