NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Jumps 5%, Why Recent Breakout Seems Significant
Bitcoin price traded to a new weekly low before reversing losses against the US Dollar. BTC broke $19,500 and might rise further towards $20,500. Bitcoin is up nearly 5% and there was a clear move above the $19,500 resistance zone. The price is trading below above $19,500 and the 100...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Bounces After CPI Dump | BTCUSD Analysis October 13, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we are looking at the Bitcoin price bounce today after a steep selloff following the release of CPI numbers for September. Take a look at the video below:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): October 13, 2022. At 8:30AM ET this...
NEWSBTC
Monero Struggles In A Range Ahead Of $200 Rally, Will Price Breakout?
XRM price breaks down into a ranging channel as price failed to break above resistance, holding price from trending higher. XRM trades below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as the price struggles to regain bullish signs as the price continues ranging in a descending triangle. The price of XRM...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Forms Short-Term Bullish Pattern, Why BTC Could Rise To $20K
Bitcoin price is consolidating near the $19,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC seems to be forming a short-term bullish pattern and might rise towards $20,000. Bitcoin is struggling to gain pace for a move above the $19,200 level. The price is trading below above $19,400 and the 100 hourly...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Remains Vulnerable, Will ETH Fall Back To $1K?
Ethereum failed to clear the $1,300 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH is declining and there is a risk of a drop below the $1,265 support. Ethereum is still showing bearish signs below the $1,350 and $1,320 support levels. The price is now trading below $1,300 and the 100...
NEWSBTC
Whales are leaving Shiba Inu: where are they likely to invest after SHIB?
The crypto market may be down quite a bit at the moment, with most tokens struggling to get past resistance levels. However, as always, there are some tokens that are outliers, beating the market when they see a project that they think deserves their capital. Until recently, that token appeared...
NEWSBTC
Will Bitcoin Plunge If A Recession Hits? IMF Issues Warning
The crypto market has been showing signs of decline recently as prices of Bitcoin and other crypto assets keep dropping. With the hikes in interest rates from most of the global central banks, the global economy is getting tighter. The impact on both the crypto and traditional markets is significantly devastating.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Muffled In Last 2 Months – Will ‘Uptober’ Any Different?
There was a 5% loss in value for ETC over the past day. The Ethereum Classic coin has continued its fall on longer time frames since the July spike. Ethereum Classic bears were unable to withstand the selling pressure after the fork attempted to maintain a price above the $27 support line.
NEWSBTC
Huobi Token Pumps 77% In Seven Days – What’s Behind The Rally?
HT’s price shows strength as price cracks 77% gain despite the market displaying uncertainty. HT bounces from the downtrend as the price breaks out of a descending triangle with strong buy volume. The price of HT shows bullish signs as the price trades above 50 and 200 Exponential Moving...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Moves Silently With 20% Rise – Will Price Retest $27?
ENS price outshines the market as price shows strength rallying to a high of $20. ENS tops the crypto price as it cracks over 20% gain in less than 24 hours despite the crypto bloodbath. The price of ENS shows bullish signs as the price holds above the 50 and...
NEWSBTC
Zilliqa Reappears With Over 5% Gain; Is This A Good Time To Load Your Bags?
ZIL’s price shows strength for the first time after a long while. ZIL bounces from the downtrend, hoping to end its bearish run as the price eyes a possible breakout from the downtrend. The price of ZIL shows bullish signs as the price cracks a 5% gain despite trading...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Shakes Off Bears Following CPI Release, But Will This last?
Bitcoin saw a shaky market day following the release of the CPI data. While the projections for the inflation rates were high, they would come out lower than the actual number and the crypto market had responded negatively to the news. Bitcoin had fallen below $19,000 as the market had bled, but there had been a turnaround towards the end of the trading day. The question now remains if the digital asset would be able to hold these gains.
NEWSBTC
This Could Fuel An Ethereum Rally Back To $1,700, Shorts Beware
Ethereum has almost made back the gains from previous weeks with yesterday’s upside move and could be gearing up for another push above resistance. The second cryptocurrency by market cap is following the general sentiment in the market and seeing some relief after the influence of macro forces lessened, for the time being.
NEWSBTC
Sushiswap Cracks 24% Gains As Market Rebounds; Is This A Fakeout?
SUSHI price shows real relief signs after a long while, as the price could be set to retest at $2.5 if this trend needs to be sustained. SUSHI tops the crypto price as it cracks over 24% gain in less than 24 hours. The price of SUSHI shows bullish signs...
NEWSBTC
Solana Fails To Hold $30 Support, How Cheap Will Solana’s Price Be?
SOL price struggles as $30 support failed to hold, with many buyers sweating on their open SOL position. SOL price breaks below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average; the price continues its range around the $30 mark. The price of SOL could restest $24-$16 if the price maintains a bearish...
NEWSBTC
Your Big Eyes Coin and ApeCoin Investment Could Make You a Millionaire in 2023
Investors in cryptocurrencies generally agree that 2021 was a banner year for the industry. Numerous moonshots, upsurges, and meteoric value gains in cryptocurrencies allowed many people to make substantial profits. It’s no secret that the past few months of this year haven’t exactly been the most exciting ones. Bitcoin and...
NEWSBTC
Chiliz Social Mentions Hit Highest Level In Last 90 Days – Can CHZ Price Be As Hot?
Recent weeks have seen a dramatic increase in social mentions of Chiliz, data compiled by LunarCrush show. Its token’s 90-day high made it big in the latest social mentions. Market insights tracker LunarCrush cited this figure (9.46k) as one indicator to keep an eye on when considering an investment in Chiliz.
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin Could Be the Next Quant or Dogecoin
Although it is almost impossible to predict a cryptocurrency’s market performance, market forecasts and analysts’ predictions can help you get a good idea of what will come from a specific crypto coin. According to major predictions, the new cryptocurrency Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has the potential to be the next Dogecoin (DOGE) or Quant (QNT).
NEWSBTC
Binance Coin (BNB) Loses Key Support, Is $200 The Next Stop?
BNB price struggles as $270 support fail to hold, with many buyers wishing for $200 BNB. BNB price breaks below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average; this invalidates the bullish price of BNB. The price of BNB could restest $200 if the price maintains a bearish structure. The price of...
NEWSBTC
Here Are The Crypto That Kept Green During The Bloodbath
The crypto market is bouncing back from another sudden move into the lows with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major cryptocurrencies recording heavy losses. In this dangerous environment for risk, there are a select few tokens still in profit with the potential to continue swimming against the tide in the coming weeks.
