Texas State

Mix 97.9 FM

Whataburger Releases a New Menu Item That's Perfect for Fall

I don't know about you, but the second the weather finally drops below 70 degrees here in Texas, I'm ready for the ultimate comfort food: chili. Spicy, savory, hot and satisfying. Personally, I'm okay with beans, but I completely empathize with the Texas chili purists who are not. Honestly, beans are just filler and don't add that much.
Mix 97.9 FM

Here are 15 of the Most Mispronounced Towns in Texas

If you are from outside of Texas, chances are you probably mispronounce some of these Texas towns. One of the most common mispronounced cities is located right in our backyard. Refugio, how do you say it? My daughter goes to college in another city on the list, Nacogdoches. How do you pronounce it?
Mix 97.9 FM

There Will Be No Trick Or Treating In These Eerie Texas Towns!

There will be no trick or treating in these towns this Halloween because they are abandoned! Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
Mix 97.9 FM

The Top 3 Halloween Candies In Texas In 2022, Candy Corn Ain't One Of Them

The spooky season is here and if you have kids, then the topic of conversation for the next couple of weeks will be focused on CANDY. Every year some website tries to figure out what the most popular candies are in every state and of course with a state as big as Texas, the options seem endless. One thing is for sure, your precious CANDY CORN didn't even crack the Top 3 so its great to know that trick or treaters in Texas won't be terrorized with some a horrible treat.
Mix 97.9 FM

Stupid Things I Have Done While Growing Up in West Texas, Like Riding a Pumpjack

If you have lived in this area for any amount of time, you have done some pretty crazy things. I am one of the natives who has actually ridden a pumpjack. If you have never ridden a pumpjack, they are a little bit more patrolled than they used to be in the mid-80s, so it is not recommended to try to ride a pumpjack today because it is dangerous for one and more consistently monitored than it was 40 years ago.
Mix 97.9 FM

Coolest Fall Festival In Texas Happens Just A Few Short Hours From Midland/Odessa Which Includes Unique Experiences

It's not so hot anymore, so an adventure outside doesn't sound all that bad. I know you guys are always looking for a fun and unique adventure to take your families to and try to tell you about as many as I can. I have come across a new one that I think you will love. If the kids don't love it, I am pretty sure mama will. Let me tell you about the Black Barn Ranch.
Mix 97.9 FM

Shocking! You Won't Believe What An Eye Doctor Removed From This Patient's Eye!

I am the first one to admit I am morbidly fascinated with videos where a foreign object is removed from ears, eyes almost any crevice on the human body. And as a mother of 3, I have removed a toy or 2 from the nose and ears of each of my children. lol The funniest was some sort of little round yogurt snack from my middle child's nostril. I don't think they even exist anymore. Maybe for that reason? Who knows?
Mix 97.9 FM

Mix 97.9 FM

