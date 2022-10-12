ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Bernie’s Redbird Review: With Albert Pujols Retiring, How Will The Cardinals Replace His Power And Impact On Offense?

By Bernie Miklasz
scoopswithdannymac.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Viva El Birdos

The longest-tenured Cardinals

The modern Cardinals can almost be defined by their distinct eras. We will be exiting the Yadier Molina era with Molina’s retirement at the conclusion of the 2022 season and before then there was the Albert Pujols Era. Those two eras alone cover roughly 15 years of history. Before that? Well, the eras become a little more difficult to define. But I tried! Here are my results:
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Cardinals announce death of Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Hall of Famer Howard “Bruce” Sutter has died at the age of 69. Sutter pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1981 to 1984. His uniform number 42 is one of 14 numbers retired by the team. “On behalf of the Cardinals organization...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, MO
City
Philadelphia, MO
City
Bernie, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Yardbarker

NLDS Game 3 Recap: Dodgers Shut Down By Blake Snell & Padres Bullpen

Tony Gonsolin labored through a short start and the Los Angeles Dodgers continued to struggle against Blake Snell in a 2-1 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. The winner of a Game 3 in a best-of-five that was tied at 1-1 has gone on to win the series 72% of the time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

Dodgers SP Tony Gonsolin to Start Game 3 of NLDS

According to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will start Friday’s Game 3 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. Gonsolin returned from a right forearm strain on October 3, allowing one run over two innings versus the Colorado Rockies in what was a final postseason tuneup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Edman
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Nolan Gorman
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Dylan Carlson
HeySoCal

Dodgers drop game 2 of NLDS to visiting Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit three solo home runs in Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the visiting San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night, but lost, 5-3. Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado provided the power for the San Diego Padres. They each hit solo...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

College basketball rankings: Saint Louis claims No. 22 spot in 247Sports countdown

The transfer portal makes being a mid-major coach one of the most stressful jobs in the country. Good thing St. Louis' Travis Ford is not acting like a regular mid-major. The Billikens head into 2022-23 with sky-high expectations. The roster is loaded with big-time difference-makers, and Saint Louis did not lose anyone to the transfer portal, even though star point guard Yuri Collins flirted with the idea of leaving. Saint Louis checks in at No. 22 in 247Sports' Top 25 countdown.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Retirement#Bfib#Ops#Rbi
Columbia Missourian

Two St. Louis high school teammates become college rivals on the field

Not all football players have the same path to success. Not even teammates from the same high school, like former Saint Louis University High School teammates Trent Weaver and Isaac Thompson. Weaver, a Vanderbilt offensive lineman and Thompson, a Missouri defensive back, will be on opposing sidelines in the annual...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy