Commercial Real Estate Group Brings In Senior Development Manager for Ongoing Arizona Projects
IndiCap, a boutique commercial real estate company specializing in industrial investment and development in the Arizona and Nevada sectors, announced Geovanni Villalta, an accomplished professional with more than 20 years in the construction industry, has joined the IndiCap team as a senior development manager. Villalta is highly proficient in construction...
Two Arizona Hotels Make the 2022 Top 25 Historic Hotels of America Most Haunted Hotels List
Historic Hotels of America® offers travelers spectacular experiences and stories to take home with them, including the history of where they stayed the night. Every historic hotel has a story to tell and some offer more than what is found in a history textbook. For some hotels, the past is not only present in the architecture and authentic character, but also–according to legends–in the souls residing within it. The historic hotels highlighted in the 2022 Top 25 Historic Hotels of America Most Haunted Hotels are places where generations of staff and guests pass on tales of spectral Revolutionary War soldiers, smoky silhouettes of U.S. Presidents, the melancholy spirits of tragic would-be brides, unexplained footsteps, as well as friendly phantom bellhops. For believers and skeptics alike, these hotels offer legends of guests that never want to leave and staff that never stop helping. Some hotels celebrate the spooky season with “A Room With A Boo” packages, pumpkin carving contests, ghost story readings, haunted history tours, and specialty cocktails. Adventure seekers and heritage travelers interested in a local legend need to look no further than the grand hotels, legendary luxury resorts, and iconic inns found across the United States in Historic Hotels of America.
Health Solutions Co. Adds Behavioral Health Leaders to Fuel Growth in Arizona and Key Markets Nationwide
Connections Health Solutions, the leading innovator in immediate-access behavioral health crisis care, today announced the addition of two senior leaders to its operations and legal teams. Joel Conger joins as Market President in Arizona, focused on growing the Company’s reach and impact within the state and identifying opportunities to enhance operations and patient-care delivery. Jay Balfour will serve the organization as Senior Vice President and General Counsel, overseeing all legal matters.
