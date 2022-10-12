Read full article on original website
Commanders preparing to be sellers at deadline?
The Washington Commanders enter Thursday night’s Bears matchup with a 1-4 record, which is well off the pace in an improved NFC East. They are already looking to unload an unhappy William Jackson. Washington might not stop at Jackson. Falling to 1-5 could make the Commanders open for business...
Broncos had no intention of waiting on Russell Wilson extension
Amplified by the Broncos’ bevy of prime time games to start the season, their Russell Wilson partnership has not gotten off to a good start. The team has seen the nine-time Pro Bowler struggle in Nathaniel Hackett‘s increasingly scrutinized offense, inviting big-picture questions. The Broncos are being questioned...
Teams calling Panthers on Christian McCaffrey
As they did this spring, the Panthers are receiving calls on Christian McCaffrey‘s potential availability. While the team is listening to offers for the former All-Pro running back, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com notes the team shut down multiple inquiries recently. Matt Rhule’s firing may or may not have spurred...
49ers place DT Javon Kinlaw on IR with knee injury
The 49ers have determined Javon Kinlaw will need another IR stay. After spending much of last season on IR, the third-year defensive tackle is back on the team’s injured list as of Saturday. Kinlaw is still dealing with problems related to his surgically repaired knee. The former first-round pick...
Philadelphia Phillies Rock Out To “Dicked Down In Dallas” While Celebrating NLDS Win Over Atlanta Braves
After 11 playoffless year, the Phillies secured the final Wild Card seed with just a few games left, then went on to beat the Cardinals in the Wild Card round last week and just tonight secured a berth in the NLCS against the winner of the Padres vs Dodgers series.
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. targeted Michael Gallup-type offer from Rams
Beckham, however, voiced frustration with the Rams’ offer(s) to this point. Some clarity came on what type of proposal the eight-year veteran wide receiver sought emerged Thursday, with NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport noting the UFA pass catcher wanted a Michael Gallup-type deal from the Rams (video link). Despite tearing...
Vinny Curry to be activated from IR, will finally make Jets debut
Vinny Curry looks set to make his Jets debut — more than 18 months after he initially signed with the team. The Jets are activating the veteran defensive lineman off IR, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. The Jets designated Curry for return when he was first eligible last week,...
What's wrong with the Colts' O-line, and can anyone fix it?
For years, the Colts deployed one of the NFL’s best offensive lines. The holdovers from those years have since been rewarded with top-market extensions. This season’s Eric Fisher and Mark Glowinski replacement options have helped lead to a regression, inviting questions about the highly paid unit. Early-season starters...
Report: Commanders QB Carson Wentz has fractured finger
Carson Wentz was spotted nursing his throwing hand during Thursday’s win over the Bears, and it sounds like the Commanders QB suffered a legitimate injury. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport (on Twitter), Wentz suffered a fractured finger in his throwing hand. Specifically, Wentz fractured his ring finger, tweets Rapoport.
Cardinals activate veteran QB Colt McCoy from IR, cut Trace McSorley
The Cardinals’ preferred backup quarterback will be available for the first time this season. The team activated Colt McCoy from IR and released quarterback Trace McSorley. McCoy battled multiple issues in the weeks leading up to the season, dealing with arm soreness during training camp before suffering a strained calf. The Cardinals brought McCoy over from the Giants last year, and that move went a long way toward snapping Arizona’s playoff drought.
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater clear concussion protocol
Skylar Thompson is expected to start for the Dolphins tomorrow, but the team’s other quarterbacks got some good news today regarding their health. ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweets that Tua Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocol this morning. The starting QB will still be sidelined for tomorrow’s game against the Vikings, but he should be good to go for Week 7 against the Steelers.
Colts to bump up QB Sam Ehlinger to be backup to Matt Ryan
Shortly after the Colts signed Nick Foles, Frank Reich said he wanted to bring in the former Super Bowl MVP in previous offseasons. The fit worked out best this year, after the Bears released him following the draft. Foles has worked as Matt Ryan‘s backup thus far this season, but...
Sean McVay thinks there will be another offer for Odell Beckham Jr.: 'We have constant dialogue'
Odell Beckham Jr. took to Twitter earlier Wednesday to express disappointment in the Rams’ latest offer, noting that the front office offered him “the lowest of low offers.” Despite OBJ’s public complaint about negotiations, Rams head coach Sean McVay actually expressed optimism about re-signing the veteran receiver.
Broncos' Russell Wilson says he's 'physically ready' for MNF matchup against Chargers despite shoulder issues
Wilson is specifically dealing with an injury to his latissimus dorsi, and he suffered the injury earlier this month against the Raiders. He was listed as a limited participant on Thursday’s injury report, but he was spotted alongside the other starters when reporters were in the building. “Shoulder’s feeling...
Report: Commanders discussing CB William Jackson in trade talks
The Commanders benched high-priced cornerback William Jackson in Week 5, and the sides could be moving toward a separation soon. Jackson would prefer a fresh start elsewhere, according to NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo, and the Commanders have begun discussing the veteran defender in trades. Jackson is attached to a three-year, $40.5M deal, but teams have expressed interest ahead of the Nov. 1 deadline.
Ravens, Don Martindale differed on contract structure
Don Martindale will face his longtime employe this week with the Giants hosting the Ravens in Week 6. Despite injury issues at edge rusher and cornerback, the Giants enter this matchup ranked in the top 12 in both points allowed and total defense. Martindale, 59, had the Ravens on that...
49ers S Jimmie Ward expected to miss multiple games with hand injury
The ninth-year safety, whom the 49ers brought back from IR when first eligible, is looking at a multiweek shutdown after his latest injury, according to Kyle Shanahan. The sixth-year HC said Ward could return “in a few weeks," per the San Francisco Chronicle’s Eric Branch. Ward suffered a broken left hand and has already undergone surgery.
Browns CB Greedy Williams set to make season debut vs. Patriots
Greedy Williams is set to make his season debut Sunday against the Patriots. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns have activated the cornerback from injured reserve. The team has also promoted cornerback Herb Miller and wide receiver Chester Rogers from the practice squad. Williams suffered a hamstring...
Examining the trade candidacy of Bears' Robert Quinn
A report emerged Thursday indicating the Commanders, particularly in the event of a Thursday-night loss, would be prepared to shop some of their veterans, but the Bears lost, which should bring one of their veterans’ statuses to the forefront. Robert Quinn is both tied to a long-term contract —...
Steelers rule out Minkah Fitzpatrick, top three CBs for Week 6
Mike Tomlin's .500-or-better streak is facing one of its biggest threat yet. After the Steelers’ 38-3 loss to the Bills, they will be without nearly their entire starting secondary against the Buccaneers. Pittsburgh ruled out Minkah Fitzpatrick with the knee injury he sustained in Buffalo and will also sit...
