Income Tax

Metro News

Legislative leaders suggest governor’s car tax idea is a non-starter

Legislative leaders are pushing back against the governor’s counterproposal on car taxes, saying the idea would cause hassle. Gov. Jim Justice introduced the proposal this week and called it the “Car and All Vehicle Tax and Elimination and Protection of Local Government Act.” The governor did not describe a timetable for the Legislature to consider such a policy, but his administration did distribute a draft bill.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNT-TV

What Amendment Three means for churches in the Mountain State

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — There are multiple amendments on the West Virginia ballot this cycle. Amendment Three would affect the way churches in the state operate. At its base, it would allow the incorporation of churches. While Amendments One, Two, and Four come with a bit of controversy, lawmakers...
RELIGION
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia says political signs are not allowed on state rights-of-way

With the November general election quickly approaching, the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) would like to remind the public that West Virginia law prohibits campaign signs on all state rights-of-way.  WVDOT workers around the state have been instructed to remove any campaign signs found on state rights-of-way pursuant to state law. Confiscated signs will […]
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

How much legal marijuana tax money are Ohio and West Virginia leaving on the table?

(WTRF) – Last week, President Joe Biden pardoned thousands of people with Federal offenses for marijuana possession, reigniting the conversation around marijuana legalization. A finance website called The Motley Fool recently released a report on state tax revenue from legalized recreational weed. In total, all states took in $10.4 billion, not including medical marijuana. They […]
Jim Justice
Joe Manchin
WTOV 9

Underinvested for decades, West Virginia putting big money in infrastructure

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — West Virginia has received millions of dollars from the federal government to tackle the on-going road conditions problem. The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration has released more than $749 million for the 2023 fiscal year to West Virginia for bridges, roadways, tunnels, infrastructure and more.
POLITICS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Gov. Justice confident of fourth state employee pay raise

CHARLESTON — With tax surpluses in West Virginia already nearing half a billion dollars one-fourth of the way through the current fiscal year, Gov. Jim Justice said he was confident that the state can swing a fourth pay increase for state employees. Speaking during his Tuesday COVID-19 virtual briefing...
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor announces vehicle tax elimination Act

During a media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the car and all vehicle tax elimination and protection of local government act. Gov. Justice said he is proposing legislation to get rid of the car tax immediately without amending the constitution. ‘This means you can vote no on Amendment 2 and still get rid […]
INCOME TAX
Metro News

Governor publicly supports another pay raise for West Virginia educators

Gov. Jim Justice publicly acknowledged his support for another raise for public educators, although he didn’t guarantee its passage. “I believe we should reward the very people who are helping us,” Justice said during a briefing today. The Charleston Gazette-Mail first reported that the governor floated another pay...
EDUCATION
WTRF

Monster trout coming to West Virginia waterways

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s new fall Monster Trout stocking program is launching on Monday, Gov. Jim Justice announced in a press release Friday, and it comes with a contest that rewards anglers who catch a monster trout. The program will span the weeks of Oct. 17...
HOBBIES
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia to get over $740M from Biden Administration for roads and bridges

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced that it has released $749.9 million West Virginia in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements.  The funds go directly to West Virginia, providing transportation leaders within West Virginia the […]
POLITICS
Lootpress

Report: Federal officials investigating West Virginia jail

BEAVER, WV (AP) — Federal officials are investigating complaints about conditions at a West Virginia jail, according to a published report. The Register–Herald reports the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security denied its request to tour the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County citing a federal probe of the facility.
BEAVER, WV

