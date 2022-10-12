Bitcoin saw a shaky market day following the release of the CPI data. While the projections for the inflation rates were high, they would come out lower than the actual number and the crypto market had responded negatively to the news. Bitcoin had fallen below $19,000 as the market had bled, but there had been a turnaround towards the end of the trading day. The question now remains if the digital asset would be able to hold these gains.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO