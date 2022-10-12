Read full article on original website
Here Are The 4 Creepiest Hauntings and Urban Legends in Arkansas
Who is ready for some creepy ghost stories? Arkansas is full of hauntings and urban legends. Here are four of the creepiest hauntings and legends in the state of Arkansas. Have you heard of these stories? Better yet have you been to any of these places in person and tried to see these ghosts? Did you experience something that you wish you hadn't? Let's see what the stories are behind some of these hauntings and urban legends.
Abandoned Historic Home in Arkansas Looks Hauntingly Beautiful
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When traveling through Arkansas I am always amazed at how many historical homes are just left abandoned. Such is the case of an unknown location of what was once a beautiful old historic home of a prominent town doctor that still looks somewhat hauntingly beautiful.
New Photos Appears to Show ‘Chloe’ Ghost at the Most Haunted Home in Louisiana
On a recent tour of the Myrtles Plantation in Louisiana, a Lafayette woman captured the most incredible, spine-tingling photo of what appears to be Chloe that you'll ever see. Lafayette Realestate Agent Denise Stutes Kidder was recently on a tour at the Myrtles Plantation and may have snapped one of, if not the best picture of Chloe's ghost that anyone has ever seen.
Are You Brave Enough to Drive Kentucky’s Sleepy Hollow Road?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
The Creepy Dolls Left at Baby Head Cemetery in Central Texas
I've always enjoyed learning the history of Texas, and with Texas Historical Markers throughout the state there's no shortage of learning that can take place. I've also found myself looking out for these historic sites when taking road trips. This past weekend I had a chance to visit Fredericksburg, Texas,...
‘The Devil’s Toy Box’ Is A Freaky Shack Lost In Louisiana
Louisiana is an incredible haunted state. From the gulf coast, to New Orleans, Alexandria, to Shreveport, there are stories of hauntings all over the state. Some are very well documented, while others feel like the rough draft of an urban legend. Insert The Devil's Toy Box tale. The origins of...
‘Bicycle Larry’ Lurks in the Most Haunted Forest in Maine
There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland throughout the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over...
Lost Treasure Of Gold in Central Ohio From The French & Indian War is Worth $25,000
AARRGH! Hoist the Sails and Load the Boat... We be Headed to... Ohio?. Yep. Awful Pirate impression. But that quest for treasure is still real, as there's actually lost, buried gold in the State of Ohio worth more than $25,000 from before the Revolutionary War. So how has no one found it in almost 250 years?
Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?
I'm often sent videos and photos of strange things. Someone will take a photo or video of something and then when they get home, they see something in the image or footage they didn't see when they took it. Then, they send it to me, to see what I think, or, write about it to see what you think.
Legend of the Haunted Purple Head Bridge over the Wabash River Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
