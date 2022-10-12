ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Churchill County, NV

thefallonpost.org

City Awards Bid for “A” Street Reconstruction

On October 7, 2022, the Fallon City Council held a special meeting to award A & K Earth Movers the bid for the A Street reconstruction project between Venturacci Lane and North Maine Street. “We have several street projects this year,” said Bob Erickson, City of Fallon Chief of Staff....
FALLON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Douglas County to consider ending vacation home rental program

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Vacation Home Rental Advisory Board will hold a joint meeting Wednesday to consider a proposal to eliminate the county’s vacation home rental program. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Hard Rock Casino on...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Virginia Street in downtown to reopen one week ahead of schedule

The City of Reno has announced that Virginia Street will re-open sometime Friday afternoon as part of the ongoing Micromobility project. Virginia Street from 1st Street to 5th Street was closed since October 10 and was expected to reopen on October 21 but crews worked hard to remove the temporary barriers.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City seeks input on Mills Park project

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space is working on an update to the Mills Parks master plan and is seeking public input. The more than 8,000-acre park is operated and maintained by Carson City. They say while the park is a special place for...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Reno City Council Chooses Ward 3 Finalists

The four will now go on to two meet and greets on October 18 and 19. The Reno City Council is moving forward with filling the vacant Ward 3 seat as an appointment process, rather than an election.
RENO, NV
2news.com

BLM Offering Public Tour of Indian Lakes Off-Range Corrals in Fallon

The Bureau of Land Management will host a free public tour of the Indian Lakes Off-Range Wild Horse and Burro Corral in Fallon, Nevada, on Friday, November 4. Attendees will have the opportunity to view wild horses recently gathered from overpopulated herds in Nevada and Oregon. “BLM takes pride in...
FALLON, NV
2news.com

Fire Damages Carson City's Historic Lee House

Fire heavily damaged the historic Lee House in Carson City. It happened in the 300 block of Minnesota Avenue, just after midnight Thursday. Carson City fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire. When they arrived the building was already engulfed. Crews made sure no one was inside the building, and then had to fight it from the exterior due to the amount of flames.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Ronald McDonald Care Mobile Providing Affordable Dental Care in Carson City

The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile (RMCM) offers oral healthcare to children through age 21 and soon it will be visiting Carson City and Gardnerville. The Care Mobile offers the same services provided in a brick and mortar facility and is staffed with a dentist, dental assistants and office assistants. Because it is on wheels, they are able to bring access to affordable care to communities throughout Nevada.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Reno Police arrest one, issue 81 citations in latest pedestrian safety operation

With the assistance of a grant provided by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, the Reno Police Department Traffic Division conducted a Pedestrian Safety Operation on October 14th, 2022. Eleven officers conducted this enforcement operation in areas where police have seen the highest concentration of pedestrian related traffic crashes. Police...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Nevadaworks hosting grand re-opening of EmployNV Job Center

Nevadaworks, an organization that provides employers in northern Nevada with skilled, productive workers that support the economic needs of the region, is hosting a grand re-opening of the EmployNV Business and Career Hubs, formerly called the American Job Center of Nevada. This event will be held at the Reno Town...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Ground Breaking for Liberty Dogs at Downtown Damonte

A ground breaking was held Thursday for Liberty Dogs at Downtown Damonte in South Reno. Liberty Dogs will be a special training facility for service dogs that are trained to be companions for military veterans. The program will have a special emphasis on veterans in Nevada. The program is the...
KOLO TV Reno

Three buildings damaged in late-night fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Three buildings suffered extensive damage in a fire Thursday. The fire was reported just before 11:00 p.m. in a vacant house on Main Street. The fire spread to the buildings on either side of it, including the historic Fox Hotel at Main Street and Gate Street.
DAYTON, NV
2news.com

USDA awards $3.7 million to Improve Health Care for People Living in Rural Nevada

USDA Rural Development State Director Lucas Ingvoldstad announced that USDA is awarding $3.7 million to improve health care and recovery services in rural Nevada. “In Nevada, we see a growing need to further ensure people in our smaller communities enjoy access to care as close to home as possible,” Ingvoldstad said. “USDA’s Emergency Rural Health Care Grant Program was created to support stronger, more resilient healthcare services in throughout rural America and here in Nevada. With today’s investments, the New Frontier Treatment Center in Fallon can broaden their reach to help even more individuals and families on their path to wellness and recovery.”
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

mynews4.com

