Why is Texas Sticky: Have You Noticed The Goo Around The State?
Texas wildlife is certainly something to behold, isn't it? As a new resident of the state, I recently remember hearing a scratching noise outside my apartment complex the other night. When I looked out my window to investigate, I saw a fox run by. To say it's been a while...
Whataburger Releases a New Menu Item That’s Perfect for Fall
I don't know about you, but the second the weather finally drops below 70 degrees here in Texas, I'm ready for the ultimate comfort food: chili. Spicy, savory, hot and satisfying. Personally, I'm okay with beans, but I completely empathize with the Texas chili purists who are not. Honestly, beans are just filler and don't add that much.
Want A Road Trip? Visiting These Haunted Texas Spots Will Make You Quiver
Welcome to some of the most haunted spots in Texas. Hope in the car and head southeast to check out these paranormal spots. Let's start out in San Antonio to get you in the spirit. Take a trip down the San Antonio River Walk and enjoy all the lights and decorations for Halloween. Now that you are feeling all festive let the spooking begin.
Here are 15 of the Most Mispronounced Towns in Texas
If you are from outside of Texas, chances are you probably mispronounce some of these Texas towns. One of the most common mispronounced cities is located right in our backyard. Refugio, how do you say it? My daughter goes to college in another city on the list, Nacogdoches. How do you pronounce it?
Badass BBQ Restaurant in West Texas Ranks #1 in the State For Ribs
Barbecue in Texas is almost a religion, and one West Texas BBQ restaurant has received the #1 status for ribs in the whole state and it is only 90 minutes from Midland/Odessa. ROAD TRIP!!!. According to Mashed, they ranked one Pecos BBQ restaurant as the best place in the state...
The Largest Homecoming Mum Ever? Texas School Shows Off Their Giant Creation
They say everything is bigger in Texas and for those of you not originally from here, that is a fact. We like to do things bigger here. Our trucks are big, our personalities are larger than life, our food portions, can't compete and even our mums are larger than life. Wait, what is a 'mum?' I tend to forget that not everyone knows or has even seen one.
There Will Be No Trick Or Treating In These Eerie Texas Towns!
There will be no trick or treating in these towns this Halloween because they are abandoned! Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
The Top 3 Halloween Candies In Texas In 2022, Candy Corn Ain’t One Of Them
The spooky season is here and if you have kids, then the topic of conversation for the next couple of weeks will be focused on CANDY. Every year some website tries to figure out what the most popular candies are in every state and of course with a state as big as Texas, the options seem endless. One thing is for sure, your precious CANDY CORN didn't even crack the Top 3 so its great to know that trick or treaters in Texas won't be terrorized with some a horrible treat.
Stupid Things I Have Done While Growing Up in West Texas, Like Riding a Pumpjack
If you have lived in this area for any amount of time, you have done some pretty crazy things. I am one of the natives who has actually ridden a pumpjack. If you have never ridden a pumpjack, they are a little bit more patrolled than they used to be in the mid-80s, so it is not recommended to try to ride a pumpjack today because it is dangerous for one and more consistently monitored than it was 40 years ago.
Coolest Fall Festival In Texas Happens Just A Few Short Hours From Midland/Odessa Which Includes Unique Experiences
It's not so hot anymore, so an adventure outside doesn't sound all that bad. I know you guys are always looking for a fun and unique adventure to take your families to and try to tell you about as many as I can. I have come across a new one that I think you will love. If the kids don't love it, I am pretty sure mama will. Let me tell you about the Black Barn Ranch.
Beto O’Rourke Blasts Greg Abbott in Fiery Speech at Texas Tech University
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke at Texas Tech University's Frazier Alumni Pavilion at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, October 11th. Texas Tech is just one of 15 campuses across the state that Beto O’Rourke is set to speak at before facing off against incumbent governor Greg Abbott on Election Day, November 8th.
Mom Waxes 3-Year-Old Daughter’s Unibrow, Internet Is Left Divided: WATCH
A Texas mom has divided the internet after sharing a video of her waxing her 3-year-old daughter's unibrow. Leah Garcia, a.k.a. TikTok user @leah_txrealtor, firmly stands behind her decision to groom her daughter. "I don’t care! I don’t care! I'd rather y'all call me a bad mom before I let...
Daycare Workers Fired After Terrifying Children by Wearing Scary Masks: WATCH
Four daycare workers in Mississippi were fired after they were caught wearing frightening Halloween masks to scare the children previously in their care at Lil Blessings Child Care and Learning Center. It may be "spooky season," but these employees definitely crossed the line. Now, state legislatures are investigating footage of...
Shocking! You Won’t Believe What An Eye Doctor Removed From This Patient’s Eye!
I am the first one to admit I am morbidly fascinated with videos where a foreign object is removed from ears, eyes almost any crevice on the human body. And as a mother of 3, I have removed a toy or 2 from the nose and ears of each of my children. lol The funniest was some sort of little round yogurt snack from my middle child's nostril. I don't think they even exist anymore. Maybe for that reason? Who knows?
