ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 10 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (3-0-0, 0-0-0 NCHC) took charge in the second period with three goals to cruise past Wisconsin (0-3-0, 0-2-0 B1G), 5-1, on Friday evening at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. The Huskies scoring was extremely balanced for its third victory of the season, as five different goal scorers found the back of the net, including a pair of freshman for the first time in their collegiate careers. Senior Jaxon Castor (Phoenix, Ariz.) was solid in the net for St. Cloud State, stopping 25 of 26 shots to record his second win of the season.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO