yellowscene.com
Erie Home Rule
Home sweet home; home cooking; home is where the heart is. The word “home” conjures up warmth, happiness and comfort. Except in Erie, where a somewhat contentious November election faces voters as a proposed transition from a statutory form of government to home rule government is on the ballot.
sentinelcolorado.com
COLORADO VOTES 2022: Incumbent Mandy Lindsay faces Republican challenger Cory Parella in House District 42
Mandy Lindsay is defending her House District 42 seat representing north and central Aurora from a challenge by Republican Cory Parella this fall. Lindsay’s campaign platform includes creating housing options for all, repealing TABOR to help fund Colorado schools, stewarding the environment, improving access to health care and mental health care, and promoting abortion access.
sentinelcolorado.com
COLORADO VOTES 2022: Coroner Kelly Lear, now a Democrat, faces challenge from Ron Bouchard
Kelly Lear, an 18-year veteran of the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office, is seeking re-election this fall, opposed by Republican microscopist Ron Bouchard. Bouchard did not return his Sentinel survey. His campaign website says he is running to bring greater transparency to the office. He said he wants to “elucidate the root cause of deaths associated with global COVID-19 pandemic” and investigate cases of “sudden adult death syndrome,” a diagnosis that vaccine skeptics have claimed without evidence is being used to hide the true nature of vaccine-related deaths.
EDITORIAL: Vote NO on these Denver ballot issues
We urged a NO vote recently for Initiated Ordinance 305 on Denver’s municipal ballot. Dubbed the “eviction tax,” it’s a $12 million-a-year tax increase that will add even more to the price of renting in Denver — placing a $75 annual excise tax on nearly every rental apartment, townhome, mobile home and house in the city. It’s just what Denver doesn’t need — another rent hike. And the tax dollars it would collect would be used to hire lawyers for people facing eviction — a service Denver City Hall already provides. It’s an easy “no” vote.
coloradosun.com
Amendment D: Colorado’s governor would be empowered to reassign judges to newly created judicial district
When lawmakers created a new judicial district in 2020 to account for population growth, they didn’t specify how to appoint judges in the new district — and the Colorado Constitution doesn’t give exact directions, either. Amendment D is a one-time measure that would amend the state Constitution...
Voters weigh three candidates for DougCo’s top law enforcement job
From left: Darren Weekly, Darren Hill and Mike Phibbs.(Courtesy the candidates) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 13, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Two controversial topics — red flag laws and school safety — dominate the three-way race for Douglas County sheriff.
denverite.com
Former Denver mayoral candidate Lisa Calderón is running for mayor again
Lisa Calderón announced she is once again running for mayor of Denver. In 2019, she finished in third place, with fewer than half the votes then-incumbent Mayor Michael Hancock got. This time, however, she has campaign experience and stronger name recognition entering the race. “When we reimagine Denver, we...
Denver sends corrected voting booklet after errors found
The Denver Clerk & Recorder's Office is issuing an updated local ballot mailer that corrects errors in the initial booklet that was already mailed to voters. This will be sent to voters "ASAP" with the corrected information. The clerk & recorder's office said that the initial booklet contained errors for ballot questions in the Spanish version of Ballot Measures 2J and 2K, and omitted comments for Ballot Measure 2I and Ordinance 307. The officer said that the comments for those two were "received prior to deadline.""Those constraints are an explanation, but they are not an excuse. As the elected Clerk...
coloradonewsline.com
Kirkmeyer repeats false Colorado oil and gas claims in 8th District debate against Caraveo
The candidates vying to become the first representative of Colorado’s new, highly competitive 8th Congressional District raced through a variety of hot-button issues in their first and only scheduled debate on Thursday. State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, a Republican and a longtime fixture in Weld County politics, used the debate,...
Denver likely to pay photographer $350,000 to settle police lawsuit
The George Floyd protests in downtown Denver.Colin Lloyd/Unsplash. CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misidentified Trevor Hughes as working for USA Today. The Trevor Hughes in the settlement is an independent photographer, not a newspaper reporter. NewsBreak regrets the error.
KKTV
UCCS professor talks early predictions, party nominees, and voter interests ahead of Colorado elections
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - University of Colorado - Colorado Springs Political Science Professor Joshua Dunn joined KKTV once again in the 11 Breaking News Center ahead of the midterm election happening on Nov. 8. He sat down with Digital Anchor Carel Lajara to talk about what has changed since...
Neighbor vs. community: County seeks 'adverse possession' of land after homeowner blocks creek access to park visitors
KITTREDGE, Colo. — Neighbors in this quaint community are divided over a property dispute between Jefferson County and a homeowner who blocked access to a creek she claims runs through her private property. Visitors to Kittredge Community Park have had access to Bear Creek for 35 years through a...
Sedalia faces crucial water system tax hike
By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 13, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Fewer than 100 people in the unincorporated community of Sedalia could face a property tax increase to help ensure they have better water service.
Landmark application filed for architect's Denver home
Three Denver residents filed an application in late September to preserve the home of a noted local architect in the Cherry Creek neighborhood.Why it matters: The landmark designation is opposed by the property owner, Denver-based Mag Builders, who filed a demolition application with the city's planning office in July. The property owners want to tear down the structure at 401 N. Madison St., and build two duplexes. The property at 401 N. Madison St. in Denver's Cherry Creek neighborhood on Oct. 12. Photo: Esteban L. Hernandez/Axios Catch up quick: The residence is an example of late modern architectural style,...
Teacher shortage may need community buy-in solution
DENVER — Fixing Colorado's teacher shortage is a complex problem. A lot of solutions are being explored, including a program that asks the community to buy into education in a different way. With more teachers retiring than there are new teachers coming into the classroom, COVID, and the great...
denverite.com
Denver’s Clerk and Recorder printed a couple of mistakes in the Spanish-language ballot guide
The Denver Clerk and Recorder’s office printed a couple of mistakes in its Spanish-language Municipal Ballot Information Booklet, which repeats the same language three times, across two different referred questions. The city repeated language describing Referred Question 2J, which addresses taxes for Climate Action, in its description of Referred...
Another Popular Colorado Landmark May Be Renamed and Here’s Why
Many mistakes have been made throughout America's history which is one of the reasons why a landmark in Colorado may undergo a name change. According to a report from CBS News, Mount Evans, a 14'er located in Clear Creek County, Colorado is undergoing review for a possible name change by the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board.
How many police has Denver funded over the years?
Denver's police force will grow in the next year, pending approval, but it will stay beneath its budgeted size from just four years ago.
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities
(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
Colorado city ranked as 3rd 'best place for sleep' nationwide
According to Sleep Foundation, three Colorado cities are among the best spots to get a good night's sleep in the country. In order to make the determination, Sleep Foundation partnered with Sleep Cycle, which is a sleep tracking device, to literally quantify quality of sleep by looking at factors like time spent in bed, time spent in deep sleep, and snoring. They also considered data from the CDC and US Census, including factors like health insurance rates and doctor visitation.
