Gloom oozes from energy forecasts that show oil demand dropping, heating bills rising

Read full article on original website
Related
Saudi Arabia's siding with Russia on oil cuts causes a rift with Washington
The Biden administration is weighing retaliatory action against longtime ally Saudi Arabia after the kingdom sided with Russia in cutting oil production. President Biden told CNN on Tuesday there would be "consequences" for Saudi Arabia after the OPEC+ group of oil-producing countries last week announced a 2 million barrel per day reduction in oil output.
Developing nations suffering from climate change will demand financial help
NAIROBI, Kenya — The chairperson of an influential negotiating bloc in the upcoming United Nations climate summit in Egypt has called for compensation for poorer countries suffering from climate change to be high up on the agenda. Madeleine Diouf Sarr, who chairs the Least Developed Countries group, told The...
It's almost impossible to find a CEO who isn't bracing for a recession
Top business leaders are preparing for the worst. Federal Reserve officials maintain they'll be able to get surging inflation under control without triggering a recession, but almost every chief executive in the United States is getting ready to face an economic downturn in the next 12 to 18 months, according to a recent survey from The Conference Board.
U.K. prime minister fires finance chief amid economic turmoil
The U.K. finance minister has been fired by Prime Minister Liz Truss, following financial and political turmoil over the announcement of new economic policies and massive tax cuts. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Bottom Content. Tagged as:. Despite U.S. sanctions, oil traders help Russian oil reach global...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This MacArthur 'genius' grantee says she isn't a drug price rebel but she kind of is
The day Priti Krishtel found out she won the MacArthur "genius grant" didn't start out as a particularly happy day. "I had a friend going through surgery that day. So I was standing at my kitchen counter just kind of nervously pacing," she said. But then Priti received a mysterious...
The U.K. prime minister fires her finance chief and nixes tax cuts to calm markets
LONDON — British Prime Minister Liz Truss fired her finance minister and close ally Kwasi Kwarteng. Then hours later, she announced a U-turn on their economic package, attempting to calm financial markets and reinforce her shaky leadership position little more than a month after taking office. The government said...
China's major party congress is set to grant Xi Jinping a 3rd term. And that's not all
BEIJING — China's ruling Communist Party kicks off a national congress on Sunday, the 20th in its 101-year history. Xi Jinping, China's top leader, is widely expected to secure another five-year term as party boss and commander-in-chief of the military. How the rest of the chips fall remains to...
A rare protest in Beijing calls for change ahead of a key Communist Party meeting
Photos and videos online showed protest banners on a busy overpass in Beijing on Thursday calling for elections and the ouster of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, just days before the ruling Communist Party is expected to cement Xi's power by handing him a norm-breaking third term as party chief. It...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Only 4 countries side with Russia as U.N. rejects annexations in Ukraine
The U.N. General Assembly roundly rejected Russia's move to illegally annex four regions of Ukraine, with only four countries voting alongside President Vladimir Putin's regime. "The world had its say," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said as he expressed his gratitude — a message he issued in seven languages. He called...
A coal mine blast in Turkey has killed at least 28 people, officials say
AMASRA, Turkey (AP) — The death toll from a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey rose to at least 28 people and rescue efforts continued as a fire burned in the mine, officials said Saturday. There were 110 miners working in the shaft when the explosion occurred Friday evening...
What the White House sees coming for COVID this winter
The U.S. should prepare for a spike in COVID cases this winter as more people gather indoors and infections already begin to rise in Europe, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha says. The warning echoes that of some other experts who anticipate a rise in cases in the coming...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
30K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0