Huskies blanked by No. 4/5 Badgers
St. Cloud, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Hockey was shut out 5-0 by No. 4/5 Wisconsin at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Friday evening. The Huskies were outshot 50-10 on the night as goaltender JoJo Chobak tied her career high with 45 saves. SCSU's penalty kill stood out as they held Wisconsin scoreless on all five chances.
Cruikshank, Freshmen Lead Huskies to 5-1 win over Badgers
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 10 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (3-0-0, 0-0-0 NCHC) took charge in the second period with three goals to cruise past Wisconsin (0-3-0, 0-2-0 B1G), 5-1, on Friday evening at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. The Huskies scoring was extremely balanced for its third victory of the season, as five different goal scorers found the back of the net, including a pair of freshman for the first time in their collegiate careers. Senior Jaxon Castor (Phoenix, Ariz.) was solid in the net for St. Cloud State, stopping 25 of 26 shots to record his second win of the season.
St. Cloud State Women’s Soccer Falls to Augustana
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Soccer (4-6-4, 3-4-4 NSIC) fell to Augustana (7-5-2, 7-3-1 NSIC), 2-0, on Friday afternoon in Sioux Falls, S.D. Redshirt sophomore Evie Kohn (West Lakeland, Minn.) made four saves on the day for the Huskies. TURNING POINT. Augustana scored twice in the...
No. 6 Huskies swept by No. 3 Concordia-St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. – No. 6 St. Cloud State Volleyball lost in straight sets to No. 3 Concordia-St. Paul on Friday evening at the Gangelhoff Center. The Huskies committed 20 errors to the Golden Bears' seven as they were outhit .360 to .149. Linsey Rachel provided a strong performance with 13 kills and six digs on .407 hitting while Phebie Rossi added eight kills and hit .353. Keely Kurschner led the St. Cloud State defense with 13 digs.
St. Cloud State Swim and Dive to Travel for Quad Meet
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The St. Cloud State Swim & Dive team return to the pool this weekend as the Huskies will travel to Rochester, Minn. The women's team will have a quad meet against Mankato, Truman State, and UW-La Crosse. While the men's team will have a tri meet competing against Truman State and UW-La Crosse. Events are scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. CT.
St. Cloud State Women's Basketball Selected to finish Seventh Overall in NSIC Preseason Poll
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - St. Cloud State Women's Basketball was selected to finish seventh overall in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Preseason Poll as announced by the league on Thursday. The Huskies were selected fourth in the north division. The Huskies were on a roll last season posting an...
