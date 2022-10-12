Earthworks Environmental Launches ERX Industries on Success of Its Environmental Reporting Software

Read full article on original website
Phoenix-Based On-Demand Hospitality Staffing App Launches in Cleveland
Qwick, the leading on-demand labor marketplace for hospitality Businesses and Professionals is now available in Cleveland. The company, which recently ranked #32 on the Inc 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, is now serving 23 U.S. cities with its expansion into Ohio. Through Qwick, food and beverage...
Commercial Real Estate Group Brings In Senior Development Manager for Ongoing Arizona Projects
IndiCap, a boutique commercial real estate company specializing in industrial investment and development in the Arizona and Nevada sectors, announced Geovanni Villalta, an accomplished professional with more than 20 years in the construction industry, has joined the IndiCap team as a senior development manager. Villalta is highly proficient in construction...
Health Solutions Co. Adds Behavioral Health Leaders to Fuel Growth in Arizona and Key Markets Nationwide
Connections Health Solutions, the leading innovator in immediate-access behavioral health crisis care, today announced the addition of two senior leaders to its operations and legal teams. Joel Conger joins as Market President in Arizona, focused on growing the Company’s reach and impact within the state and identifying opportunities to enhance operations and patient-care delivery. Jay Balfour will serve the organization as Senior Vice President and General Counsel, overseeing all legal matters.
Colliers Acquires Phoenix-Based Property Management Business
Leading diversified professional services and investment management firm Colliers announced it will acquire a controlling interest in Phoenix-based Arcadia Management Group, Inc., a leading commercial real estate property management firm focused in the Southwest U.S. Arcadia’s senior leadership will retain a direct equity stake in the business and continue to drive operations going forward under Colliers’ unique partnership model. Arcadia will rebrand as Colliers immediately following closing. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.
Commercial Producers Ink Neutrality Agreement With IATSE Over Unionizing Workers
Crew union IATSE and the bargaining representative for commercial production and postproduction companies, the Association of Independent Commercial Producers, have inked a neutrality agreement for organizing production workers on TV commercials. The grassroots group Stand With Production, which has collaborated with IATSE on the organizing campaign, announced the deal to its supporters in an email on Friday, and IATSE confirmed the news. A neutrality agreement essentially means that the employer (in this case, the AICP) agrees not to resist a union drive being spearheaded by Stand With Production and IATSE. More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Discovery to Reinstate Pipeline Programs...
Newest Over-the-Air Software Update Brings New Features to Lucid Air
The vast array of updates includes enhancements for virtually every user touchpoint in the car, including “instant-on” Glass Cockpit and Pilot Panel displays; the introduction of Highway Assist for the DreamDrive advanced driver assistance system; redesigned on-screen layouts; and much more. “This extensive software update, comprising tens of...
Nikola Completes Exchange Offer to Acquire Romeo Power Common Stock
The Offer expired at midnight, Eastern Time, at the end of October 12, 2022, and was not extended. As of the expiration of the Offer, a total of approximately 93.16 million shares of Romeo common stock had been validly tendered and received, and not validly withdrawn, pursuant to the Offer, representing approximately 50.1% of outstanding shares of Romeo common stock immediately after consummation of the Offer.
