NOLA.com
Louisiana touts $95 million plan to spruce up Claiborne Expressway, remove ramps in Tremé
Last year, the Claiborne Expressway, long a symbol of the sins of 1960s urban planning, was singled out by President Joe Biden's administration as a project in need of money under a $1 trillion federal infrastructure law. On Thursday, the New Orleans and Louisiana governments responded by asking for a...
Allegations fly in legal battle over Mayor Cantrell-created nonprofit
NEW ORLEANS — Board members at Forward Together New Orleans, a nonprofit formed by Mayor LaToya Cantrell, are suing the executive director they fired in August, trying to stop him from seizing control of the charity's money. But Shaun Randolph claims he is still FTNO’s executive director and contends...
wwno.org
The recall attempt of Mayor Cantrell: who is behind it and how is it being funded?
The committee to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has raised more than $63,000 for the effort. But where exactly are all these contributions coming from? The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate’s editorial page director and columnist, Stephanie Grace, breaks down the funding from big Republican donors to smaller grassroots contributions.
NOLA.com
Rubensteins to open 40-room hotel above Canal Street store; latest in boutique hotel trend
The Rubenstein family, known for the nearly century-old men's clothing store on the corner of Canal Street and St. Charles Avenue, is turning the upper floors of five historic buildings there into a 40-room boutique hotel. The family is partnering with developer Joe Jaeger, whose MCC Real Estate will operate...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from New Orleans, Louisiana
Spending a couple of days in the historic and party-centric city of New Orleans, Louisiana, is always a treat. But the Big Easy doesn’t always go easy on us; recharge by seeking out some of the best day trips from New Orleans, LA. From national forests to quaint towns and cities, there’s plenty just a short drive away from Louisiana’s biggest city.
fox8live.com
FOX 8 Defenders: Willows management attempts to end lease of family who spoke to FOX 8
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Local managers at The Willows apartment complex are changing their tune after posting a lease termination on a young mother’s door who complained to FOX 8 about deplorable living conditions. She believes it was retaliation for speaking with us. For Cierra Dobard, the last 24...
uptownmessenger.com
Viewpoint: Nov. 8 ballot includes 8 constitutional amendments
In addition to the races for U.S. Senate, Congress, judges, clerks and the School Board on the ballot, New Orleans voters will choose among eight constitutional amendments in the November election. All amendments were passed by the Louisiana Legislature during the 2021 or 2022 regular session. Each proposed amendment had to receive a two-thirds favorable vote in the House and Senate to reach the ballot. The Public Affairs Research Council has created a well-researched guide to the amendments. which is available on their website, parlouisiana.org.
Newell Normand: Mayor Cantrell is trying to fool us with claims of a GOP conspiracy against her
Newell: Mayor Cantrell is trying to fool us with claims of a GOP conspriacy against her
Bayou Phoenix: City delays on redevelopment of former Six Flags site, possibly jeopardizing project
What's on the minds of many is the question of what's taking so long to begin work on the Six Flags site.
NOLA.com
New NOPD policy addressing nonverbal intimidation coming by year's end, police monitor says
New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said this week that he is working with Independent Police Monitor Stella Cziment to draft a new policy that would address nonverbal intimidation by officers and calls involving elected officials. The guidance could be implemented by the end of the year. Cziment's office recently...
theadvocate.com
Changes coming for downtown Covington, from Southern Hotel expansion to boutique bowling
For decades, North New Hampshire Street was the place to go in downtown Covington, with the Southern Hotel offering a swanky respite to heat-weary visitors and multiple movie houses showing everything from silent films to "Star Wars." That's about to be the case again, thanks to a flurry of new...
NOLA.com
King, queen announced for 2023 Washington DC Mardi Gras; see chair, more event information
WASHINGTON — New Orleanian Fred Heebe, a prodigious bipartisan donor to political campaigns, was selected Wednesday as the king of the 2023 Washington Mardi Gras, according to the Mystick Krewe of Louisianians, which runs the ball and associated parties. The queen will be college senior Virginia Grace Mills, who...
Scoot: Mayor Cantrell tried to blame Republicans for her problems
Mayor Cantrell’s behavior in office and her lame attempts to cover her egocentric decisions and her abject failure at transparency only show the level of arrogance shrouding her administration.
bigeasymagazine.com
Moreno Says Reassignment of Security Aide is Retaliation from Cantrell
City Council President Helena Moreno says that Deputy Greg Malveaux – an Orleans Parish deputy sheriff assigned to provide security to the council member since 2017 has been reassigned in what she believes is a political reprisal from Mayor LaToya Cantrell. The reassignment comes just two weeks after Fox 8 and the Metropolitan Crime Commission released reports alleging that Cantrell is living in a city-owned apartment without paying rent.
verylocal.com
The Doullut Steamboat Houses of New Orleans
The confections that are New Orleans’ two Doullut Steamboat Gothic Houses rise incongruously above the other, far humbler, structures in the largely working-class Holy Cross neighborhood that hugs the Mississippi River from the eastern side of the Industrial Canal to Jackson Barracks, where Orleans Parish gives way to that of St. Bernard.
clarionherald.org
Mother Henriette’s beatification cause discussed
The Sisters of the Holy Family used a Sept. 28 visit by Cardinal Peter Turkson to update him on the status of the cause for beatification of Venerable Henriette Delille, the free woman of color who founded the congregation in New Orleans in 1842. After eating breakfast with 35 sisters...
Losing ground: How one New Orleans community is sinking
In the early 1990s, James Wright lost his family home in New Orleans’ 9th Ward when a new school was built on his block. “They basically took our houses because they gave us very little money for them,” he said. “And most of the people were old Black people who owned their homes.”
Low levels in the Mississippi River impacting New Orleans-area freshwater supply
Startling low levels on the Mississippi River are beginning to impact cargo traffic upstream. It's also causing problems with the drinking water supply in at least one parish.
New Orleans garbage contracts in a limbo
NEW ORLEANS — There is no denying that trash pickup in parts of New Orleans has been at times as rotten as two-week-old garbage. Metro Service Group currently picks up in the city’s Service Area 2, north of I-10 from the Jefferson Parish line to the lake in the east.
Records show two people contributed $30k of the $57k total for Cantrell recall effort
In all, the campaign shows more than 100 pages of donations for a total of $57,647. But two men are responsible for $30k of that number.
