ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inbusinessphx.com

One-of-a-Kind Flower Bar and Coffee Lab Announces Second Location

Stemistry, a reimagined and reinvented flower store and coffee lab has announced it is expanding and opening its second location in Downtown Phoenix’s Heritage Square this fall. The new Stemistry will be in the Teeter-Carriage House located at 618 E. Adams Street in Phoenix. The building dates to 1899...
PHOENIX, AZ
inbusinessphx.com

Phoenix Water Hosting Town Halls Focused on Colorado River Shortage

The speakers will focus on how the City manages its diverse and robust water supplies, decades of planning and forethought that have put the City in a strong position to handle this eventuality, new infrastructure investments, and other strategies in development to prepare for a hotter, drier climate. Attendees will...
PHOENIX, AZ
inbusinessphx.com

New Performing Arts Organization Mesa Jazz and Blues Theater Celebrates Launch of Season

A brand new performing arts organization, Mesa Jazz and Blues Theater, is kicking off its 2022-23 season this fall with a star-studded show and celebration. The non-profit organization was created for the education and preservation of America’s music: Jazz, Blues and R&B. Mesa Jazz and Blues Theater will feature top level, local musicians, as well as nationally and internationally recognized artists at reasonable ticket prices. It will also provide educational clinics and opportunities for young talent and youth groups to perform.
MESA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Restaurants
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Scottsdale, AZ
Food & Drinks
Scottsdale, AZ
Restaurants
State
Arizona State
Scottsdale, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Business
City
Peoria, AZ
inbusinessphx.com

Greater Phoenix Chamber Selects 3 Businesswomen as 2022 Athena Award Recipients

The Greater Phoenix Chamber announced the 2022 ATHENA private sector, public sector, and young professional award recipients at its 35th Annual ATHENA Awards. Delma Herrera, Vice President of Field Sales, West Region, Cox Communications, was awarded the 2022 ATHENA Businesswoman of the Year Award in the private sector. Jennifer Caraway, Founder & Executive Director, The Joy Bus, earned the 2022 ATHENA Businesswoman of the Year Award in the public sector. Veronica Aguilar, Vice President, Teach for America, took home the 2022 ATHENA Young Professional Award.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy