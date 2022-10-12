ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hills Village, CO

Erie Home Rule

Home sweet home; home cooking; home is where the heart is. The word “home” conjures up warmth, happiness and comfort. Except in Erie, where a somewhat contentious November election faces voters as a proposed transition from a statutory form of government to home rule government is on the ballot.
ERIE, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

COLORADO VOTES 2022: Incumbent Mandy Lindsay faces Republican challenger Cory Parella in House District 42

Mandy Lindsay is defending her House District 42 seat representing north and central Aurora from a challenge by Republican Cory Parella this fall. Lindsay’s campaign platform includes creating housing options for all, repealing TABOR to help fund Colorado schools, stewarding the environment, improving access to health care and mental health care, and promoting abortion access.
COLORADO STATE
sentinelcolorado.com

COLORADO VOTES 2022: Coroner Kelly Lear, now a Democrat, faces challenge from Ron Bouchard

Kelly Lear, an 18-year veteran of the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office, is seeking re-election this fall, opposed by Republican microscopist Ron Bouchard. Bouchard did not return his Sentinel survey. His campaign website says he is running to bring greater transparency to the office. He said he wants to “elucidate the root cause of deaths associated with global COVID-19 pandemic” and investigate cases of “sudden adult death syndrome,” a diagnosis that vaccine skeptics have claimed without evidence is being used to hide the true nature of vaccine-related deaths.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Vote NO on these Denver ballot issues

We urged a NO vote recently for Initiated Ordinance 305 on Denver’s municipal ballot. Dubbed the “eviction tax,” it’s a $12 million-a-year tax increase that will add even more to the price of renting in Denver — placing a $75 annual excise tax on nearly every rental apartment, townhome, mobile home and house in the city. It’s just what Denver doesn’t need — another rent hike. And the tax dollars it would collect would be used to hire lawyers for people facing eviction — a service Denver City Hall already provides. It’s an easy “no” vote.
DENVER, CO
City
Cherry Hills Village, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
denverite.com

Former Denver mayoral candidate Lisa Calderón is running for mayor again

Lisa Calderón announced she is once again running for mayor of Denver. In 2019, she finished in third place, with fewer than half the votes then-incumbent Mayor Michael Hancock got. This time, however, she has campaign experience and stronger name recognition entering the race. “When we reimagine Denver, we...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver sends corrected voting booklet after errors found

The Denver Clerk & Recorder's Office is issuing an updated local ballot mailer that corrects errors in the initial booklet that was already mailed to voters. This will be sent to voters "ASAP" with the corrected information. The clerk & recorder's office said that the initial booklet contained errors for ballot questions in the Spanish version of Ballot Measures 2J and 2K, and omitted comments for Ballot Measure 2I and Ordinance 307. The officer said that the comments for those two were "received prior to deadline.""Those constraints are an explanation, but they are not an excuse. As the elected Clerk...
DENVER, CO
Person
Russell Stewart
Axios Denver

Landmark application filed for architect's Denver home

Three Denver residents filed an application in late September to preserve the home of a noted local architect in the Cherry Creek neighborhood.Why it matters: The landmark designation is opposed by the property owner, Denver-based Mag Builders, who filed a demolition application with the city's planning office in July. The property owners want to tear down the structure at 401 N. Madison St., and build two duplexes. The property at 401 N. Madison St. in Denver's Cherry Creek neighborhood on Oct. 12. Photo: Esteban L. Hernandez/Axios Catch up quick: The residence is an example of late modern architectural style,...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Teacher shortage may need community buy-in solution

DENVER — Fixing Colorado's teacher shortage is a complex problem. A lot of solutions are being explored, including a program that asks the community to buy into education in a different way. With more teachers retiring than there are new teachers coming into the classroom, COVID, and the great...
COLORADO STATE
Matt Whittaker

State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities

(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city ranked as 3rd 'best place for sleep' nationwide

According to Sleep Foundation, three Colorado cities are among the best spots to get a good night's sleep in the country. In order to make the determination, Sleep Foundation partnered with Sleep Cycle, which is a sleep tracking device, to literally quantify quality of sleep by looking at factors like time spent in bed, time spent in deep sleep, and snoring. They also considered data from the CDC and US Census, including factors like health insurance rates and doctor visitation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

