ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buffalorising.com

Buffalo Kitchen Club Opens to Lively Fanfare

The long-awaited opening of The Buffalo Kitchen Club has finally arrived. This past Saturday, Raelean McGee, her husband Shawn, and brother-in-law Stanley Booker, opened the doors to the establishment that is a culmination of their careers in the restaurant industry, and their love of “feel-good Buffalo food.”
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
wnypapers.com

Welcome to Lewiston, Janet Dunstan's Dance Academy

Janet Dunstan's Dance Academy recently celebrated a ribbon-cutting at a new Lewiston location, 767 Cayuga St. – inside the former Bank of America building). Owner Courtney Glenn and her dance family celebrated the 40th season of the dance studio. (Image courtesy of the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce)
LEWISTON, NY
2 On Your Side

Creatures After Dark running at Botanical Gardens

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some new residents have moved into the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens as part of its newest exhibit, which runs now through the end of October. "Creatures After Dark" features several illuminated creatures made out of plants, including dinosaurs made of moss and topiaries, a giant buffalo, a dragonfly, and a shark.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Performing#Musical Theater#Buffalo State
2 On Your Side

William's Legacy

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It is a story of finding inspiration in profound loss. A Grand Island mother has turned to a combination of finances and physique to remember and honor the son she lost in a motorcycle accident. DeeAnn Dimeo is a professional vocalist, and when she takes the...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Celebrate Fall In Western New York With These Weekend Events

There is always something going on in Western New York, and since we are two weekends away from Halloween, everything is in the full swing of fall. People are planning to be out and about this weekend, admiring the leaves as they are in peak fall foliage colors. Fall Fest is coming to Erie County, and with perfect timing too, but you may be looking for other fall activities to do around Western New York to admire the fall leaves.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Newscaster Wins New York Emmy Award

It was a busy weekend but a winning one for a legendary broadcaster in Buffalo. Not only did Channel 4's Jacquie Walker present some of the New York Emmy awards this weekend, but she also walked away with one herself. Walker is the longest-tenured news anchor in Buffalo broadcasting history...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Half Off Babcia’s Pierogi: We Are Buffalo Deals

Local, fresh, and homemade! Babcia's Pierogi is serving up traditional pierogi with modern flair right here in Buffalo. Every pierogi is made with only the freshest ingredients and recipes that have been handed down in their families. Their homemade pierogi include classic flavors along with Babcia's uniquely delicious signature and specialty flavors. Treat yourself to one of the traditional savory pierogi flavors likes farmer's cheese, potato and cheddar or kraut and mushroom. If you have a sweet tooth, try one of their desse.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WKBW-TV

Super 7: Cardinal O'Hara's Brittany & Annabelle Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The standard at Cardinal O'Hara for girls' basketball is unmatched in Western New York. The Hawks have been named the Monsignor Martin Champions 9 years straight. The legacy at O'Hara intrigued Brittany and Annabelle day, former North Tonawanda standouts, to transfer. "We wanted to win...
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

5 Perfect Places For Quick Lunch In Buffalo

Most of us don't have a ton of time in the middle of our day to stop and have a good lunch. But these places are quick!. There definitely is something to be said for going to a restaurant, being seated and being served a nice meal. When you're working, more often than not, you don't have a ton of time to wait on food. The last thing you want to do is to have to stay at work longer because you decided to have a long lunch and then you have to make up the work time missed at the end of the day. You want to spend your lunch hour eating...not waiting on food to be prepared. So where do you go to get a quick lunch in that will still give you some time to eat it?
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

12 Things Buffalo is Deathly Afraid Of

Buffalo is a tough town that isn't afraid of many things. However, these 12 are terrifying. The great people of Western New York are a hearty bunch. They have seen the worst winter weather. Suffered through some of the deepest economic and sports disasters. They often get kicked while they are down, and even when they re up, by people around the nation. All of that, however, has made them afraid of very little in this world.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

When Does Buffalo Turn Their Heat On?

When the temperatures start to cool in Western New York, the furnaces turn on. The question is how cold does it need to be to do it?. Now that autumn and cooler wheater have arrived in Western New York, it is the perfect time for the time-honored debate that is bound to be discussed in households from Lewiston to Jamestown:
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Restaurant Reveals a French Onion Soup Burger

There are a few foods which define Buffalo and Western New York. I'm not sure anyone would want to dispute with you about chicken wings being at number one, because it is the food we are most known for and there are literally dozens and even a few hundred places that serve up amazing to solid wings across the region.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Comedian Calls This Town The “Garbage City”

If you heard somebody calling your city the Garbage City, you might take offense. But in this instance, I think it makes sense. Helium comedy club is in downtown Buffalo, and every week, they usually have an open mic night for new comics to try out their standup routine. One of their most recent open mic nights last week saw an interesting take on the city of Rochester.
BUFFALO, NY
High School Football PRO

Amherst, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The West Seneca West Senior High School football team will have a game with Sweet Home Senior High School on October 15, 2022, 07:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
AMHERST, NY
wnypapers.com

Chiavetta's chicken BBQ for Veterans Day

First District Niagara County Legislator Irene Myers announced plans for her annual Chiavetta’s Veterans Day chicken barbecue. The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. (or until sold-out) on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Co. firehall, 625 Third St. Myers said the event is...
YOUNGSTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy