MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced that everyone age 5 and older is now eligible for an updated COVID-19 booster. This expanded eligibility for the updated COVID-19 boosters follows authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Previously the updated COVID-19 boosters were recommended for those 12 and older.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO