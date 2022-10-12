Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
buffalorising.com
Buffalo Kitchen Club Opens to Lively Fanfare
The long-awaited opening of The Buffalo Kitchen Club has finally arrived. This past Saturday, Raelean McGee, her husband Shawn, and brother-in-law Stanley Booker, opened the doors to the establishment that is a culmination of their careers in the restaurant industry, and their love of “feel-good Buffalo food.”
'Baking A Difference': Mazurek's Bakery features new mural
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new mural can be found at Mazurek's Bakery on South Park Avenue in Buffalo. Michael Biondo is the artist behind the mural, which is called "Baking A Difference." It includes sunflowers on the side of the bakery. Biondo talked with 2 On Your Side about...
Video of John Candy in Buffalo Resurfaces on Social Media [WATCH]
If you ask my dad which decade of movies was the golden era, and he's going to tell you without hesitation, "the 1980s." The '80s had a ton of all-time movies and many consider that era the best for comedies. From the late '70s to the early '990s, you had...
David Koechner joins the Channel 4 News Team… for an interview
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — No, Buffalo’s Channel 4 News Team is not adding anyone from the “Anchorman” cast to its roster. But David Koechner, who stars as Champ Kind in the films, did join News 4 on Thursday afternoon to talk about his upcoming comedy shows in downtown Buffalo. Best known for his role in […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Say Goodbye: Another Popular Buffalo TV News Reporter Has Quit
Another Buffalo television news reporter has announced that she is leaving. There must be something in the water because quite a few have exited in the past couple of years. Kelly Khatib is the latest reporter to announce she has quit her position with Spectrum News in Buffalo. She made the announcement on Twitter, writing,
wnypapers.com
Welcome to Lewiston, Janet Dunstan's Dance Academy
Janet Dunstan's Dance Academy recently celebrated a ribbon-cutting at a new Lewiston location, 767 Cayuga St. – inside the former Bank of America building). Owner Courtney Glenn and her dance family celebrated the 40th season of the dance studio. (Image courtesy of the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce)
WKBW-TV
Dynamic duo behind Dopest Dough rising to meet demand in East Aurora
EAST AURORA — If you are the type of person who believes a great bagel can change your day, then you have to try Dopest Dough. Dopest Dough is an artisan bakery in East Aurora that specializes in handcrafted breads, bagels. and more. "Everything we do is sourdough based,"...
Creatures After Dark running at Botanical Gardens
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some new residents have moved into the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens as part of its newest exhibit, which runs now through the end of October. "Creatures After Dark" features several illuminated creatures made out of plants, including dinosaurs made of moss and topiaries, a giant buffalo, a dragonfly, and a shark.
IN THIS ARTICLE
William's Legacy
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It is a story of finding inspiration in profound loss. A Grand Island mother has turned to a combination of finances and physique to remember and honor the son she lost in a motorcycle accident. DeeAnn Dimeo is a professional vocalist, and when she takes the...
Celebrate Fall In Western New York With These Weekend Events
There is always something going on in Western New York, and since we are two weekends away from Halloween, everything is in the full swing of fall. People are planning to be out and about this weekend, admiring the leaves as they are in peak fall foliage colors. Fall Fest is coming to Erie County, and with perfect timing too, but you may be looking for other fall activities to do around Western New York to admire the fall leaves.
Buffalo Newscaster Wins New York Emmy Award
It was a busy weekend but a winning one for a legendary broadcaster in Buffalo. Not only did Channel 4's Jacquie Walker present some of the New York Emmy awards this weekend, but she also walked away with one herself. Walker is the longest-tenured news anchor in Buffalo broadcasting history...
Half Off Babcia’s Pierogi: We Are Buffalo Deals
Local, fresh, and homemade! Babcia's Pierogi is serving up traditional pierogi with modern flair right here in Buffalo. Every pierogi is made with only the freshest ingredients and recipes that have been handed down in their families. Their homemade pierogi include classic flavors along with Babcia's uniquely delicious signature and specialty flavors. Treat yourself to one of the traditional savory pierogi flavors likes farmer's cheese, potato and cheddar or kraut and mushroom. If you have a sweet tooth, try one of their desse.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKBW-TV
Super 7: Cardinal O'Hara's Brittany & Annabelle Day
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The standard at Cardinal O'Hara for girls' basketball is unmatched in Western New York. The Hawks have been named the Monsignor Martin Champions 9 years straight. The legacy at O'Hara intrigued Brittany and Annabelle day, former North Tonawanda standouts, to transfer. "We wanted to win...
5 Perfect Places For Quick Lunch In Buffalo
Most of us don't have a ton of time in the middle of our day to stop and have a good lunch. But these places are quick!. There definitely is something to be said for going to a restaurant, being seated and being served a nice meal. When you're working, more often than not, you don't have a ton of time to wait on food. The last thing you want to do is to have to stay at work longer because you decided to have a long lunch and then you have to make up the work time missed at the end of the day. You want to spend your lunch hour eating...not waiting on food to be prepared. So where do you go to get a quick lunch in that will still give you some time to eat it?
12 Things Buffalo is Deathly Afraid Of
Buffalo is a tough town that isn't afraid of many things. However, these 12 are terrifying. The great people of Western New York are a hearty bunch. They have seen the worst winter weather. Suffered through some of the deepest economic and sports disasters. They often get kicked while they are down, and even when they re up, by people around the nation. All of that, however, has made them afraid of very little in this world.
When Does Buffalo Turn Their Heat On?
When the temperatures start to cool in Western New York, the furnaces turn on. The question is how cold does it need to be to do it?. Now that autumn and cooler wheater have arrived in Western New York, it is the perfect time for the time-honored debate that is bound to be discussed in households from Lewiston to Jamestown:
Buffalo Restaurant Reveals a French Onion Soup Burger
There are a few foods which define Buffalo and Western New York. I'm not sure anyone would want to dispute with you about chicken wings being at number one, because it is the food we are most known for and there are literally dozens and even a few hundred places that serve up amazing to solid wings across the region.
Buffalo Comedian Calls This Town The “Garbage City”
If you heard somebody calling your city the Garbage City, you might take offense. But in this instance, I think it makes sense. Helium comedy club is in downtown Buffalo, and every week, they usually have an open mic night for new comics to try out their standup routine. One of their most recent open mic nights last week saw an interesting take on the city of Rochester.
Amherst, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The West Seneca West Senior High School football team will have a game with Sweet Home Senior High School on October 15, 2022, 07:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
wnypapers.com
Chiavetta's chicken BBQ for Veterans Day
First District Niagara County Legislator Irene Myers announced plans for her annual Chiavetta’s Veterans Day chicken barbecue. The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. (or until sold-out) on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Co. firehall, 625 Third St. Myers said the event is...
Comments / 0