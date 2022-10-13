NYC schools employee dies after being shot in head in Brooklyn; 19-year-old suspect arrested

A New York City schools employee has died after being shot in the head in Brooklyn on Tuesday, and police have arrested a man in connection to the incident.

Ethan Holder, 19, was pronounced dead at Brooklyn Hospital after being shot in the head around 2:50 p.m. outside a deli at 5022 Avenue M in the Flatlands section on Tuesday.

Police sources say a gunman fired four shots, striking the teenager once in the head.

They say the incident stemmed from some sort of dispute between the two, but was not gang related.

The Department of Education says the victim works as a paraprofessional for District 75, located in the same building as PS 203 Floyd Bennett School.

He was shot less than a block from the school, and according to police sources, he was the intended target of the shooting.

The United Federation of Teachers (UFT) released a statement Wednesday night in response to the shooting.

"Another senseless shooting. Our students, staff and communities deserve to be safe but instead are traumatized by this tide of violence. As a city, we have to do better," said Michael Mulgrew, President of the UFT.

Javier Oates, a 19-year-old Brooklyn resident, was arrested and charged with murder, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal use of a firearm.

Police say neither the victim or the suspect had any prior arrests.

Surveillance video obtained exclusively by Eyewitness News captured the moments leading up to the shooting.

The NYPD description of the gunman matched the man seen on the surveillance video. They say the suspect was wearing a red do-rag and a black parka over a red hoodie.

Moments after he passes the camera, you can see people react to the shooting.

Police say the have security camera video from several angles.

They say the gunman took off in a dark-colored Lexus.

