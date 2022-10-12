Earthworks Environmental Launches ERX Industries on Success of Its Environmental Reporting Software

Crew union IATSE and the bargaining representative for commercial production and postproduction companies, the Association of Independent Commercial Producers, have inked a neutrality agreement for organizing production workers on TV commercials. The grassroots group Stand With Production, which has collaborated with IATSE on the organizing campaign, announced the deal to its supporters in an email on Friday, and IATSE confirmed the news. A neutrality agreement essentially means that the employer (in this case, the AICP) agrees not to resist a union drive being spearheaded by Stand With Production and IATSE. More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Discovery to Reinstate Pipeline Programs...

LABOR ISSUES ・ 24 MINUTES AGO