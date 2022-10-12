Read full article on original website
Daily Athenaeum
West Virginia midterm elections: What to know about voting in Mon County
Election season is here, and West Virginians will soon cast their ballots for a number of county, state and federal offices, as well as four proposed amendments to the state constitution. Tuesday, Oct. 18, is the voter registration deadline in West Virginia to participate in the 2022 midterm elections. Early...
Metro News
Legislative leaders suggest governor’s car tax idea is a non-starter
Legislative leaders are pushing back against the governor’s counterproposal on car taxes, saying the idea would cause hassle. Gov. Jim Justice introduced the proposal this week and called it the “Car and All Vehicle Tax and Elimination and Protection of Local Government Act.” The governor did not describe a timetable for the Legislature to consider such a policy, but his administration did distribute a draft bill.
West Virginia has 29 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
WEST VIRGINIA (STACKER)—Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold. […]
Kanawha County Republican Party “A Vote for the 4 Amendments is a Vote 4 Freedom”
Kanawha County Republican Executive Committee has examined all four constitutional amendments and wholeheartedly supports all four. The four amendments are each a step toward more freedom. Amendment 1 – Freedom from Court Overreach. Amendment 2 – Freedom from Over-Taxation. Amendment 3 – Freedom of Churches from Government Interference...
WVNT-TV
What Amendment Three means for churches in the Mountain State
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — There are multiple amendments on the West Virginia ballot this cycle. Amendment Three would affect the way churches in the state operate. At its base, it would allow the incorporation of churches. While Amendments One, Two, and Four come with a bit of controversy, lawmakers...
Inflation causing concern for West Virginia families
According to the U.S. Labor Department core inflation has hit its highest rate since 1982.
West Virginia says political signs are not allowed on state rights-of-way
With the November general election quickly approaching, the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) would like to remind the public that West Virginia law prohibits campaign signs on all state rights-of-way. WVDOT workers around the state have been instructed to remove any campaign signs found on state rights-of-way pursuant to state law. Confiscated signs will […]
How much legal marijuana tax money are Ohio and West Virginia leaving on the table?
(WTRF) – Last week, President Joe Biden pardoned thousands of people with Federal offenses for marijuana possession, reigniting the conversation around marijuana legalization. A finance website called The Motley Fool recently released a report on state tax revenue from legalized recreational weed. In total, all states took in $10.4 billion, not including medical marijuana. They […]
WTOV 9
Underinvested for decades, West Virginia putting big money in infrastructure
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — West Virginia has received millions of dollars from the federal government to tackle the on-going road conditions problem. The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration has released more than $749 million for the 2023 fiscal year to West Virginia for bridges, roadways, tunnels, infrastructure and more.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Gov. Justice confident of fourth state employee pay raise
CHARLESTON — With tax surpluses in West Virginia already nearing half a billion dollars one-fourth of the way through the current fiscal year, Gov. Jim Justice said he was confident that the state can swing a fourth pay increase for state employees. Speaking during his Tuesday COVID-19 virtual briefing...
West Virginia Governor announces vehicle tax elimination Act
During a media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the car and all vehicle tax elimination and protection of local government act. Gov. Justice said he is proposing legislation to get rid of the car tax immediately without amending the constitution. ‘This means you can vote no on Amendment 2 and still get rid […]
West Virginia senior citizens react to inflation and increased benefits
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Among the people being hit hardest by continuing high inflation, are senior citizens. Every day, Kanawha Valley Senior Services provides more that 650 meals to those in need at nine locations across the county. They also deliver hot meals. Many seniors say they are struggling like everyone else with the high […]
cardinalnews.org
Gilbert and West Virginia counterpart announce push for small nuclear reactors in rural areas
The House speakers in Virginia and West Virginia announced today they are working together to bring advanced nuclear-powered energy sources – including small, modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) – to the rural and economically challenged regions of their states. Nine days after Virginia’s governor announced he wants to put...
nbc25news.com
Report: Parts of West Virginia at a high cancer risk due to gas and oil fumes
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A recent report from a nonprofit group said some West Virginians are at a high risk of cancer because of pollution associated with the oil and gas industry, but an organization that represents those industries disputes the data. The report from the Clean Air Task...
Metro News
Governor publicly supports another pay raise for West Virginia educators
Gov. Jim Justice publicly acknowledged his support for another raise for public educators, although he didn’t guarantee its passage. “I believe we should reward the very people who are helping us,” Justice said during a briefing today. The Charleston Gazette-Mail first reported that the governor floated another pay...
Local groups hold public forum to argue against passage of Amendments 2 and 4
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A public forum was held tonight by several groups to argue against the passage of Amendments 2 and 4 to the West Virginia constitution. The Ohio County Education Association, the Ohio County School Service Personnel Association, as well as the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy were on hand. […]
WTRF
Monster trout coming to West Virginia waterways
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s new fall Monster Trout stocking program is launching on Monday, Gov. Jim Justice announced in a press release Friday, and it comes with a contest that rewards anglers who catch a monster trout. The program will span the weeks of Oct. 17...
West Virginia to get over $740M from Biden Administration for roads and bridges
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced that it has released $749.9 million West Virginia in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements. The funds go directly to West Virginia, providing transportation leaders within West Virginia the […]
Report: Federal officials investigating West Virginia jail
BEAVER, WV (AP) — Federal officials are investigating complaints about conditions at a West Virginia jail, according to a published report. The Register–Herald reports the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security denied its request to tour the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County citing a federal probe of the facility.
Bakery and Snacks
Mister Bee Potato Chips punts the beauty of the West Virginia’s New River Gorge
Parkersburg-based West Virginia Potato Chip Company is rolling out limited edition packs of its Mister Bee Potato Chips featuring the New River Gorge region, national park and preserve in West Virginia. The 5oz bags will be unveiled tomorrow (Saturday, 15 October) by representatives from Mister Bee, New River Gorge Regional...
