TEXARKANA, Ark. – A pedestrian was struck and killed walking southbound in a northbound lane on U.S. Highway 71 Friday night. According to Arkansas State Police, James Settegast, 24, of Van, Texas was hit by a pickup around 9:45 and rushed to a hospital in Texarkana where Miller County Coroner Dakota Bloyd pronounced him dead at 10:40.
