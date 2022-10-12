ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Landon Collins: 'Dave Gettleman didn't want me' with Giants

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ONYrU_0iWTqr6z00

Giants veteran Landon Collins couldn’t be happier to be back in New York. Collins was signed to the practice squad last week, and it sounds like he’ll be elevated to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Collins was a second-round draft pick by the Giants in 2015, where he spent his first four seasons. The Commanders signed him to a massive six-year contract worth $84 million in the 2019 offseason. He was released by Washington last March and remained a free agent after the two sides failed to agree on a restructured deal.

Collins made it perfectly clear that the reason he didn’t re-sign with the Giants in 2019 was because former general manager Dave Gettleman didn’t want him on the roster.

“Facts, facts, facts, facts,” he said, via Pat Leonard.

“That was my only concern. I want fans to understand that. It wasn’t the Giants. It was Dave Gettleman…I wanted to stay, but Gettleman didn’t want me here.”

Collins is poised to make his second debut with the Giants when they host the Ravens on Sunday. So what does Collins want to show in his return to New York?

“That I still got it,” he said, via Paul Schwartz. “I’ve been injury prone the past what, two years, three years? That’s my biggest downfall, Other than that yeah, I still got it, I’m still a playmaker, I’m still a baller.”

Collins sounds like someone who’s ready to finish out his career with the Giants.

“Coming back, most likely hoping to retire as a Giant, is a dream come true,” Collins said, via Pat Leonard.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

Blockbuster NFL Trade Proposal Floated On Thursday

A blockbuster NFL trade proposal is being floated around on social media this Thursday afternoon.  ESPN's Bill Barnwell has 15 trade proposals in mind ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline.  Most notably, Barnwell thinks the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills should consider a trade centered ...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Football
State
New York State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham Demand News

On Wednesday, Odell Beckham Jr. took to Twitter and revealed that the Los Angeles Rams didn't offer him his desired contract to return at some point this season. He said he didn't feel the team's offer matched his worth. So what kind of deal was the free-agent wide receiver looking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week

The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Landon Collins
NJ.com

Former Mets slugger steps down as Rockies hitting coach

Dave Magadan’s time with the Colorado Rockies is coming to an end. The club and its hitting coach will be mutually parting ways. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Rockies tweeted on Thursday:. The Rockies announced today the following changes to the Major League coaching staff:
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL doubles down on roughing the passer call against Grady Jarrett

By now, just about everyone in sports media has given their take on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett’s sack on Tom Brady at the end of Sunday’s loss in Tampa Bay. What appeared to be a third-down stop by Jarrett was called back due to a roughing the passer penalty. Most NFL analysts couldn’t believe the officials would make such a questionable call at such a critical moment in the game.
NFL
NJ.com

Red Sox claim ex-Mets reliever off waivers

Jake Reed is packing his bags. MLB Trade Rumors reports the Boston Red Sox claimed the Baltimore Orioles reliever Thursday off waivers. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Reed split the 2022 season between the Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, going a combined 2-0 with...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 6 of 2022

We’re back for another round of picks and kicking it off with a BANGER between the Bears and Commanders. Oh, that was literal ... this game is going to make the same sound as your car engine when it starts knocking and it’s about to die. Horrible Thursday...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets release TE Lawrence Cager

The Jets announced Saturday they have released tight end Lawrence Cager and promoted offensive tackle Mike Remmers and tight end Kenny Yeboah to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Cager was active for the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Downs: Making sense of the Bears' disheartening loss vs. Commanders

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Washington Commanders, 12-7, on Sunday, falling to 2-4 ahead of a Week 7 prime-time matchup against the New England Patriots. This is about as disappointing of a loss as you can get. The Bears were held scoreless in the red zone and scored just seven points against a bad Commanders team. And, for the third straight game, a fumble cost Chicago a chance at victory.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

161K+
Followers
213K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy