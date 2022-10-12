Read full article on original website
Related
What Causes Bags Under Your Eyes?
If you've experienced puffy, saggy bags or dark circles under your eyes, you're not alone. Experts say that anyone at any age can develop these unwanted eye bags (via The Healthy). Perhaps what's more distressing is that, according to those in the know, there is no way to completely get rid of these bags once you develop them, outside of surgery.
The $3 Item That Keeps My Houseplants Thriving — and 7 Other Miracle Products for Plant-Lovers with ADHD
Dylan M. Austin is a highly caffeinated writer and creator in Seattle. He is passionate about the LGBTQIA+ community, sobriety, veganism, and thriving with ADHD. When offline, he's hanging out with his dog and tending to an increasingly excessive houseplant collection. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you...
ohmymag.co.uk
Feeling dizzy? Here's when to see a doctor
It is not out of place to occasionally feel light-headed when you miss breakfast or when you stand too fast or get on a rollercoaster. According to experts, feeling dizzy is generally not a cause for alarm, although it can be an uncomfortable and sometimes scary feeling. Dizziness is also a common symptom of many health conditions, so you need to know when to see a physician when next you feel woozy.
WebMD
What Your Mucus Says About Your Health
You might think of mucus – the runny, goopy, or gummy stuff you sneeze out, sniff in, and cough up – as something pesky you never seem to have a tissue for. It might not be sexy, but mucus is one of your body’s biggest defenders. This...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thebiochronicle.com
Hair Loss and Thinning: Causes, Treatments, and Prevention
As we get older, our hair starts to lose thickness and volume. Hair loss can also be caused by health conditions, stress, and nutrition deficiencies, among other factors. There are treatment options that usually help to manage hair loss. Some of these hair care treatment options can also be used to treat the scalp considering it is neglected in most cases. Below, we’ll look further into hair loss and thinning and different treatment options.
Medical News Today
How to do lung exercises to improve lung health
Lung exercises can help people control their breathing and increase their lung capacity. They are helpful for people with lung problems such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. When a person breathes, the diaphragm contracts to pull air into the lungs. The lungs take oxygen from the air and send it...
TODAY.com
Is decaf or regular coffee healthier for your heart?
Coffee, whether it’s caffeinated or not, may be good for the heart and may lead to a longer life if it’s consumed in moderation, a new study suggests. An analysis of data from nearly 450,000 British adults revealed that the biggest health benefit was associated with drinking two to three cups of java per day. Caffeinated, but not decaffeinated, coffee was associated with a lower risk of irregular heart rhythms, according to the report published in the European Journal of Cardiology.
Anxiety can look different in children. Here's what to look for and some treatments to consider
Throughout the pandemic, many families have struggled with fears about COVID, employment and lock-downs – all while experiencing disruption to things like school, childcare, social support services and beloved activities. It has been stressful for some, traumatic for others. So it may be no surprise to learn many children have been affected by anxiety during the pandemic, especially while under lockdown. Our research shows some families were particularly vulnerable. Those who experienced financial strain, poor quality housing, loneliness, pre-existing mental health problems, and couple conflict reported worse child and parent mental health over time. Families and children who have struggled during the...
KIDS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Consumer Reports.org
How to Prevent and Treat Chronic Constipation
It’s normal to have an occasional bout of constipation. Uncomfortable as it may be, this usually resolves within a few days. But chronic constipation—which might require some action—is the issue if you have at least two of the following symptoms for at least three months:. • You...
cohaitungchi.com
GM Diet Day 5 Menu: High Protein Foods for Weight Loss
If you’ve successfully completed the Day 1, Day 2, Day 3 and Day 4 of General Motors diet program, then you’ll find the GM Diet Day 5 menu pretty interesting as it satisfies your taste buds. You are reading: Substitute of beef in gm diet | GM Diet...
Healthline
Sleep Apnea: How a Medication Used to Treat Depression May Help
Obstructive sleep apnea is the most common sleep-related breathing disorder. CPAP devices are effective, but many people find them cumbersome and don’t use them consistently. Reboxetine, a depression medication, might help reduce the severity of sleep apnea for some people. The negative effects of consistently poor sleep can’t be...
How to Support Someone Going Through a Psychiatric Episode
Though the term "psychosis" may be thrown around loosely, the diagnosis is often much deeper than describing someone's erratic or abnormal behavior. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, a period of psychosis is what happens when an individual's "thoughts and perceptions are disturbed" and they "have difficulty understanding what is real and what is not."
triangletribune.com
A family favorite in just 5 minutes
Running short on time from a busy schedule shouldn’t mean skipping out on your favorite desserts. In fact, it should be all the more reason to enjoy a sweet treat as a reward for all that hard work. When you’re due for a bite into dark chocolate goodness, all...
scitechdaily.com
New, Low-Calorie Sweetener May Also Provide Health Benefits
The study found that the sweetener could also improve your gut health. People adore their sweet treats, as seen by the enormous range of sodas, candies, and baked goods that are sold globally. However, consuming artificial sweeteners or white table sugar in excess might have negative effects on your health. Researchers looking for a better sweetener have recently published findings in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry of the American Chemical Society (ACS). The low-calorie mixture is as sweet as table sugar and, in lab tests, feeds “good” gut microbes.
What It Means When Your Hemoglobin Count Is High
According to a 2019 study published in the journal InformedHealth, about 55% of your blood is plasma, while different blood cells make up the remaining 45%. Blood cells come in two types: red blood cells (or erythrocytes) and white blood cells (or leukocytes), as explained by the American Society of Hematology. Red blood cells contain a protein known as hemoglobin, which transports oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body, per the society.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Different Coffee Types Linked to Cardiovascular, Longevity Benefits
Coffee appears to have cardiovascular health benefits regardless of what form it comes in — traditional ground, instant, or decaffeinated — according to a new study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. Past research has found that coffee may have a range of health benefits, some...
Why silence really is golden — for your health
If you like to work or play with a radio or TV going in the background, or if you automatically pull out your cellphone when you have nothing particular to do, then you’re not alone. But you might also be making whatever you’re doing a bit more complicated and time-consuming or robbing yourself of a creative burst.
Mum says she has ‘completely different baby’ after £7.99 cream helped painful eczema
An adorable baby who had to wear mittens to stop her scratching and bleeding because of painful red eczema across her face and body now has “baby soft skin” for the first time – thanks to a “miracle” £7.99 over-the-counter cream.Little Nola Harris-Rodrigues was born an otherwise happy and healthy baby on December 15, 2021, but her first-time mum Emily Harris, 25, noticed her daughter did not have the super smooth skin babies are known for.Nola’s dry skin only seemed to worsen until at three-months-old, her face, scalp and body were covered in red, flaky skin and weeping sores –...
Medical News Today
Types of connective tissue disease
Connective tissue provides the framework and support for tissues throughout the body, including bones, muscles, blood vessels, and organs. It consists of a variety of proteins, such as collagen and elastin, which give the tissue its strength and flexibility. Diseases that affect the function or structure of connective tissue are...
Comments / 0