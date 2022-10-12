Read full article on original website
kqradio.com
Eagle Grove volleyball sweeps Paton Churdan, 3-0
The Eagle Grove Eagles volleyball team hosted their regular season finale on Thursday night, as they welcomed in the Rockets of Paton-Churdan to Eagle Grove Elementary School. The Rockets entered with a record of 1-18 and 0-8 in the Rolling Valley Conference, while the Eagles entered with a 1-16 record and 1-7 record in the Top of Iowa West.
kqradio.com
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows claims NCC Championship in 3-0 win over Webster City
The Webster City Lynx and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Cowgirls volleyball teams faced off with one another at Webster City High School on Thursday night. The Lynx entered with an 18-12 record and 4-2 in conference play, while the Cowgirls entered with a 22-3 mark and 6-0 in conference play. The Cowgirls entered...
Texas vs. Iowa State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Texas vs. Iowa State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 15 Time: 11 a.m. Central TV: ABC network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule ...
kicdam.com
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
kyoutv.com
Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa
NEW VIRGINIA, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement have confirmed mountain lion sightings in central Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed sightings were in New Virginia and St. Charles and St. Mary’s area. That’s south of Des Moines.
2 popular Iowa campgrounds closing until Fall 2023
Prairie Flower and Cherry Glen campgrounds at Saylorville Lake will be closing next Monday for an entire year.
Wilson’s Orchard And Farm To Open Second Iowa Location
This time of year, there is no better way to spend a fall afternoon than going to an apple orchard. The fall colors, delicious food, and time outdoors are the favorite activities of many here in Eastern Iowa. One of the most popular spots to visit is Wilson's Orchard and Farm in Iowa City. You can pick apples, check out all the pumpkins, and enjoy some food and craft beverages while you're there. And now, Wilson's has announced that they are going to be opening a second Iowa location!
951thebull.com
$2 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in North Iowa
A Powerball ticket purchased in north Iowa won $2 Million in Monday’s drawing. The Iowa Lottery says the lucky ticket was purchased at Casey’s on Highway 69 South in Forest City and came within one number of winning Monday night’s $403.9 million jackpot. The ticket matched all five white balls, but missed the Powerball to win a $1 million prize. But whoever bought the ticket also added the Power Play® option, which multiplies the prize at the Match 5 level to $2 million.
Multi-Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Iowa Was Only One in the U.S.
If I ever win something really big, I want to hear the sound of a cash register or slot machine making that beautiful jackpot sound in my head. Of course, I realize that isn't reality. However, someone in Iowa is holding a multi-million dollar lottery ticket. The only questions are a)Do they know? and b)Who are they?
Central Iowa rivers reduced to puddles by drought
The lack of rain has left rivers and streams in parts of Iowa in an constant state of recession since Spring.
kchanews.com
Barn, Garage Destroyed by Late Night Fire Wednesday in Rockford
A small barn and an attached garage are total losses following a late night fire Wednesday in Floyd County. Rockford Fire Chief Cory Murray says they were called to a structure fire in the 400 block of 1st Avenue Southwest in Rockford shortly before midnight Wednesday. He says there were at least three vehicles inside the buildings and initial indication is that the fire may have been caused by the heat off the engine from a vehicle the owner had just driven home and parked in the garage.
who13.com
Shitake steak Diane on the menu
Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank shares a new item on the menu: Shitake Steak Diane. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
beeherald.com
Roop arrested in connection to Jan. theft of Wild Rose ATM
A fourth and final suspect in the theft of an ATM from Wild Rose Casino in January has been apprehended following a months long search. Jacob Roop, 26, of Marshalltown, was charged and transported to the Greene County jail for first degree theft, second degree theft and second degree criminal mischief on Thursday, Oct. 6.
KCCI.com
A piece of history was recently uncovered in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A piece of history has been uncovered in parts of Des Moines. Ingersoll Avenue use to be home to a trolley barn. As crews were re-paving the street, they had to excavate the tracks. If you drove through the area, you might have seen the...
cdrecycler.com
Iowa juvenile home slated for demolition
DW Zinser Co., based in Walford, Iowa, has reportedly won a bid to demolish the former Iowa Juvenile Home in Toledo, Iowa. The institution, at times called either the Iowa Juvenile Home or Girls State Training School, closed in early 2014. An report by the Times-Republican says the city council...
KCCI.com
State patrol: Driver slammed into unmarked DPS cars at Iowa Speedway
NEWTON, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is trying to figure out what caused a drive to slam into some parked cars at the Iowa Speedway. It happened around 2 p.m. Friday. The patrol said they found the woman unresponsive after she drove into the lot and crashed into some unmarked Department of Public Safety vehicles.
Rare Invasive Weed Detected In Iowa Again
(Des Moines, IA) — A weed first spotted in an Iowa farm field years ago has been found again. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any sightings of Asian copper leaf. It was first detected in a cornfield in Cedar Falls in 2016. Before that, the only documented infestation in North America was in New York City. The most recent sighting was in a Grundy County soybean field. Officials say it appears to have been there for several years before being identified.
KCCI.com
Police chase ends with driver crashing into a utility pole in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is in a hospital after leading police on a chase early Saturday morning. It happened around 1 a.m. Police say an officer initially tried to stop the driver on 10th Street and Forest avenue for a traffic violation, but the driver refused to stop.
Spotty Severe Thunderstorms forecast for Portions of Iowa
(Des Moines) A cold front moving through the state tonight and tomorrow morning could potentially bring some isolated severe thunderstorms. Jim Lee with the National Weather Service in Des Moines is looking for thunderstorms to pop up along that front. Lee says some areas will get storms, and some areas...
Iowa State Daily
Cause of death for Iowa State student determined
Officials found the cause of death for Emma Timmer, an Iowa State student who was found dead in August, to be blunt force injury. Timmer studied in the College of Design, majoring in architecture-professional degree. “Although we may never know exactly how Emma ended up on the balcony below her...
