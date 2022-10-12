Surface Pro 9 5G: Microsoft replaces Surface Pro X with 120 Hz display, larger battery and Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 derived chipset upgrades

Read full article on original website
Galaxy A13 5G: Is Samsung missing the sign of the times?
Cheap smartphones are able to offer significantly more than many years ago, making them well suited to daily tasks. The same holds true for the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, which starts at a mere 249 USD on Amazon.com and includes supports for the latest mobile networking standard. Unlike the Galaxy...
Redmi K60 Pro is tipped to debut with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, whereas the K60 might not
5G Android Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen. The famed tipster Digital Chat Station has dropped yet another slightly cryptic Weibo post that might pertain to an upcoming mobile device. In this case, it can be interpreted to mean that Redmi's 2023 line of flagship Android smartphones has entered a stage of development called design verification testing (DVT), which could indicate that the specs as leaked have been finalized for the 2 "K60" variants.
Lenovo ThinkPhone: Design and specifications leak for future flagship smartphone
Evan Blass shared more details about 'Bronco', a device that the leaker revealed in June alongside 'Canyon'. As we discussed at the time, Blass believed that both models would launch under the Edge 40 series, although we suspected that Bronco could be a Moto G200 successor instead, given that Blass claimed it would rely on the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, not the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
XMG OASIS: Rev.2 edition announced with improvements to laptop liquid cooling solution
XMG has announced an updated revision of the XMG OASIS, the first version of which we reviewed earlier this year with the XMG NEO 15. While we noted that the original XMG OASIS worked well and we liked the company's desire to experiment, we found that it only offered performance benefits under rare circumstances. Specifically, the XMG OASIS was handy for when extreme load saturated the stock heatsink.
Rumor | OPPO Reno9 or 9 Pro is snapped in the wild with a OnePlus 10 Pro-esque camera hump
5G Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen OnePlus. OPPO's Reno8 series of premium mid-range Android smartphones were. launch with camera humps more like those of OnePlus (a subsidiary of their own OEM) than those of their Reno7 predecessors. Now, that line of speculation is back as this line of mobile devices reportedly gears up to produce yet another new generation.
Microsoft previews Android 12L update for Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2
Earlier this week, Microsoft hosted a hardware launch event, during which it revealed the likes of the Surface Pro 9, Surface Pro 9 5G, Surface Studio 2 Plus and the Surface Laptop 5. Additionally, the company showcased the Surface Duo 2 running Android 12L, the device's long-awaited and first OS update. Already shipping in the Galaxy Z Fold4, Android 12L contains numerous changes from Android 12 aimed at improving user experience on foldable displays.
Beelink GTR6 previewed with AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX and four HDMI 2.1 ports
Beelink has teased the GTR6, its next-generation mini-PC. According to the company, the machine will come with the Ryzen 9 6900HX, a 45 W APU with 8 Zen 3+ CPU cores and a Radeon 680M iGPU. It remains to be seen whether this will be the only processor option, although it is surpassed by the Ryzen 9 6980HX in AMD's mobile product stack.
OnePlus 9RT OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 is released
OnePlus has announced a new Open Beta (OB) program for its customers interested in getting a sneak peek at how the latest versions of the OxygenOS (OOS) skin for Android that runs on their smartphones. This one is for the 9RT, a more affordable variant of the flagship 9 series that only came to India in January 2022.
Purported Xiaomi 13 hands-on image lands with huge camera array
Last month, an alleged hands-on image of the Xiaomi 13 Pro surfaced online, albeit only of the device's front. To recap, the image highlighted the device's curved screen and centred punch-hole camera, all things that could be said of the Xiaomi 12 Pro too. Additionally, the image contained information about the device's specifications, as we discussed at the time.
Barcelo-R Ryzen 5 7530U brings Zen 3 into the mix for the messy AMD Ryzen 7000 mobile APU lineup
The AMD Ryzen 5 7530U has been spotted by @momomo_us on the SiSoftware official benchmark ranker, where the chip revealed its configuration. It is a 6-core, 12-thread part, according to the entry, with a probable base clock of 2 GHz and L2 and L3 caches of 512 kB (per core, so x6) and 16 MB total, respectively. The naming scheme for the Ryzen 5 7530U also reveals its family series name, microarchitecture, and intended use scenario.
Google Pixel Buds Pro: High-end earbuds receive 5-band equaliser with lastest software update
Google has shared new firmware for the Pixel Buds Pro, its AirPods Pro and WF-1000XM4 rival that it introduced in May at I/O 2022. Now on firmware version 3.14, the update moves the Pixel Buds Pro up from v2.14, which the earbuds have been running since August. While the new firmware version is rolling out now, you must have v1.0.474476083 of the Pixel Buds app installed before you can upgrade the Pixel Buds Pro to v3.14.
Garmin Vivomove Trend: Unreleased smartwatch leaks with a round display and NFC capabilities
Garmin has had a busy year, with numerous smartwatches under its belt. Most recently, the company introduced the Marq Gen 2 series, covered separately. However, earlier leaks suggested that even more smartwatches could be afoot, such as the Vivomove Trend. Subsequently, GoAndroid has discovered that Garmin has certified this with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), a sure sign that Garmin is preparing to add to its already burgeoning roster of smartwatches.
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra exhibits acceptable repairability in a new teardown video
Motorola's Edge 30 Ultra is arguably one of the most impressive Android devices of 2022, augmenting its high-end OLED display and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 platform with a world-first incorporation of the Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor. However, as PBKReviews has demonstrated, those premium internals have come at somewhat of a cost to its repairability.
Honor X40 GT launches with the Snapdragon 888 alongside the new, budget 5G Play 6C smartphone
Honor has just compounded "gamer grade" claims made for the X40 GT ahead of its launch by revealing that its 144Hz display is driven by a Snapdragon 888 processor. Accordingly, it may prove to be something of a flagship killer in the X40's updated chassis. The OEM has also unveiled...
Microsoft delivers iCloud Photos support to Windows 11's Photos app
Although it is only available in the Dev Channel, support for iCloud Photos in Windows 11's Photos app is an inspired move by Microsoft that promises to bring its ecosystem closer to Apple's. Even more, Apple TV and Apple Music will hit Windows 11 next year, while preview versions will show up in a few weeks.
Microsoft to soon introduce DirectStorage 1.1 with GPU decompression for even faster game loading times
Back in March this year, Windows 10 and 11 received support for DirectStorage, opening up new ways to reduce game load times through optimized IO throughput, also freeing CPU overhead in the process. Initial DirectStorage 1.0 tests showed that game load times on an NVMe SSD are indeed lower, but saving up less than 1 second did not seem to make a meaningful impact. This is because DS 1.0 does not include GPU decompression, which essentially moves all game asset decompression tasks from the CPU to the GPU. Microsoft recently announced that GPU decompression will be added with DS 1.1 by the end of 2022, and offered a preview with estimated performance improvements.
Samsung details biggest One UI 5 innovations ahead of Android 13 update launch
Samsung appears to be days away from releasing the first One UI 5 public builds, with the company confirming their arrival for later this month. In the meantime, the company has highlighted many of the major changes that it has integrated within its latest OS update, equivalents of which can already be experienced in rival experiences like iOS 16.
Hardkernel reveals ODROID-H3 series SBCs with Intel Jasper Lake processors
Hardkernel has introduced the ODROID-H3 and ODROID-H3+, two single-board computers (SBC) that retain their predecessor's form factor. Incidentally, Hardkernel alleges that the pair should deliver comparable energy efficiency to the ODROID-H2 and ODROID-H2+ too. Unsurprisingly, Hardkernel has included a few upgrades, with a change in processor being one of the greatest.
Underwhelming AMD Radeon RX 7000 performance estimate renders it incapable of competing with Ada Lovelace in rasterization and raytracing
Ada Lovelace's astronomically high prices have shifted the limelight to AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards. Outside of one leak by Angstronomics, very little is known about their performance. To make matters worse, one has to wait until November 3 to see the graphics cards. The wait to buy one will be a lot longer, says Bilibili leaker Enthusiast Citizen.
Garmin Marq Gen 2 series arrives with longer battery life and new software features
Garmin has introduced new Marq series smartwatches. Billed as the Marq Gen 2, the series starts with the US$1,900 Athlete edition and rises to US$2,400 for the Aviator. All models promise better battery life than their predecessors, as well as faster charging and AMOLED displays. Garmin has presented the Marq...
