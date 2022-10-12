Surface Pro 9 5G: Microsoft replaces Surface Pro X with 120 Hz display, larger battery and Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 derived chipset upgrades

Back in March this year, Windows 10 and 11 received support for DirectStorage, opening up new ways to reduce game load times through optimized IO throughput, also freeing CPU overhead in the process. Initial DirectStorage 1.0 tests showed that game load times on an NVMe SSD are indeed lower, but saving up less than 1 second did not seem to make a meaningful impact. This is because DS 1.0 does not include GPU decompression, which essentially moves all game asset decompression tasks from the CPU to the GPU. Microsoft recently announced that GPU decompression will be added with DS 1.1 by the end of 2022, and offered a preview with estimated performance improvements.

