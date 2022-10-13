ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Biden to prioritize China competition amid 'dangerous' Russia

By Noel Celis, Sergei BOBYLYOV, SAUL LOEB, Brendan SMIALOWSKI, Shaun TANDON
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V1SWW_0iWT5UQe00
US President Joe Biden arrives to board Air Force One for a trip to the American West /AFP

President Joe Biden's administration said Wednesday it would prioritize winning over China, seeing it as the only global rival to the United States, even as it also works to constrain a "dangerous" Russia.

"The post-Cold War era is over, and the competition is underway between the major powers to shape what comes next," Biden's national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, said in a speech at Georgetown University to unveil the national security strategy.

The strategy said the 2020s would be a "decisive decade for America and the world" -- for reducing conflict, promoting democracy over authoritarianism and confronting the key shared threat of climate change.

"We will prioritize maintaining an enduring competitive edge over the PRC while constraining a still profoundly dangerous Russia," the strategy said, referring to the People's Republic of China.

Vladimir Putin's Russia "poses an immediate threat to the free and open international system, recklessly flouting the basic laws of the international order today, as its brutal war of aggression against Ukraine has shown," the strategy added.

China, "by contrast, is the only competitor with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to advance that objective."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Py9iH_0iWT5UQe00
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to China's President Xi Jinping during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation leaders' summit in Samarkand on September 16, 2022 /SPUTNIK/AFP/File

The release of the strategy was delayed by the Ukraine war, with Biden spending most of this year rallying allies against Russia and marshalling billions of dollars in weapons to Kyiv, but it remains largely consistent with interim guidance laid out shortly after he took office in January 2021.

"I don't believe that the war in Ukraine has fundamentally altered Joe Biden's approach to foreign policy, which long predates his presidency," Sullivan earlier told reporters.

"But I do believe that it presents in living color the key elements of our approach -- the emphasis on allies, the importance of strengthening the hand of the democratic world and standing up for our fellow democracies and for democratic values," he said.

- China wants to be 'world's leading power' -

The strategy said the United States was willing to work even with competitors on shared interests, amid the Biden team's talks with top carbon emitter China on climate change, described as "the existential challenge of our time."

But the White House emphasized risks from China, warning that its rapid advances in technology aimed to mold the world order in support of "its own authoritarian model."

Despite Beijing's repeated denials it is seeking hegemony, the strategy said China "has ambitions to create an enhanced sphere of influence in the Indo-Pacific and to become the world's leading power," using the favored US term for the broader Asia region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UqSZD_0iWT5UQe00
Visitors stand in front of a screen showing Chinese President Xi Jinping during an exhibition at the Beijing Exhibition Center on national achievements /AFP

The White House also tied a rising China to Biden's vows to prioritize the US middle class, saying Beijing was seeking to make the world dependent on its economy while limiting access to its own billion-plus market.

The strategy called for major investment at home, two months after Biden signed a $52 billion package to improve US capacity for building semiconductors, but also said the United States sought to "coexist peacefully" with China and manage the competition "responsibly."

"We are not seeking to have competition tip over into confrontation or a new Cold War and we are not engaging each country as simply a proxy battleground," Sullivan said.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press conference Thursday that China and the US "shoulder responsibilities for maintaining world peace and stability and promoting economic prosperity and development.

"The US should uphold the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation... and work with China to bring China-US relations back onto a healthy and stable track," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18uTh3_0iWT5UQe00
US national security advisor Jake Sullivan, a key architect of President Joe Biden's national security strategy, addresses reporters at the White House on September 30, 2022 /AFP/File

The strategy release comes as Biden vows a reassessment of relations with one longtime US ally, Saudi Arabia, which moved to slash oil output -- benefitting energy exporter Russia and potentially raising gas prices for American consumers weeks before congressional elections.

Amid reconciliation between Israel and Gulf Arab states, the strategy called for a "more integrated Middle East" that would reduce the long-term "resource demands" of the United States, which for decades has provided security for oil-producing nations.

The strategy also acknowledged the need to address democratic shortcomings at home, where former president Donald Trump refused to concede defeat in the 2020 election and whose supporters led a deadly assault on the US Capitol.

"We have not always lived up to our ideals and in recent years our democracy has been challenged from within. But we have never walked away from our ideals," it said.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Deadly drone strikes hit Kyiv as Russian warplane crashes

Moscow on Monday stepped up attacks across Ukraine, cutting electricity and killing eight people, including in kamikaze drone strikes on the capital, as a Russian warplane crashed near the border. "Kamikaze drones and missiles are attacking all of Ukraine.
AFP

Over a barrel, Biden faces tough options with Saudis

Joe Biden has vowed consequences for Saudi Arabia over its explosive slash in oil output but, like previous US presidents irked by the kingdom, he may find constraints as he assesses options. - Oil bonds - But previous attempts to distance the United States from Saudi Arabia -- including after mostly Saudi citizens carried out the September 11, 2001 attacks -- have hit a major roadblock: oil.
OREGON STATE
AFP

Biden has 'no plans' to meet Saudi crown prince at G20 summit: US official

President Joe Biden has "no plans" to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at an upcoming G20 summit in Indonesia, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Sunday.  G20 heads of state and government are due to meet next month in Bali, Indonesia, in a summit that could see Biden share the same venue as Russian President Vladimir Putin and another rival, Chinese leader Xi Jinping. sw/bbk
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Russia blames 'malfunction' for jet crashing into flats

Russia said Tuesday that a technical malfunction had caused a military plane to crash a day earlier into a residential building near Ukraine, killing over a dozen people and spurring an outpouring among locals. Locals placed red roses, candles and smiling teddy bears around the board, in memory of the three children killed by the crash. 
AFP

WWII munitions hinder Nord Stream pipeline probe

Investigations into the suspected sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines linking Russia with Europe are "progressing well", despite World War II munitions on the seabed, Denmark said Thursday. The two Nord Stream pipelines were damaged by two explosions under the Baltic Sea at the end of September, causing major gas leaks.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

German cybersecurity chief sacked over alleged Russia ties

Germany's cybersecurity chief was sacked on Tuesday after a TV satire show accused him of having ties to Russian intelligence services, with the country on high alert over potential sabotage activities by Moscow. Schoenbohm was accused in the satire show on broadcaster ZDF of contacts with Russian secret services through an association he co-founded in 2012 known as the Cyber Security Council Germany.
AFP

Under approaching Russian fire in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine

Days are spent under a hail of shells, and night brings no respite for Ukrainian soldiers as enemy forces draw ever closer in Bakhmut, one of the last towns where Russian troops are still advancing.  Enemy troops "start when night falls.
AFP

China sees 'much faster timeline' on taking Taiwan, Blinken warns

Beijing wants to seize Taiwan "on a much faster timeline" than previously considered, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday, warning that President Xi Jinping was leading China in a more aggressive direction. "We've seen a very different China emerge in recent years under Xi Jinping's leadership," Blinken told a forum at Stanford University with former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Zelensky set for Frankfurt book fair as Ukraine stars

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will address this week's Frankfurt book fair, with organisers offering emphatic support to the country's literary scene in the wake of Russia's invasion. - Energy crisis - One of the most high-profile Ukrainian attendees will be Zhadan, a writer, translator and musician, and a key figure in the country's literary scene. 
AFP

EU launches training mission for Ukraine troops

The EU on Monday stepped up its military support for Kyiv by launching a mission to train 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers and providing 500 million euros more for weapons. The new tranche of 500 million euros takes the overall contribution for weapons from the EU's central coffers to three billion euros.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Russian military jet crash leaves 13 dead as search ends

At least 13 people, including three children, were killed after a Russian military plane crashed into a residential area of Yeysk, a town in southwest Russia near the border with Ukraine, Moscow authorities said Tuesday as search operations ended. "In total, 13 people died, including three children, while 19 people were injured," according to the ministry, as quoted by Russian news agencies.
AFP

US midterm election: Republicans put Ukraine on the ballot

US Republicans said Tuesday they will not write "a blank check" to war-torn Ukraine if they make the widely expected gains needed to take control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections. "I think people are going to be sitting in a recession and they're not going to write a blank check to Ukraine.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Biden to release 15 mln barrels from US oil reserves: official

President Joe Biden will announce Wednesday he's putting the final 15 million barrels on the market from a record release of US strategic oil reserves, with more releases possible if energy prices spike, a senior US official said. The new tranche of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve will be "completing the 180 million barrel release authorized in the spring," in response to price hikes linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a senior US official said Tuesday.
AFP

UK's embattled Truss told: 'The game is up'

Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss on Sunday vied to reboot her economic programme, but Conservative critics warned the party faces electoral oblivion under her crippled leadership. "Truss has become a pointless prime minister -- an empty vessel with no policies or power," the Sunday Times editorialised.
AFP

Russia can rebuild military in 2-4 years: Estonia

Russia will likely need two to four years to rebuild its military to the strength before the Ukraine war, Estonia's defense minister said Tuesday, urging continued pressure to keep Moscow in check. On a visit to Washington, Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur predicted a long war and urged the West to stand with Ukrainians until they achieve victory for "the free world."
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Xi hails China's rise, demands unity at Congress

President Xi Jinping hailed China's rise as a global power and demanded unity around his leadership on Sunday, launching a Communist Party Congress that is set to rubber stamp his bid to rule for a historic third term. If picked as party leader for another five-year term as expected, he is almost certain to be elected president at the annual meeting of China's National People's Congress in March.
AFP

Cement giant Lafarge fined $778 mn for working with Islamic State in Syria

French cement giant Lafarge SA was slapped with a $778 million fine Tuesday for making millions in payments to the Islamic State and another jihadist group to build its business in Syria. - Millions in payments - Lafarge began operating a 680 million euro ($670 million) cement plant in  northern Syria in 2010, the year IS swept the region with a brutal campaign to establish its extremist "caliphate."
AFP

Russia announces civilian evacuation from key Ukraine city

Russia announced the evacuation of civilians from a key southern Ukrainian city Tuesday as it acknowledged the situation for its troops on the ground in Ukraine was "tense" in the face of a counter-offensive. Kherson was the first city to fall to Russian forces after the Kremlin launched its invasion on February 24, but Ukrainian troops have been pushing increasingly closer to the city in recent weeks as part of a successful counter-offensive.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Biden seeks to put abortion battle at center of midterms

US President Joe Biden vowed Tuesday to make a law enshrining nationwide abortion rights his top priority if Democrats win their uphill battle for Congress in looming midterm elections. If Democrats hold on, the priority would be a national abortion rights law, effectively overturning the Supreme Court ruling.
KANSAS STATE
AFP

AFP

89K+
Followers
34K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy