Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
Crews to do maintenance on water main on section of Benton Ave. in Helena
HELENA, Mont. - Construction crews will be doing maintenance work on a water main on Benton Avenue beginning Monday, Oct. 17, closing a section of sidewalk. The City of Helena, Local Government said via Facebook crews will be working across from the Benton Avenue Cemetery near Carroll College through Friday, Oct. 21.
Fairfield Sun Times
Virtual bear safety training events being offered as hunters take to the woods
HELENA, Mont. - As hunters head into the woods for archery and rifle hunting season and bears are preparing for hibernation, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is offering bear safety training events. Virtual bear safety events are focused on bear awareness for hunters and will cover bear safety, biology,...
Fairfield Sun Times
Uncovering the history behind Montana's hillside letters: Butte's big 'M'
BUTTE, Mont. - It's the first thing that catches your eye as you're driving down the continental divide into Silver Bow valley. The 'M' plastered into the side of Big Butte is arguably the Mining City's most famous icon. But what makes it iconic?. These hillside monograms are popular across...
Comments / 0