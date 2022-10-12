Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Honda Civic del Sol Mashup Dresses Like A Hypercar Thanks To Wide-Body Long-Tail Conversion
Over the years, we have seen plenty of hypercar replicas based on mainstream models, but a Honda-based build from Georgia stands out from the crowd. The reason for that is its radical widebody long-tail conversion, making it look like a mid-engined monster. The one-off was created by a US bodyshop...
Carscoops
The Sights And Sounds Of The New 2023 BMW M2 Coupe
The jury is still out on the design of the 2023 BMW M2 but we remain confident that it will be a very exciting car to drive and a fitting performance successor to the old model. Now, we have our first chance to see it on the move. This freshly-released...
Carscoops
Porsche 944 Turbo RS Rendered With Modern Parts From The 911 GT3 RS Needs To Be Made
This story includes independent renderings of a fictional Porsche 944 Turbo RS made by Khyzyl Saleem. They are neither related to nor endorsed by Porsche. The restomod business is booming, but there are still plenty of interesting models from the past that have yet to be modernized and make a great case for it. Among those is the Porsche 944 which got a digital makeover by independent artist Khyzyl Saleem, featuring a body parts inspired by the brand-new Porsche 911 GT3 RS.
Carscoops
Frank Stephenson Has Some Ideas To Improve The McLaren Solus GT
To this writer’s eyes, the McLaren Solus GT is one of the most stunning cars designed in recent memory, even though it focuses more on aerodynamics than beauty. However, former McLaren designer Frank Stephenson does have some issues with the design. In conducting his analysis of the car, Stephenson...
Carscoops
1967 Ford Mustang GT500E Restomod Might Be The Perfect Blend Of Old And New School
It might be hard to find your favorite new sports car but for those willing to look in the used market, there are a number of jewels waiting to be found. This 1967 Ford Mustang GT500E restomod is proof of exactly that. Under the stunning classic bodywork, it packs a 427 V8, a six-speed manual Tremec transmission, and a lot of upgraded technology too.
What’s Under The Hood Of This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro P-Code SS/RS?
This special muscle car has a lot of people scratching their heads. The numbers can become tricky sometimes when you’re talking about classic cars, especially because most vintage automobiles don’t sport the original hardware. Understanding what the vin code means could be the difference between finding an everyday grocery getting vintage and an ultra valuable limited edition model. In this particular case, it was extra important to identify exactly what kind of performance this vehicle had using its identification number. So this leaves the question up in the air, what exactly is under the hood?
Carscoops
Hyundai Recalls And Issues Stop-Sale Of 6 Models, Kia Recalls 2 Models, Over Dual Clutch Transmission
Hyundai and Kia will recall a total of eight vehicle models and more than 122,000 vehicles as a result of an issue with their 8-speed dual clutch transmissions’ high-pressure electric oil pumps. The fault may lead to the vehicle entering a failsafe mode and losing propulsion. In an email...
Carscoops
Donkervoort Teases New F22 That Weighs 700 Pounds More Than Model It Replaces
Donkervoort today announced the name of its next model, and it will be called the F22. Set to replace the D8 GTO, the new model promises to be a “supercar” that “has been developed with hypercar technology.”. The news may be complicated for fans of Donkervoort’s breed...
Carscoops
MINI Brings Back Manual Gearbox Into Some Of Its Two-Door 2023 Hardtop Models
Starting in November of this year, MINI buyers will have the chance to add a manual transmission to some models. The standalone option isn’t the only change coming to production though. New paint finishes and changes to new Special Edition cars are coming too. Mini says that supply chain...
Carscoops
GMC Sierra Hot Wheels Edition From SEMA With Over 650HP Is Like A Modern-Day Syclone
The GMC Syclone of the 1990s was a true world-beater, with speed in the realm of Corvettes and Ferraris of its time. Thirty years later, we have high-performance off-road trucks like the Ford F-150 Raptor and Ram 1500 TRX, but none that are really oriented for the street like the Syclone was.
Carscoops
Unofficial Polestar S-E Crossover Coupe Study Would Make For A Pugnacious Flagship
This story contains independent illustrations of a fictional Polestar S-E Concept crossover made by car designer Zhiheng Guo that are neither related to nor endorsed by Polestar. Polestar has transformed itself from the little-known performance division of Volvo into a leader in the electric vehicle space and following the launch...
Carscoops
It Ain’t Pretty, But Someone Did A Crafty Job Fusing A Honda Civic Coupe With A Nissan Frontier
What do you do when you buy a coupe and then need more space to carry your equipment to work? The most common solution is to trade it for a pickup, but a Honda owner opted for the hard way, integrating a bed at the back of his Civic. The...
Carscoops
Brand New Jaguar C-Type Continuation 70-Edition Pays Tribute To 1953 Le Mans Success
Jaguar Classic has unveiled a pair of C-type Continuation models designed to celebrate the original’s domination of the 1953 24 Hours of Le Mans where C-types finished first, second, fourth, and ninth. These two special C-type Continuation models are known as the ’70-Edition’. The first of them is finished...
Carscoops
2023 Ford Transit Trail Is Coming For Those Committed To The Van Life
Ford has teased the new 2023 Transit Trail Van that it will soon launch to capture a slice of the ever-growing motorhome/van segment. Previewed with a couple of photos and a short video, the Ford Transit Trail Van has “new adventure-seeking capability alongside interior and exterior enhancements providing do-it-yourselfers and motorhome distributors a turnkey canvas direct from the factory.”
Carscoops
2024 Chevrolet Trax, 2024 Polestar 3, And 2023 BMW M2 M Performance Parts: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Californians are paying through their nose at the pump, despite gas prices falling elsewhere. At the time of writing, the average petrol price in California is $6.28 per gallon. The state blames oil companies for the discrepancies, while gas refiner and marketer Valero Energy Corp has accused government-imposed costs and specifications, as well as Californian policies that make it difficult to increase refining capacity and lower costs.
Carscoops
Ford Won’t Give “Unauthorized Tuners” Access To The 2024 Mustang S650
Muscle cars are as American as apple pie or road trips. Modifying and customizing one’s muscle car is also a very traditional move but now we’re learning that such tweaking will be considerably harder on America’s newest muscle car, the S650 Ford Mustang. Here’s why those who seek to pull more power out of the latest pony car will find it harder to do so.
Carscoops
Hotter 2024 BMW X2 M35i Spotted Testing At Nurburgring
Our latest look at the next-generation BMW X2 is here, and this time BMW appears to be testing the higher-performance M version of the compact crossover. As we’ve seen previously, BMW is ditching the hopped-up hatch back looks that defined the first-generation X2 with this upcoming redesign. This model, in particular, can be seen testing big wheels, big brakes, a fancy spoiler, and twin tailpipes on either side of the rear bumper. A small crack in the camouflage on the front bumper, meanwhile, suggests that it will also need to breathe more air than the last 2024 X2 we saw testing.
Carscoops
$5K Challenge: Find Us The Best Used AWD Winter Beaters For Sale Right Now
Winter is coming and it has no mercy for your daily driver. If you’re one of the millions who live in a region that experiences freezing temperatures then you might be in the market for a winter beater. With that in mind, we’re hoping that as a Carscoops community we can find the best all-wheel drive winter beaters for $5,000 or less. With that kind of budget, what would you buy?
Consumer Reports.org
Do New Cars Still Require a Break-In Period?
It used to be that a new car required a detailed break-in period to protect the engine and extend its longevity. But has modern technology made cars more robust and break-in periods obsolete?. “I reached out to a manufacturer, in this case, Volvo, and they said there is no prescribed...
The 3 Best Used Luxury Sports Cars Under $30K Are All Porsche Models
When it comes to luxury, Porsche does it right. And the 3 best used luxury sports cars under 30K are made by Porsche. The post The 3 Best Used Luxury Sports Cars Under $30K Are All Porsche Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
