Illinois quick hits: Eight arrested for retail theft; bad ballots in Schuyler County; Fort Massac Encampment this weekend

Texas teen arrested near Grand Island, body found in trunk of car
Nebraska state troopers arrested a 17-year-old from Texas and found a woman’s body in the car he was driving after a high-speed chase Friday afternoon near Grand Island. The teenager, Tyler Roenz, was severely injured when the pursuit on Interstate 80 ended in a crash, according to law enforcement.
MADD receives $210,000-plus highway safety grant
ATLANTA — Mothers Against Drunk Driving announced this week that the Georgia affiliate has received $212,245.94 from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for the 2023 grant year. MADD Georgia will use the funds to continue to offer educational programs for prevention and awareness of impaired driving and...
Missouri has 222 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Missouri using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Indiana has 145 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Indiana using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Hunting groups say Rosendale misfired on gun tax repeal
Pro gun, anti tax. The candidate who takes those positions in a Montana election usually avoids a lot of criticism, but not this year. Hunting groups and the firearms lobby are displeased with U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale for co-sponsoring a bill to kill the Pittman-Robertson Act, which has contributed $361 million to Montana wildlife restoration projects over its lifetime.
Indiana ends first quarter with $118.2M in extra tax revenue
State tax collections remain well above expectations through the first quarter of Indiana’s new budget year. Data released Friday by the State Budget Agency show that Indiana took in $4.9 billion from July 1 to Sept. 30. That was $118.2 million, or 2.5%, more than predicted by the December...
Maryland has 18 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Maryland using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
PHOTOS: 89th annual Texas Rose Festival Coronation
The 89th Texas Rose Festival Queen Molly Louise Berry and her court were presented in their costumes on Friday. The gowns, designed by Jacob A. Climer, were inspired by the 2022 festival theme “Empires of Enchantment.”. Check out our photos!
Man sentenced for illegally voting in Idaho during 2020 presidential election
A man has been sentenced for illegally voting in the 2020 presidential election. Charles A. Skiles, 70, was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation and a $1,500 fine. A jury found him guilty in August of felony illegal voting and misdemeanor illegal registration by a voter. Skiles entered an...
Election 2022: Rep. Simpson faces challenge from Idaho teacher for 2nd Congressional District
Editor’s note: This is the next in a periodic series on contested statewide and congressional races and measures on Idaho’s November general election ballot. Idaho GOP Rep. Mike Simpson has represented the state’s 2nd Congressional District in Congress since 1998, using his two dozen years of seniority to secure millions in funding for Idaho projects and to push legislation on wolves, sage grouse, environmental regulation, recreation and more.
Michigan has 183 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Michigan using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Gas prices fall in California, but residents still pay highest prices nationwide
(The Center Square) – After California gas prices reached near-record levels last week, the average price for a gallon of gas is starting to drop, though drivers are still paying the highest prices in the nation. California gas prices have fallen 24 cents since last week, settling at an...
California has 301 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in California using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Counties most concerned about climate change in Nebraska
Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Nebraska using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Nebraska has 72 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Nebraska using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Indiana U.S. Senate candidates debate Sunday night
The three candidates competing for a six-year term representing Indiana in the U.S. Senate are participating Sunday night in their sole debate prior to Election Day. Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., the Democratic nominee; Libertarian James Sceniak; and U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., each confirmed they are attending the event sponsored by the nonpartisan Indiana Debate Commission.
New Hampshire has 57 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in New Hampshire using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Minnesota has 105 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Minnesota using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Oregon voters to see 4 statewide measures
MALHEUR COUNTY — Voters across Oregon will be considering four statewide ballot measures in the Nov. 8 General Election. Two measures, 111 and 112, referred by the Legislature seek to amend the state’s constitution over health care and language regarding criminal punishment as referred by the Legislature. The...
Madigan’s House rules remain in place as Republicans demand change, accountability
(The Center Square) – Facing more corruption charges, former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s House rules are still in place. Minority Republicans are urging the new speaker to address the issue. Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, faces an additional corruption charge. Already facing 22 federal corruption...
