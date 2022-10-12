ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

A dominant defensive performance decided the John Ehret-West Jefferson game

John Ehret’s defense came up big with seven sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery in its 18-14 win over West Jefferson on Friday night at Memtsas Stadium in Harvey. John Ehret quarterback Royal Falgout completed five passes for 64 yards, one touchdown and one interception while adding 83 yards on the ground. Wide receiver Charles Coleman had three catches for 58 yards and a touchdown. Running back Damien Smith had 12 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown for John Ehret (2-5).
MARRERO, LA
CBS Sports

Watch South Florida vs. Tulane: TV channel, live stream info, start time

This Saturday, the South Florida Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.33 points per contest. South Florida and the Tulane Green Wave will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. Tulane will be strutting in after a victory while the Bulls will be stumbling in from a defeat.
TAMPA, FL
NOLA.com

Brother Martin-Holy Cross was a tight game decided in the 2nd half

Clayton Lonardo threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Nicolas Malek early in the fourth quarter, and Brother Martin's defense shut out Holy Cross in the second half, lifting the Crusaders to a 14-7 victory Friday night at Tad Gormley Stadium. Senior Torey Lambert rushed 31 times for 197 yards and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

East Ascension cashes in Walker turnovers, holds on for District 5-5A win

East Ascension’s defense helped the Spartans end a three-game losing streak in defeating rival St. Amant last week. That intensity carried over to Friday night's game against new District 5-5A foe Walker on Friday night in Gonzales. The Spartans defense forced three first-half fumbles and turned all three turnovers into touchdowns in a 45-28 win.
GONZALES, LA
fox8live.com

Bogalusa Lumberjacks off to a strong start under Cyril Crutchfield

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - From the West Bank, to the East Bank, and up to Baton Rouge, Cyril Crutchfield has been on quite the coaching journey. That odyssey now continues at Bogalusa High, a school less than four miles from the Louisiana-Mississippi state border. “Well it’s only just a gift...
BOGALUSA, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Our Cajun Man’s Swamp Tour Adventure

Gibson, Louisiana — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Our second stop on The Louisiana Weekend On The Road series is in Gibson, Louisiana for the Cajun Man’s Swamp Tour through the Atchafalaya Basin. On this tour, we saw Louisiana wildlife including, alligators, bald eagles, many more fish and birds. We experienced the marsh as well as the swamp. Also on this tour, we had a chance to feed the alligators.
GIBSON, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you are one of those people who could eat pizza every day then this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely amazing food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
LOUISIANA STATE
roadtirement.com

New Orleans’ famed above ground tombs in St Louis Cemetery No. 1

St. Louis Cemetery No. 1 was established via a Royal Spanish Land Grant in 1789. It was originally outside the city limits, and was at least twice its current size. The Archdiocese of New Orleans now has control of this cemetery. Currently the only way you can get into the cemetery is with a licensed tour guide. Unfortunately vandalism has forced this action. This cemetery was definitely on our list of things to “be sure to see” when we visited New Orleans in January, 2018.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

‘Katt Williams: 2023 And Me’ Tour Comes To Louisiana

You will get two opportunities to catch the comedy legend Katt Williams live in Louisiana. The iconic comedian/ Emmy Award-Winning actor has taken his new 17-city tour "Katt Williams: 2023 and Me" on the road! The best part? He is making two stops in the Bayou State! Fresh off the success of his "World War III" Tour( available on Netflix), the hilarious entertainer is back with an all-new show! Warning - video features explicit language.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
LOUISIANA STATE

