ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Teams calling Panthers on Christian McCaffrey

As they did this spring, the Panthers are receiving calls on Christian McCaffrey‘s potential availability. While the team is listening to offers for the former All-Pro running back, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com notes the team shut down multiple inquiries recently. Matt Rhule’s firing may or may not have spurred...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Wilson
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Commanders QB Carson Wentz has fractured finger

Carson Wentz was spotted nursing his throwing hand during Thursday’s win over the Bears, and it sounds like the Commanders QB suffered a legitimate injury. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport (on Twitter), Wentz suffered a fractured finger in his throwing hand. Specifically, Wentz fractured his ring finger, tweets Rapoport.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Cardinals activate veteran QB Colt McCoy from IR, cut Trace McSorley

The Cardinals’ preferred backup quarterback will be available for the first time this season. The team activated Colt McCoy from IR and released quarterback Trace McSorley. McCoy battled multiple issues in the weeks leading up to the season, dealing with arm soreness during training camp before suffering a strained calf. The Cardinals brought McCoy over from the Giants last year, and that move went a long way toward snapping Arizona’s playoff drought.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater clear concussion protocol

Skylar Thompson is expected to start for the Dolphins tomorrow, but the team’s other quarterbacks got some good news today regarding their health. ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweets that Tua Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocol this morning. The starting QB will still be sidelined for tomorrow’s game against the Vikings, but he should be good to go for Week 7 against the Steelers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Broncos#American Football
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Commanders discussing CB William Jackson in trade talks

The Commanders benched high-priced cornerback William Jackson in Week 5, and the sides could be moving toward a separation soon. Jackson would prefer a fresh start elsewhere, according to NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo, and the Commanders have begun discussing the veteran defender in trades. Jackson is attached to a three-year, $40.5M deal, but teams have expressed interest ahead of the Nov. 1 deadline.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy