Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Traffic notice: TxDOT announces closures around Pharr road construction
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — State transportation officials will permanently close an existing turnaround for upcoming construction work Friday night in Pharr. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, a westbound to eastbound turnaround lane at U.S. Business 83 in Pharr will be permanently closed starting on Friday. TxDOT advises drivers to continue onto Jackson Road […]
KRGV
Ticket pickup for city of Pharr's Trail of Terror starts today
The city of Pharr is getting ready for its Trail of Terror event on Oct. 21. While the event is still a week away, ticket pickup for the Trail of Terror begins Friday, Oct. 14. The free tickets can be picked up at the Pharr One building located at 1121...
Brownsville celebrates opening of West Rail Trail, estimated $7.2M pedestrian project
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville is celebrating its newest addition to its expanding hike-and-bike trail system. City leaders are scheduled to gather for the ceremonial opening of the West Rail Trail at 5 p.m. Friday at Joe & Tony Oliveira Park, 104 El Paso Road, in Brownsville. The estimated $7.2 million trail project has been […]
Motorcycle rider dies after hitting car disabled by another crash in which a motorist fled: DPS
ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A fatal crash early Saturday morning north of Elsa left a motorcycle rider dead, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The motorcyclist, 68-year-old La Villa resident Gustavo Vasquez Cervantes, was pinned under his motorcycle after colliding with a vehicle that had been left disabled in the road following a […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRGV
UPDATE: Missing Rio Grande City teen found
UPDATE: The Rio Grande City Police Department announced Hervey Saenz was found and returned home at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, October 15. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Rio Grande City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a male juvenile who was last seen Friday night. A missing person report...
McAllen Police investigate auto-pedestrian death
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that happened on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The department’s media release said the accident occurred at around 9:16 p.m. on the 200 block of West Expressy 83 in McAllen. Police reported the victim, identified as Russell Heath Cortez, 48, died from his injuries. His last […]
CCSO: Gunfire outside apartment complex, investigation underway
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office are investigating gunfire that occurred outside an apartment complex in Brownsville. The gun shots were heard at approximately 3:14 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the 2200 block of Avenida Delia in Cameron Park, according to the press release by Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. Residents reported […]
Border Patrol, local law enforcement arrest 250 people in one day in Valley
EDINBURG, Texas — (ValleyCentral) Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents, with state and local law enforcement departments, intercepted seven smuggling events that lead to the arrest of 250 people, authorities announced Friday. According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station surveillance camera on Wednesday observed […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRGV
Police: Two more arrests made in connection with deadly McAllen shooting
Police arrested two individuals from Alamo in connection with a shooting in McAllen that left one person dead. Jaqueline Gomez, 21, and Juan Uriel Diaz, 20, were arrested and charged with failure to report a felony Thursday, according to a Friday news release from the McAllen Police Department. Gomez and...
‘Walking billboards’ call attention to pedestrian deaths in McAllen
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Transportation’s walking billboards took to the streets Wednesday in McAllen to remind drivers and pedestrians to watch out for each other. “October is National Pedestrian Safety Month, and TxDOT is using this opportunity to remind drivers and pedestrians to watch out for each other, particularly as days get […]
Customers want Utility CEO fired, auditors recommend “authorities” review failed project report
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Interim City Manager offered a “no comment” response to the CBS 4 INVESTIGATES question on Brownsville Public Utility Board customers calling for a criminal investigation into the Tenaska Power Plant project. The failed $118 million plan was never completed and a 69-page audit report by Carr, Riggs & Ingram concluded […]
Alamo to close portion of expressway this afternoon to reconstruct fatal scene
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation is reconstructing a scene on Interstate 2/U.S. 83 after someone died at the location. At 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, eastbound and westbound traffic on Interstate 2 (US 83) will be temporarily closed for about an hour between Tower Road and Valverde Road, in Alamo as […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kurv.com
Harlingen EDC Chief To Take EDC Reins In Edinburg
The chief of the Harlingen Economic Development Corporation has found a new home in Edinburg. Raudel Garza has been named the executive director of the Edinburg EDC. Garza had been heading Harlingen’s economic development efforts for the past decade, and has also worked with economic development teams in Mission and Pharr, as well as with the regional Rio South Texas Economic Council.
KRGV
Harlingen police identify man accused of breaking into vehicle
The Harlingen Police Department on Thursday identified a 22-year-old man accused of breaking into a vehicle at the Harlingen Thicket Birding Center and threatening to shoot the victim. Police responded to a report of a male subject who forced himself into a vehicle Wednesday morning by breaking a window, according...
progresstimes.net
Key witness struggles to remember details in Weslaco water treatment plant corruption trial
Former Weslaco City Commissioner Gerardo “Jerry” Tafolla spent Friday on the witness stand, attempting to answer questions about how, exactly, a businessman bribed him. Tafolla — who served on the City Commission from 2009 to 2019 — testified for more than five hours Friday in the Weslaco water treatment plant corruption trial.
Man arrested after breaking grandmother’s door, sheriff says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested after punching the door of his grandmother’s house, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said in a press release. Authorities allege 23-year-old Enrique Aaron Villarreal forced his way into is grandmother’s home Wednesday, according to a news release from Garza’s office. Deputies responded at the 2500 block […]
KRGV
Man dies after being struck by vehicle in McAllen, police say
A McAllen man died Wednesday night after he was struck by a vehicle, according to McAllen police. The auto-pedestrian crash happened on the 200 block of West Expressway 83 at about 9:16 p.m. The pedestrian was identified as Russell Heath Cortez, 48, of McAllen. Police say the driver of the...
Raudel Garza named new Edinburg EDC director
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Economic Development Corporation announced Raudel Garza as its new executive director on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the City of Edinburg. Garza’s role as executive director will include managing incentives and programs that will attract businesses to increase the local property tax base, create jobs and contribute to […]
Man with AR-15 rifle in car arrested at Rio Grande City school, school district says
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man claiming to pick up his sister from school grounds was arrested Tuesday after a security guard at Rio Grande City High School spotted an AR-15 rifle in his vehicle, according to school district officials. “The suspect had an AR-15 in the front seat of his vehicle and […]
EXCLUSIVE: Harlingen police ID ‘person of interest’ in killing of McDonald’s worker
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In a new development, the Harlingen Police Department has identified a person of interest in the killing of 19-year-old Nahomi Rodriguez, a woman who was last seen alive six years ago while working an overnight shift at McDonald’s. Det. Joel Yanes with the Harlingen Police Department spoke exclusively with ValleyCentral on […]
Comments / 0