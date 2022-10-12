Read full article on original website
Out of This World Dining at Disney’s Planet Hollywood
If you are looking to (movie) star gaze and enjoy a great meal, you should visit Planet Hollywood Observatory at Disney Springs Town Center. That’s right, Walt Disney World is home to the restaurant chain that has famous spots on the Las Vegas Strip, in New York City, and even a Hollywood restaurant location. This fun place to shop and eat is absolutely worth a visit if you want to enjoy a table-service dining experience.
More WDW Price Price Increases, Character Meals See Jump
It seems every other news story right now is price increases. While it isn’t exactly surprising g that prices increased when they did, it is a new fiscal year after, it is frustrating. Our Disney dollars don’t stretch quite as far as they used to and now they’re going to stretch even less.
Disney Springs Bakery Reportedly Exposed for Rotten Food & Employee Discrimination
Walt Disney World Resort is known for its delicious bites and sips spread throughout the property. From Disney Parks to Resorts, and Disney Springs, there is no way for Guests to go hungry. But, a Disney Springs bakery is reportedly being exposed for serving rotten food and employee discrimination. Disney...
Reached a Disney “Breaking Point?” Ways to Combat the Notion
Dearest Disney fans… we hear you. The recent days, months, (and, dare we say, years?) haven’t been the easiest for the Disney fandom. The verbiage “breaking point” seems to pop up left and right on Disney blogs and chat groups. Do you feel like you’ve reached your Disney “breaking point?” Here are ways that may help to combat that notion.
The Newest Attractions in Walt Disney World You Might Not Have Enjoyed Yet
As Walt Disney famously declared, the Walt Disney World Resort is constantly growing and changing as long as imagination is left in their world. With every new addition and idea, the vacation destination becomes even more incredible for Guests who can enjoy an array of attractions, entertainment, dining, shopping, and more.
Former Imagineer Says Disney Parks are “Needlessly Complex”
Gone are the days of visiting Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort without a concrete plan in place. From budget planning for hiked-up ticket prices to the Disney Park Pass Reservation System and the “vary by date” Disney Genie+ service… Disney is no longer a place of spontaneity. But is the Disney Park experience “needlessly complex?” This former Walt Disney Imagineer believes so.
Why Jaleo by José Andrés is a Can’t Miss Disney Restaurant
Signature dining opportunities are a fun way to try new food and splurge on a fun experience on a Walt Disney World vacation. If your adventures take you to Disney Springs West Side, we have culinary recommendations you need to check out at Jaleo. Here is Why Jaleo by José Andrés is a can’t-miss restaurant.
Orlando Tourism Is Giving Away 12 Free Disney World Vacations!
Disney has been in the news a lot lately, but not for the best of reasons. Last week, Disney announced some pretty big price increases across the board, from theme park tickets to Disney Genie+, and even bottles of water. Guests were not overly happy, as a Disney vacation seems to be getting further and further out of reach for many families.
Could Disney Soon Be Represented in Florida State Legislature? Some Think So.
The feud between Governor Ron DeSantis and Disney has faded from national headlines, but the battle is far from over. Earlier this year, it was reported that the Reedy Creek Improvement District that essentially allows Disney to govern itself would be abolished as a result of the company’s strong stance against Republican lawmaker’s contrivetsial so-called “Don’t Say Gay Bill.”
Have A Disney Dining Adventure at T-REX
One of the hallmarks of Disney dining is the way a meal can quickly transform into an immersive and memorable experience. From meeting characters at Magic Kingdom‘s Crystal Palace to trying sushi for the first time as a family at Morimoto Asia, to dining through a rainforest thunderstorm at Rainforest Café. Disney dining is so much more than just grabbing food on vacation. One of my family’s favorite fun table service dining spots at Disney Springs is T-REX. If you have a dinosaur lover or a Jurassic World fan in your group, this spot is a must. Here is what you need to know for your Disney dining adventure at T-REX!
Disney’s Eyesore Billboard Damages Need Repair
Disney knows how to catch the eye of passersby on some of the most popular roads surrounding the Walt Disney World Resort. But, right now, Disney billboards are catching the attention of Disney fans for all the wrong reasons. When driving south on I-95 and exiting to I-4 towards Walt...
Another Toothsome Chocolate Emporium Set to Open Next Year!
In September 2016, a brand-new eatery opened in CityWalk at the Universal Orlando Resort. It featured big portions of delicious food, crazy milkshakes topped with pieces of cake, and a candy shop where the candy looks more like artwork. That restaurant was Toothsome Chocolate Emporium, and it is now one of the most popular dining locations, not only at Universal CityWalk Orlando but in the entire Universal Orlando Resort.
Enter Our Wickedly Fun Halloween Scentsy Giveaway!
Well, well, well – what do we have here? Disney Dining has some wickedly good news as we are giving away a Disney Villain Scentsy prize pack to one of our lucky readers this Halloween season!. With the spooky season upon us, what better way to enjoy all things...
Disney Brings Magic to Boy Dubbed “A Walking Miracle”
Once in a while a story fills you with hope. With bad news seemingly around every corner, it’s rare anymore to find a story that’s genuinely good. However, the story of Fraser is just that. Fraser is a Make-A-Wish kid who got to live out his Disney dreams and his story is an absolute inspiration.
BIG NEWS TODAY about Work Beginning on Brand-New Magic Kingdom Attraction
There’s big news this afternoon about Disney’s plans to begin the work of reimagining the Splash Mountain attraction at Walt Disney World!. Disney first announced its plans to reimagine the wettest ride in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom back in June of 2020, and earlier this year, Guests were privy to more information about the planned reimagining–one that will trade the Song of the South theme at Splash Mountain for a Princess and the Frog theme, complete with a brand-new take on the attraction itself.
‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Star Reveals He Was Almost Paralyzed By Near-Fatal Fall
Disney has created a number of memorable live-action films — Mary Poppins, The Parent Trap, Hocus Pocus, Cruella, and more. However, one of the most successful live-action franchises was actually based on one of Disney’s most popular attractions, Pirates of the Caribbean. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse...
Spooktacular New Book by ‘Kingdom Keepers’ Author Hits Shelves
Spooky Season is in full swing, and that means we are celebrating all things creepy, eerie, and frightening! That is why we are so excited that Disney has released a new spooktacular book for us to devour! Cautionary Tales by New York Times Best Selling Author Ridley Parson is now available, and you won’t want to skip this one!
Angry Fans React To Yet Another Disney Price Hike
Going on a Disney vacation has never been an inexpensive experience. From theme park tickets to hotels and dining (plus merchandise you’ll inevitably buy), families can save for years to be able to head to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida or Disneyland Resort in California. Unfortunately, now it...
Genie+ Price Jumps to Highest Price Point Today
Recently we reported that the price of Disney’s Genie+ had increased. Not only has it increased, but it will now be subject to daily pricing, like airline tickets, based on crowd levels and demand. The price for the premium service (that replaced the complimentary FastPass) will now range from $15-$22* per person per day. Since guests cannot purchase Genie+ ahead of time anymore, there is no way around this. All Guests are subject to the price on that particular day. This means you may pay $15 one day and $22 the next. We’ve been keeping a close eye on it and have yet to see the cost at its lower price point.
