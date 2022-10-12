A brand new performing arts organization, Mesa Jazz and Blues Theater, is kicking off its 2022-23 season this fall with a star-studded show and celebration. The non-profit organization was created for the education and preservation of America’s music: Jazz, Blues and R&B. Mesa Jazz and Blues Theater will feature top level, local musicians, as well as nationally and internationally recognized artists at reasonable ticket prices. It will also provide educational clinics and opportunities for young talent and youth groups to perform.

MESA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO