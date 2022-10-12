ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
Carscoops

The Sights And Sounds Of The New 2023 BMW M2 Coupe

The jury is still out on the design of the 2023 BMW M2 but we remain confident that it will be a very exciting car to drive and a fitting performance successor to the old model. Now, we have our first chance to see it on the move. This freshly-released...
CARS
Carscoops

Porsche 944 Turbo RS Rendered With Modern Parts From The 911 GT3 RS Needs To Be Made

This story includes independent renderings of a fictional Porsche 944 Turbo RS made by Khyzyl Saleem. They are neither related to nor endorsed by Porsche. The restomod business is booming, but there are still plenty of interesting models from the past that have yet to be modernized and make a great case for it. Among those is the Porsche 944 which got a digital makeover by independent artist Khyzyl Saleem, featuring a body parts inspired by the brand-new Porsche 911 GT3 RS.
CARS
Carscoops

Frank Stephenson Has Some Ideas To Improve The McLaren Solus GT

To this writer’s eyes, the McLaren Solus GT is one of the most stunning cars designed in recent memory, even though it focuses more on aerodynamics than beauty. However, former McLaren designer Frank Stephenson does have some issues with the design. In conducting his analysis of the car, Stephenson...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw M2#Goosebumps#Vehicles
Carscoops

1967 Ford Mustang GT500E Restomod Might Be The Perfect Blend Of Old And New School

It might be hard to find your favorite new sports car but for those willing to look in the used market, there are a number of jewels waiting to be found. This 1967 Ford Mustang GT500E restomod is proof of exactly that. Under the stunning classic bodywork, it packs a 427 V8, a six-speed manual Tremec transmission, and a lot of upgraded technology too.
CARS
Motorious

What’s Under The Hood Of This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro P-Code SS/RS?

This special muscle car has a lot of people scratching their heads. The numbers can become tricky sometimes when you’re talking about classic cars, especially because most vintage automobiles don’t sport the original hardware. Understanding what the vin code means could be the difference between finding an everyday grocery getting vintage and an ultra valuable limited edition model. In this particular case, it was extra important to identify exactly what kind of performance this vehicle had using its identification number. So this leaves the question up in the air, what exactly is under the hood?
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
Carscoops

MINI Brings Back Manual Gearbox Into Some Of Its Two-Door 2023 Hardtop Models

Starting in November of this year, MINI buyers will have the chance to add a manual transmission to some models. The standalone option isn’t the only change coming to production though. New paint finishes and changes to new Special Edition cars are coming too. Mini says that supply chain...
CARS
Carscoops

Unofficial Polestar S-E Crossover Coupe Study Would Make For A Pugnacious Flagship

This story contains independent illustrations of a fictional Polestar S-E Concept crossover made by car designer Zhiheng Guo that are neither related to nor endorsed by Polestar. Polestar has transformed itself from the little-known performance division of Volvo into a leader in the electric vehicle space and following the launch...
CARS
Carscoops

Brand New Jaguar C-Type Continuation 70-Edition Pays Tribute To 1953 Le Mans Success

Jaguar Classic has unveiled a pair of C-type Continuation models designed to celebrate the original’s domination of the 1953 24 Hours of Le Mans where C-types finished first, second, fourth, and ninth. These two special C-type Continuation models are known as the ’70-Edition’. The first of them is finished...
CARS
Carscoops

2023 Ford Transit Trail Is Coming For Those Committed To The Van Life

Ford has teased the new 2023 Transit Trail Van that it will soon launch to capture a slice of the ever-growing motorhome/van segment. Previewed with a couple of photos and a short video, the Ford Transit Trail Van has “new adventure-seeking capability alongside interior and exterior enhancements providing do-it-yourselfers and motorhome distributors a turnkey canvas direct from the factory.”
TRAVEL
Carscoops

2024 Chevrolet Trax, 2024 Polestar 3, And 2023 BMW M2 M Performance Parts: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Californians are paying through their nose at the pump, despite gas prices falling elsewhere. At the time of writing, the average petrol price in California is $6.28 per gallon. The state blames oil companies for the discrepancies, while gas refiner and marketer Valero Energy Corp has accused government-imposed costs and specifications, as well as Californian policies that make it difficult to increase refining capacity and lower costs.
GAS PRICE
Carscoops

Ford Won’t Give “Unauthorized Tuners” Access To The 2024 Mustang S650

Muscle cars are as American as apple pie or road trips. Modifying and customizing one’s muscle car is also a very traditional move but now we’re learning that such tweaking will be considerably harder on America’s newest muscle car, the S650 Ford Mustang. Here’s why those who seek to pull more power out of the latest pony car will find it harder to do so.
CARS
Carscoops

Hotter 2024 BMW X2 M35i Spotted Testing At Nurburgring

Our latest look at the next-generation BMW X2 is here, and this time BMW appears to be testing the higher-performance M version of the compact crossover. As we’ve seen previously, BMW is ditching the hopped-up hatch back looks that defined the first-generation X2 with this upcoming redesign. This model, in particular, can be seen testing big wheels, big brakes, a fancy spoiler, and twin tailpipes on either side of the rear bumper. A small crack in the camouflage on the front bumper, meanwhile, suggests that it will also need to breathe more air than the last 2024 X2 we saw testing.
CARS
Carscoops

$5K Challenge: Find Us The Best Used AWD Winter Beaters For Sale Right Now

Winter is coming and it has no mercy for your daily driver. If you’re one of the millions who live in a region that experiences freezing temperatures then you might be in the market for a winter beater. With that in mind, we’re hoping that as a Carscoops community we can find the best all-wheel drive winter beaters for $5,000 or less. With that kind of budget, what would you buy?
CARS
Consumer Reports.org

Do New Cars Still Require a Break-In Period?

It used to be that a new car required a detailed break-in period to protect the engine and extend its longevity. But has modern technology made cars more robust and break-in periods obsolete?. “I reached out to a manufacturer, in this case, Volvo, and they said there is no prescribed...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy