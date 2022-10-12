ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Thunder news: Adam Mokoka signed, Abdul Gaddy waived

By Clemente Almanza
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BSYAP_0iWTQO5y00

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to rotate through their end-of-the-bench roster spot as the team made a pair of roster moves on Wednesday.

The first one was the Thunder waiving Abdul Gaddy. The Thunder initially signed Gaddy on Monday and appeared in one preseason game. Gaddy previously spent time with the OKC Blue and summer league team.

The second one was the Thunder signing guard Adam Mokoka. Mokaka played in 25 games with the Chicago Bulls from 2019-21 and spent last season with Nanterre 92, where he appeared in 25 games and averaged 11.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists

Both moves were made to acquire the G League rights of both players in order to sign them onto the Blue when their season starts in November.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former NBA Champion Has Reportedly Died

Former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star and NBA champion forward Lucious Jackson has reportedly died. Jackson, a native Texan and former star at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, was 80. He passed away on Wednesday of heart issues at a Houston area hospital, according to KFDM. Jackson was a standout with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reacts To Draymond Green Punch

Kevin Durant knows what it's like to get into a heated exchange with Draymond Green. Early in Durant's final season with the Golden State Warriors, he and Green has a verbal altercation on the court that jeopardized the team's chemistry. Durant is now watching the organization's latest drama unfold as an outsider.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Make Significant Russell Westbrook Decision

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly made a significant decision on veteran point guard Russell Westbrook. According to reports from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, first-year head coach Darvin Ham is planning to bring Westbrook off the bench in tonight's preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings. "Darvin Ham and Westbrook...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Mokoka
Person
Abdul Gaddy
BlueDevilCountry

Duke product gets dropped by another NBA team

On Tuesday, the NBA player transactions log — currently overflowing with reports of waived talents around the league — revealed that the Phoenix Suns cut former Duke basketball one-and-done Frank Jackson. He played in the Suns' first two preseason games but saw only 10 combined minutes and scored ...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Okc Thunder#The Oklahoma City Thunder#The Okc Blue#The Chicago Bulls#G League
Yardbarker

The Brooklyn Nets Announce New Signing

Following their pre-season victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, a game in which Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons all looked solid, the Brooklyn Nets announced a new signing. With one more pre-season game remaining, the team announced that they have signed un-drafted forward Donovan Williams to a contract. The...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL doubles down on roughing the passer call against Grady Jarrett

By now, just about everyone in sports media has given their take on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett’s sack on Tom Brady at the end of Sunday’s loss in Tampa Bay. What appeared to be a third-down stop by Jarrett was called back due to a roughing the passer penalty. Most NFL analysts couldn’t believe the officials would make such a questionable call at such a critical moment in the game.
NFL
NBC Sports

Tatum ejected as Celtics lose preseason finale to Raptors in OT

Fans in Montreal now think very highly of preseason NBA basketball. The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors played most of their preseason finale Friday as if it were a regular-season game, finishing with an overtime thriller as part of the NBA Canada Series. And the referees called it as if it were one, ejecting Jayson Tatum along the way.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Hornets to Waive LiAngelo Ball

Ball, 23, is 6-foot-5 and the younger brother of Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball and the older brother of Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball. The Hornets also brought LiAngelo to camp last season, waiving him before the final day of the season. He has never made an NBA roster. Ball...
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

161K+
Followers
213K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy