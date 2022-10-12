ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Unexplained

Here Are The 4 Creepiest Hauntings and Urban Legends in Arkansas

Who is ready for some creepy ghost stories? Arkansas is full of hauntings and urban legends. Here are four of the creepiest hauntings and legends in the state of Arkansas. Have you heard of these stories? Better yet have you been to any of these places in person and tried to see these ghosts? Did you experience something that you wish you hadn't? Let's see what the stories are behind some of these hauntings and urban legends.
ARKANSAS STATE
Ultimate Unexplained

Abandoned Historic Home in Arkansas Looks Hauntingly Beautiful

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When traveling through Arkansas I am always amazed at how many historical homes are just left abandoned. Such is the case of an unknown location of what was once a beautiful old historic home of a prominent town doctor that still looks somewhat hauntingly beautiful.
ARKANSAS STATE
Ultimate Unexplained

New Photos Appears to Show ‘Chloe’ Ghost at the Most Haunted Home in Louisiana

On a recent tour of the Myrtles Plantation in Louisiana, a Lafayette woman captured the most incredible, spine-tingling photo of what appears to be Chloe that you'll ever see. Lafayette Realestate Agent Denise Stutes Kidder was recently on a tour at the Myrtles Plantation and may have snapped one of, if not the best picture of Chloe's ghost that anyone has ever seen.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Batesville, AR
City
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghost Stories#Cemeteries#1900s#Confederate#Native American#Indians
Ultimate Unexplained

Legend of the Haunted Purple Head Bridge over the Wabash River Will Make You Shiver with Fear

Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Ultimate Unexplained

Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore

A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
TWO HARBORS, MN
Ultimate Unexplained

Ultimate Unexplained

21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Ultimate Unexplained shares curiosity-inducing stories from across the paranormal spectrum, real life mysteries and the pop culture of paranormal.

 https://ultimateunexplained.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy