Elections

America’s Most Dangerous States

The FBI recently released its annual Uniform Crime Report, and according to the latest data, there were 334 violent crimes reported for every 100,000 people nationwide in 2021. Violent crime is a broad category that consists of four types of the most serious offenses: robbery, rape, aggravated assault, and homicide.  Historically, the UCR has provided […]
‘Scare the Hell Out of Them … Should Do the Trick’: Oath Keepers Jurors Shown Planning, Recruiting Messages from Florida Leader Ahead of Jan. 6

Jurors in the high-profile case against Oath Keepers members charged with seditious conspiracy in connection with the siege at the U.S. Capitol saw messages from the group’s Florida leader on Thursday, as prosecutors sought to support the theory that top leadership recruited and prepared for violence in Washington, D.C. ahead of Jan. 6.
Opinion: Black Americans are Native to North America, Acknowledge It!

Black Americans have a lineage to chattel slavery (or subject to enslavement or re-enslavement) in the United States of America. Black Americans were released from bondage by the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 and the Thirteenth Amendment in 1865. A collective of African tribes (70+%), European settlers (20+%), and Indigenous (i.e., Native American and Austronesian) tribes evolved into Black Americans. Individuals listed on censuses in the United States of America from countries in Africa, the Caribbean, South/Central America, and Oceania are not Black Americans.
U.S. military to stop honoring Confederate history — finally

The Confederate States of America, the short-lived rogue collection of states addicted to slavery and its profits, will finally be put in its place, if the U.S. Department of Defense has anything to say about it. And a commission that has identified 1,111 items under military control — bases, buildings, streets, signs, and even a floor mat — most certainly does.
African Americans assisted the Confederacy during the Civil War

Silas Chandler and his man servant Andrew ChandlerBridgeman images Library of congress. Were African Americans really Confederate soldiers?. Black history is filled with stories of the Underground Railroad, the Emancipation Proclamation, and names of African Americans who fought for freedom from slavery. What is not generally talked about is the fact that there were slaves who aided the Confederacy during the Civil War. It might sound preposterous that any slave would fight to remain in bondage but this situation is not as simple as that and indeed is very complex.
Given their history of slavery and conquest, we should end Indigenous Peoples Day

Thanks to a left-wing, “woke” political intervention, the second Monday in October has been designated by some as Indigenous Peoples Day. It used to be solely known as Columbus Day, named for the Italian explorer who notified the civilized world of the Western Hemisphere. But because left-wingers hate everything about Western civilization — and people of European descent — the Left has successfully rebranded the holiday.
Ret. Navy SEAL: Democrats’ ‘moral decay’ driving down military recruitment

“Moral decay” encouraged by Democrats is to blame for decreasing enlistment in the armed forces, according to one retired Navy SEAL. Asked during Fox News’ “Unfiltered” to identify the main problem keeping recruitment numbers down, retired SEAL Drago Dzieran said the culprit is the “deliberate undermining of the moral fabric of our nation.”
