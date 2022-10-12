The mega-week of art fairs, concerts, parties, and excessive use of the word “installations” is coming to Miami on the first week of December. And while many of the week’s events haven’t been announced yet, there is something you can do right now to ensure a successful Art Basel: make a reservation. If you don’t do that, like, today, then you’re going to be spending that week eating pizza at home, which honestly sounds kind of nice. But if you’re one of those people who want to be in the thick of the Basel madness, you’ll need that reservation fast. This guide has some great restaurants in the epicenters of Miami Art Week.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO