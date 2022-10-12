ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from New Orleans, Louisiana

Spending a couple of days in the historic and party-centric city of New Orleans, Louisiana, is always a treat. But the Big Easy doesn’t always go easy on us; recharge by seeking out some of the best day trips from New Orleans, LA. From national forests to quaint towns and cities, there’s plenty just a short drive away from Louisiana’s biggest city.
uptownmessenger.com

Viewpoint: Nov. 8 ballot includes 8 constitutional amendments

In addition to the races for U.S. Senate, Congress, judges, clerks and the School Board on the ballot, New Orleans voters will choose among eight constitutional amendments in the November election. All amendments were passed by the Louisiana Legislature during the 2021 or 2022 regular session. Each proposed amendment had to receive a two-thirds favorable vote in the House and Senate to reach the ballot. The Public Affairs Research Council has created a well-researched guide to the amendments. which is available on their website, parlouisiana.org.
Latoya Cantrell
bigeasymagazine.com

Moreno Says Reassignment of Security Aide is Retaliation from Cantrell

City Council President Helena Moreno says that Deputy Greg Malveaux – an Orleans Parish deputy sheriff assigned to provide security to the council member since 2017 has been reassigned in what she believes is a political reprisal from Mayor LaToya Cantrell. The reassignment comes just two weeks after Fox 8 and the Metropolitan Crime Commission released reports alleging that Cantrell is living in a city-owned apartment without paying rent.
verylocal.com

The Doullut Steamboat Houses of New Orleans

The confections that are New Orleans’ two Doullut Steamboat Gothic Houses rise incongruously above the other, far humbler, structures in the largely working-class Holy Cross neighborhood that hugs the Mississippi River from the eastern side of the Industrial Canal to Jackson Barracks, where Orleans Parish gives way to that of St. Bernard.
clarionherald.org

Mother Henriette’s beatification cause discussed

The Sisters of the Holy Family used a Sept. 28 visit by Cardinal Peter Turkson to update him on the status of the cause for beatification of Venerable Henriette Delille, the free woman of color who founded the congregation in New Orleans in 1842. After eating breakfast with 35 sisters...
WWL

New Orleans garbage contracts in a limbo

NEW ORLEANS — There is no denying that trash pickup in parts of New Orleans has been at times as rotten as two-week-old garbage. Metro Service Group currently picks up in the city’s Service Area 2, north of I-10 from the Jefferson Parish line to the lake in the east.
