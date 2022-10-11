Supreme Court declines to take case of Black man convicted of killing wife and children by all-White jury

Read full article on original website
Related
BREAKING NEWS: Supreme Court rejects appeal from Dylann Roof who challenged his death sentence after racist killing of NINE members of a Black South Carolina congregation during bible study in 2015
The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Dylann Roof, who challenged his death sentence and conviction for the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation. Roof, 28, previously had an appeal rejected in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, after arguing he had...
Retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer says he did 'everything' he could to stop the overturning of Roe v. Wade
"Did I do everything I could to persuade people? Of course, of course," Breyer said during an interview with CNN's Chris Wallace.
KTEN.com
Supreme Court denies death penalty review
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has denied review of a ruling made in relation to the conviction and death penalty sentence of Andre Lee Thomas according to the Grayson County's District Attorney's office. Thomas was convicted by the 15th District Court of Grayson County in March of...
Justice Jackson makes waves in first Supreme Court arguments
WASHINGTON — As the Supreme Court on Tuesday weighed a conservative attempt to weaken the landmark Voting Rights Act, enacted in 1965 to protect minority voters, the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court delivered a history lesson on the divisive issue of race in the United States.
RELATED PEOPLE
Colorado baker who went to Supreme Court over gay wedding cake challenges ruling on transgender cake
A Colorado baker who made headlines for a partial Supreme Court victory over his opposition to a gay wedding cake is now challenging a ruling over a transgender cake.On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that lawyers forJack Phillips appealed a court ruling made last year which found him in violation of the state’s anti-discrimination laws by refusing a transgender woman’s cake. He was ordered to pay the maximum amount under the state’s Anti Discrimination Act to the customer who sued for refusing her request to bake a cake that would celebrate her gender transition in 2017, the AP said.Autumn...
Supreme Court won't let MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell dodge Dominion's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit
Voting machine company Dominion sued Lindell in February 2021, alleging defamation from his false conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case
In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.
Supreme Court rules execution of Alabama inmate Alan Miller can proceed
A divided U.S. Supreme Court said Alabama can proceed Thursday night with the execution of an inmate convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting. Justices in a 5-4 decision vacated an injunction that had prevented the lethal injunction of Alan Miller from going forward. Lower courts had blocked the lethal injunction...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tennessee’s Supreme Court reverses Naomi Judd death investigation ruling
TENNESSEE — Tennessee’s Supreme Court on Friday has reversed a ruling that required police to release their investigation of Naomi Judd’s death publicly. According to The Associated Press, the Tennessee Supreme Court sent the case back down to the lower court for an additional hearing, not making an official ruling. This comes after the Judd family filed a petition in Williamson County Chancery Court in August. That petition was asking the death investigation report to be sealed.
Supreme Court Rejects the Death Penalty Appeal of Charleston Church Mass Murderer Dylann Roof
Some seven years after his racist mass shooting inside an historic Black church killed nine people and terrorized a nation, convicted murderer Dylann Roof lost his bid for the Supreme Court to review his death penalty case. The justices rejected his petition without any noted dissents or explanation. Motivated by...
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson says people approach her with 'a profound sense of pride' over her appointment to the high court
"They stare at me as if to say, 'Look at what we've done ... this is what we can accomplish if we put our minds to it,'" Jackson said on Friday.
Washington Examiner
Ketanji Brown Jackson claims founders were not 'race-neutral' in Supreme Court defense of Voting Rights Act
Supreme Court justices heard oral arguments Tuesday over a major case that could bolster or weaken the Voting Rights Act as Alabama seeks to defend a GOP-drawn electoral map that lower court judges ruled was limiting the power of the state's black voting bloc. Plaintiffs who sued the state, which...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Supreme Court rejects appeal from Dylann Roof, who killed 9 in racist South Carolina church shooting
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Dylann Roof, who challenged his death sentence and conviction in the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation. Roof had asked the court to decide how to handle disputes over mental illness-related evidence between...
U.S. Supreme Court refuses case on rights for the unborn
The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal to a Rhode Island court's decision to turn down a request to extend constitutional rights to unborn children.
bloomberglaw.com
Supreme Court Asked to Consider Missouri Minor’s Abortion Rights
A Missouri court clerk is asking the US Supreme Court to vacate an appeals court decision that rests on the premise that a minor has a “clearly established” right not to notify her parents before requesting a court hearing to determine if she can have an abortion. A...
Federal appeals court temporarily reverses blocked parts of New York gun law
An appeals court Wednesday temporarily reversed a lower court's order from last week that had blocked much of New York's new gun law, per Reuters. Why it matters: The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City reversed the previous decision, allowing the full Concealed Carry Improvement Act to stay in effect until a three-judge panel decides on the motion to stay, per the New York Attorney General's office.
BET
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Reveals He Was A Prince Fan, But Only In The 80s
One of the U.S. Supreme Court’s far-right justices revealed a side of himself that few would have imagined, as he brought a lighthearted moment during the Oct. 12 hearing on the “fair use” doctrine in copyright law. “Let’s say that I’m both a Prince fan, which I...
Supreme Court reverses lower court decision which allowed undated mail-in ballots to be counted in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania's top-ranking state elections official said Tuesday a new U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding how rules for the state's mail-in ballots had been applied in a county judge election doesn't change her agency's guidance about counting them. Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman said county elections officials should count...
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Spurns Bid to Keep Same-Sex Marriage Trial Video Sealed
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday turned away a bid by gay-marriage opponents to block the public release of video of a watershed 2010 trial in California that overturned a voter-approved ban on gay nuptials in America's most populous state. The justices declined to hear the appeal of...
North Dakota high court: Judge should revisit abortion order
FARGO, N.D. — The North Dakota Supreme Court ordered a lower court judge to reconsider his decision to prevent the state's abortion ban from taking effect pending the outcome of a clinic's legal challenge.The state Supreme Court late Tuesday ordered Judge Bruce Romanick to weigh the clinic's chances of succeeding in reconsidering whether his decision to temporarily halt enforcement of the ban was correct.The Red River Women's Clinic, the state's only abortion clinic, argues that the state's constitution grants the right to abortion.Romanick last month denied a request to lift his stay of a law banning abortion while the clinic's...
Comments / 0