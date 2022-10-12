Read full article on original website
WISN
Wisconsin Department of Health Services approves new COVID boosters for those 5 and up
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced that everyone age 5 and older is now eligible for an updated COVID-19 booster. This expanded eligibility for the updated COVID-19 boosters follows authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Previously the updated COVID-19 boosters were recommended for those 12 and older.
WISN
Police issue warning for serial Culver's robber in southeastern Wisconsin
LAKE MILLS, Wis. — The Lake Mills Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man wanted for robbing Culver's restaurants in three different Wisconsin cities. Police say they suspect the man was involved in a Culver's robbery on September 26th in Lake Mills. Since then, police say two other Culver's were targeted in Mequon and Janesville.
WISN
Freeze Warning in effect for southeastern Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service issued a Freeze Warning for southeastern Wisconsin starting at 1 a.m. on Saturday until 9 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures of 28 to 31 can be expected in portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
