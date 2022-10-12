Illinois quick hits: Eight arrested for retail theft; bad ballots in Schuyler County; Fort Massac Encampment this weekend

Editor’s note: This is the next in a periodic series on contested statewide and congressional races and measures on Idaho’s November general election ballot. Idaho GOP Rep. Mike Simpson has represented the state’s 2nd Congressional District in Congress since 1998, using his two dozen years of seniority to secure millions in funding for Idaho projects and to push legislation on wolves, sage grouse, environmental regulation, recreation and more.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO