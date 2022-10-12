Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hope police looking for suspects involved in felony theft incidents
HOPE, Ark. - Hope police said Friday they are looking for help identifying four suspects involved in at least three felony theft incidents. If you know who these individuals are or recognize the vehicle involved please contact Detective Casey Singleton at (870) 722-2561 or csingleton@hopearkansas.net.
Pedestrian struck, killed in Miller Co.
TEXARKANA, Ark. – A pedestrian was struck and killed walking southbound in a northbound lane on U.S. Highway 71 Friday night. According to Arkansas State Police, James Settegast, 24, of Van, Texas was hit by a pickup around 9:45 and rushed to a hospital in Texarkana where Miller County Coroner Dakota Bloyd pronounced him dead at 10:40.
Three people found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Nashville, Arkansas
NASHVILLE, Ark. - The Nashville Police Department told The Nashville News-Leader they found three people dead from carbon monoxide poisoning Friday morning. According to the Nashville News-Leader, Police said The Howard County Sheriff's office found three unresponsive males at 625 South Mill Street. Police said when officers arrived, they found...
