OKC Thunder news: Adam Mokoka signed, Abdul Gaddy waived

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to rotate through their end-of-the-bench roster spot as the team made a pair of roster moves on Wednesday.

The first one was the Thunder waiving Abdul Gaddy. The Thunder initially signed Gaddy on Monday and appeared in one preseason game. Gaddy previously spent time with the OKC Blue and summer league team.

The second one was the Thunder signing guard Adam Mokoka. Mokaka played in 25 games with the Chicago Bulls from 2019-21 and spent last season with Nanterre 92, where he appeared in 25 games and averaged 11.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists

Both moves were made to acquire the G League rights of both players in order to sign them onto the Blue when their season starts in November.