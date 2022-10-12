Read full article on original website
Pothuri Reviews First-line PARP Inhibition in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
During a case-based roundtable event, Bhavana Pothuri, MD, discussed the use of PARP inhibitors to treat first-line advanced ovarian cancer. Targeted OncologyTM: What is first-line maintenance therapy for advanced ovarian cancer?. POTHURI: It is treatment given to patients who’ve achieved a remission after their initial treatment, which is surgery and...
Gene Expression Signatures Are Analyzed for Biomarkers of Response in HCC
The phase 1b Study 116/KEYNOTE-524 trial of lenvatinib and pembrolizumab revealed the RAS gene signature to possibly be associated with progression-free survival in unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma. The RAS gene signature is potentially associated with progression-free survival (PFS) from combination treatment with lenvatinib (Lenvima) and pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in patients with unresectable...
New Options Shape the Treatment Landscape of ALL
Aaron Logan, MD, PhD, discusses some of the treatment options available for patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Aaron Logan, MD, PhD, assistant professor of Clinical Medicine, University of California San Francisco, discusses some of the treatment options available for patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). New therapies such as blinatumomab...
Pemigatinib Improves OS in FGFR2-Altered Cholangiocarcinoma
A survival benefit was elicited with the use of pemigatinib when used for patients with previously treated advanced cholangiocarcinoma who had an FGFR2 fusion or rearrangement. Pemigatinib (Pemazyre) showed a strong survival benefit in patients with previously treated advanced cholangiocarcinoma who had an FGFR2 fusion or rearrangement, according to final...
Phase 2 Study Will Evaluate VBI-1901 and Balstilimab Combination for the Treatment of Glioblastoma
As part of the phase 2 INSIGhT trial, VBI Vaccines, Inc, and Agenus will examine the combination of VBI-1901 and balstilimab in patients with glioblastoma. Trial Name: INdividualized Screening Trial of Innovative Glioblastoma Therapy (INSIGhT) ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT02977780. Sponsor: Patrick Y. Wen, MD. Completion Date: December 2024. A collaboration between...
First Patient Treated in Trial of CD20-Targeted CAR T Cells in B-NHL, CLL
A multicenter trial of the CAR T-cell product MB-106 has treated its first patient, Mustang Bio, Inc announced. Investigators of a trial for B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL) or chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) treated the first patient with the novel autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy MB-106, according to a press release from Mustang Bio, Inc.1.
Clinical Benefit and Safety of Avelumab/BSC Upheld With Long-Term Data From JAVELIN Bladder 100
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Jeanny B. Aragon-Ching, discussed recent updates from the JAVELIN Bladder 100 trial. She also discussed ongoing research involving the novel agent EV-103 in patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer. Since results from JAVELIN Bladder 100 (NCT02603432) were reported in 2020, avelumab (Bavencio) used...
Utilizing Immunotherapy Treatments and Managing Toxicities in Multiple Myeloma
At a 2022 NCCN meeting, a panel discussed the use of immunotherapy for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma, specifically how to choose the best course of action and how to manage toxicities. There are multiple types of immunotherapies used for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma. These...
Classification, Treatment, and Supportive Care Options in AML
At the 2022 NCCN: Hematologic Malignancies Conference, a panel discussion gave an overview of current treatment trends for acute myeloid leukemia, as well as supportive care measures to utilize during therapy. Guidelines for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) have recently been updated by both the World Health Organization...
Insurance Type Linked With Disparities in the Treatment of Gynecologic Cancer
In the interview with Targeted Oncology, Anna Jo Bodurtha Smith, MD, discusses the effects various insurance types have on the quality of care of patients with gynecologic cancers. Whether a patient with gynecologic cancer has insurance or is underinsured, there are major barriers which currently exist in accessing and affording...
