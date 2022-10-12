Bernie’s Redbird Review: With Albert Pujols Retiring, How Will The Cardinals Replace His Power And Impact On Offense?

Read full article on original website
2022 NLDS: Cody Bellinger Will Be Out Of Dodgers Lineup For Game 3 Vs. Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers lineup was unchanged through the first two games of the National League Division Series, but will have a different look on Friday night as Cody Bellinger won’t start against San Diego Padres southpaw Blake Snell. Bellinger is just 1-for-6 with with four strikeouts in the...
The longest-tenured Cardinals
The modern Cardinals can almost be defined by their distinct eras. We will be exiting the Yadier Molina era with Molina’s retirement at the conclusion of the 2022 season and before then there was the Albert Pujols Era. Those two eras alone cover roughly 15 years of history. Before that? Well, the eras become a little more difficult to define. But I tried! Here are my results:
Cardinals announce death of Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Hall of Famer Howard “Bruce” Sutter has died at the age of 69. Sutter pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1981 to 1984. His uniform number 42 is one of 14 numbers retired by the team. “On behalf of the Cardinals organization...
WATCH: Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton blasts homer vs. Guardians after umpire misses a pitch
Yankees' slugger Giancarlo Stanton belted his 10th home run in 20 career postseason games Friday afternoon.
MLB home run records in postseason, World Series history
Defense may win championships, but home runs can win a World Series. Following a regular season in which Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols made home run history, more players have a chance to etch their names into baseball lore with homers in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Whether it was a...
NLDS Game 3 Recap: Dodgers Shut Down By Blake Snell & Padres Bullpen
Tony Gonsolin labored through a short start and the Los Angeles Dodgers continued to struggle against Blake Snell in a 2-1 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. The winner of a Game 3 in a best-of-five that was tied at 1-1 has gone on to win the series 72% of the time.
Dodgers SP Tony Gonsolin to Start Game 3 of NLDS
According to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will start Friday’s Game 3 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. Gonsolin returned from a right forearm strain on October 3, allowing one run over two innings versus the Colorado Rockies in what was a final postseason tuneup.
Bruce Sutter, Baseball HOFer and Cardinals Great, Has Died
The former relief pitcher totaled 300 saves in his MLB career.
Padres even the NLDS at 1-1 with win at Dodger Stadium
The National League Division Series is now tied at 1-1 after the Padres took Game 2 with a 5-3 win at Dodger Stadium.
Cubs Hall of Fame Pitcher Bruce Sutter has Passed Away
Former Chicago Cubs closer Bruce Sutter passed away at the age of 69.
Dodgers drop game 2 of NLDS to visiting Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers hit three solo home runs in Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the visiting San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night, but lost, 5-3. Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado provided the power for the San Diego Padres. They each hit solo...
College basketball rankings: Saint Louis claims No. 22 spot in 247Sports countdown
The transfer portal makes being a mid-major coach one of the most stressful jobs in the country. Good thing St. Louis' Travis Ford is not acting like a regular mid-major. The Billikens head into 2022-23 with sky-high expectations. The roster is loaded with big-time difference-makers, and Saint Louis did not lose anyone to the transfer portal, even though star point guard Yuri Collins flirted with the idea of leaving. Saint Louis checks in at No. 22 in 247Sports' Top 25 countdown.
Cassidy Speaks on Matchup With Seattle Kraken
The Vegas Golden Knights look to remain undefeated in their road contest with the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.
Two St. Louis high school teammates become college rivals on the field
Not all football players have the same path to success. Not even teammates from the same high school, like former Saint Louis University High School teammates Trent Weaver and Isaac Thompson. Weaver, a Vanderbilt offensive lineman and Thompson, a Missouri defensive back, will be on opposing sidelines in the annual...
