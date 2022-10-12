Read full article on original website
The week in CT news: Sandy Hook defamation verdict, police officers killed
Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes. This week Frankie & Johnny explain:
Alabama inmates are on strike, protesting sentencing policies and a parole process
Thousands of inmates are on strike in Alabama prisons. For nearly three weeks, they've stopped work at jobs in prison laundries and kitchens to protest living conditions and to demand reforms of harsh sentencing policies and the parole process. As the strike wears on, inmates say the state is punishing them by restricting meals, visitors and recreation time.
How Jack Baker and Michael McConnell became husbands in 1971
Time now for StoryCorps. Jack Baker and Michael McConnell are two names you probably never heard of. In the early 1970s, they wanted to get married, but same-sex marriage was not yet legal in Minnesota. Baker and McConnell sued the state and appealed all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. The justices declined to hear their case, but they managed to get married anyway after Baker and McConnell found a legal loophole.
In congressional debate, Himes, Stevenson sound off on abortion access, soaring education costs
The two candidates for Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District agree that it’s important to protect access to abortion. But during a debate Thursday night in Norwalk, Republican challenger Jayme Stevenson said incumbent Democrat Jim Himes hasn’t done enough to codify Roe v. Wade protections in federal law. “If...
Since 2020, Georgia has restored old voting restrictions and added new ones
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Georgia Public News politics reporter Stephen Fowler about the changes to election laws in the state. Stephen Fowler is the Producer/Back-Up Host for All Things Considered and a creative storyteller hailing from McDonough, Georgia. He graduated from Emory University with a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies. The program combined the best parts of journalism, marketing, digital media and music into a thesis on the rise of the internet rapper via the intersectionality of social media and hip-hop. He served as the first-ever Executive Digital Editor of The Emory Wheel, where he helped lead the paper into a modern digital era.
Ahead of the midterms, Biden takes to the road to tout Democratic successes
President Biden heads to Oregon today, the third day of his biggest campaign trip yet, ahead of the midterms. Where he's going and what he's talking about says a lot about how his party is approaching these upcoming elections. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith is traveling with Biden and joins us now from Los Angeles. Hi, Tam.
Police arrested a suspected serial killer in Stockton, Calif.
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he drove through the streets of Stockton, armed with a handgun and possibly searching for another victim, police said. Investigators began...
With two Black men running for Senate in Georgia, race takes center stage
The leading candidates for U.S. Senate from Georgia were born just 115 miles and seven years apart, both the children of poor Black families who had lived in the state for generations. As Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican football star Herschel Walker compete in one of the most closely-watched...
Weeks after Ian, floodwaters are still leaving some Florida communities stranded
Flooding is still receding in Florida's interior more than two weeks after Hurricane Ian. Amy Green of WMFE in Orlando visited a neighborhood where the only road in remains washed out, and that leaves many residents stranded. AMY GREEN, BYLINE: Getting to Lake Harney Woods is no easy task. The...
The newest national monument was once a winter combat training site for World War II soldiers
A valley high in the Colorado Rockies where soldiers trained in mountain combat long ago is now a national monument - established this week by President Biden. Leigh Paterson with member station KUNC in Northern Colorado spoke with people who've been pushing for this designation about what Camp Hale means to them.
Candidates compete eagerly for Colorado's new congressional district seat
The road to control Congress may run through a new House district in Colorado. An independent commission drew new political lines and made the seat one of the most evenly split in the nation. Colorado Public Radio's Bente Birkeland reports. BENTE BIRKELAND, BYLINE: Colorado gained an eighth congressional seat because...
Vermont's COVID booster uptake is outpacing national average
State officials say Vermonters are choosing to get the updated COVID booster shot at a rate that far exceeds the national average. To date, 16% of eligible Vermonters over the age of 12 have gotten the new vaccine. The bivalent booster, which was made available last month by both Pfizer...
