NYC schools employee dies after being shot in head in Brooklyn; 19-year-old suspect arrested

ABCNY
 3 days ago

A New York City schools employee has died after being shot in the head in Brooklyn on Tuesday, and police have arrested a man in connection to the incident.

Ethan Holder, 19, was pronounced dead at Brooklyn Hospital after being shot in the head around 2:50 p.m. outside a deli at 5022 Avenue M in the Flatlands section on Tuesday.

Police sources say a gunman fired four shots, striking the teenager once in the head.

They say the incident stemmed from some sort of dispute between the two, but was not gang related.

The Department of Education says the victim works as a paraprofessional for District 75, located in the same building as PS 203 Floyd Bennett School.

He was shot less than a block from the school, and according to police sources, he was the intended target of the shooting.

The United Federation of Teachers (UFT) released a statement Wednesday night in response to the shooting.

"Another senseless shooting. Our students, staff and communities deserve to be safe but instead are traumatized by this tide of violence. As a city, we have to do better," said Michael Mulgrew, President of the UFT.

Javier Oates, a 19-year-old Brooklyn resident, was arrested and charged with murder, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal use of a firearm.

Javier Oates, a 19-year-old Brooklyn resident, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Ethan Holder, a paraprofessional for District 75.

Police say neither the victim or the suspect had any prior arrests.

Surveillance video obtained exclusively by Eyewitness News captured the moments leading up to the shooting.

The NYPD description of the gunman matched the man seen on the surveillance video. They say the suspect was wearing a red do-rag and a black parka over a red hoodie.

Moments after he passes the camera, you can see people react to the shooting.

Police say the have security camera video from several angles.

They say the gunman took off in a dark-colored Lexus.

Shirley S Dawkins
3d ago

God protect this young man family from anything that wasn't sent by you. Wrap those two faithful loving arms around each and everyone of them one by one and name by name. In God's loving and awesome name Amen Amen 🙏 🙌

Black Hand
3d ago

No forget jail for its not a the solution Truly! This Nomad has to be put down. I'm a man of color and we're not killing other races but consuming our own. No more these Nomads cannot exist with humanity.

Coy DeLaCruz
3d ago

So young...so sad...tragic...I was hoping he would pull through but he is dead...may he rest in peace and all my sympathy to his family... especially his mother...I am a mother with two sons around his age living here in BK too....I can only imagine the pain she must feel...a moment of silence for him.

