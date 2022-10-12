ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

The Spun

Look: Basketball World Reacts To Big Penny Hardaway News

Penny Hardaway got his money on Wednesday afternoon. Hardaway, who's the men's head basketball coach at Memphis, signed an extension that's worth $16.5 million through the 2027-28 season. Before this deal was signed, his original contract was set to go through 2025-26. Hardaway just finished up his fourth season as...
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Memphis-filmed ‘Queen Rising’ shines in opening weekend

“Queen Rising,” a Memphis-made thriller filmed and produced with mostly Memphis talent, premiered during a red-carpet event held at Malco Paradiso last Friday (Oct. 7). Some of the cast and crew were in attendance for debut of the film created by executive producer and Memphis-based attorney Henry Reaves III.
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Football Friday Night (10/14/22)

Week 8 of Football Friday Night features more pivotal matchups. Our Game of the Week was a Mississippi County clash. Gosnell beat Blytheville 26-20 to move to 6-1 overall, 3-1 in 4A-3 play. FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app. CALL IN...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
WBBJ

Memphis rapper Project Pat speaks to inmates at West TN State Penitentiary

HENNING, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis rapper speaks to inmates. Tennessee Department of Correction volunteer Patrick Houston, also known as “Project Pat,” spoke to the population at West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning today. Project Pat began his career with appearances in the early 1990’s. However, the...
HENNING, TN
WREG

One killed in Binghampton shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting in Binghampton. Police say the shooting happened on Mimosa Avenue near Carpenter Street Friday night. Memphis Police say the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. At this time, there is no information regarding possible suspects or motives. Anyone with information on this shooting is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One shot, one detained in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a shooting in South Memphis Thursday afternoon. Memphis Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 1400 block of Clancy Street around 1:20 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. Police have not said what led up to the shooting but one person […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shots fired outside Tops BBQ in Bartlett

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An argument in the parking lot of a Tops BBQ in Bartlett turned into gunfire Thursday night, police said. Bartlett officers responded to the Tops location at 6780 Stage Road for a disturbance call around 10 p.m. They say shots were fired during an argument among several people in the parking lot. […]
BARTLETT, TN
localmemphis.com

South Memphis residents fear homes are sinking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in South Memphis believe their neighborhood is slowly sinking. They say this has been an ongoing issue for nearly a decade. “This part of the sidewalk that started to collapse in front of Ms. Sue’s house was a part of the original sidewalk that started to collapse in 2014," longtime resident Frank Johnson said. “The city came out and they repaired everything. "They repaired our sidewalks; they never gave us a reason as to why the sidewalks collapsed; right after that we begin to notice, like erosion. If you look up the street around mailboxes, our mailboxes are sinking—the ground around our mailboxes is eroding away; you can look down and see like a deep hole.”
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Greenwood C.M.E. Pastor Willie Boyd Jr. dies in car crash

For those who knew the Rev. Willie Boyd Jr., pastor of Greenwood Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, his death in a single-car crash leaves a soul-touching void. Friends and family are remembering the beloved pastor and youth advocate who died from injuries suffered in a one-vehicle accident Saturday (Oct.8). Shelby County...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Memphis congregation grieve pastor killed in fatal accident

A congregation in Memphis is grieving the loss of their 44-year-old pastor who died in a car accident a week after his youngest daughter was baptized, remembering him as a caring pastor, a family man, a good husband and “irreplaceable.”. The Rev. Willie Boyd Jr., pastor of Greenwood CME...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

New mobile grocery store to serve Memphis food deserts

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A new mobile grocery store is making access to healthy food a bit easier for many communities that are a part of food deserts across Memphis. The Mobile Grocer will move to different neighborhoods in Memphis without immediate access to a grocery store for several hours every day. The goal is to eliminate food […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Digital Desk - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage 10/14/22

Digital Desk: Arkansas Early Learning explains no-cost childcare program, plus career opportunities. Kirsten Ditto spoke with the AEL Program Relations Manager about who qualifies for their services as well as their current career opportunities. Midday Interview: Teen author event at Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library. Jeffrey Blount's "The Emancipation of...
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Memphis mother robbed at gunpoint in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A woman says her mother is still shaken after a group of men robbed her at gunpoint in Midtown while she was on her way to see a play. It’s been an upsetting 24 hours for Shaquira Bradfield after she says her 48-year-old mother, Charmaine Bradfield, appeared at her door barefoot […]
actionnews5.com

Pedestrian injured, man detained after crash in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in the hospital and a man is detained after a crash in Frayser Thursday night. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Range Line Road and Orman. The woman was rushed to the hospital but her condition is unknown.
MEMPHIS, TN

