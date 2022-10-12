Read full article on original website
Paige Spiranac Reacts To "Most-Followed Golfers" List
Twitter account GolfMagic recently revealed a list of the current "Most Followed Golfers" on Instagram. Golf personality and former European Tour golfer Paige Spiranac sits atop the list at No. 1 with 3.6 million followers on the photo sharing app — topping international golf superstar Tiger Woods by 600,000 followers.
Phil Mickelson claims LIV Golf is ‘loved around the world’ and US audiences will eventually appreciate it
LIV GOLF may have some of the worlds best golfers amongst its ranks, but that isn't to say its won everyone over just yet. However, according to former world number two Phil Mickelson, the U.K. and the U.S. will "soon come around" to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour. The tour,...
Phil Mickelson is back to his lying, manipulative ways and it's sadly not a surprise at all
You know, The 52-year-old lefthanded professional golfer who won a bunch of major championships and PGA Tour events before being exposed as a manipulative fella who only really cared about himself and tearing down a Tour that made him close to $100 million?. You remember that guy, right?. It feels...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines
Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Eva Marie's Racy Photo
Former WWE star Eva Marie, who's since branched out into things like acting, fashion designing and modeling, is making waves on social media. Marie, who sported iconic red hair during her wrestling days, has a new look. "📸 in my Calvin’s Do we like my natural hair color or nah?!🤔,"...
WWE・
Sterling Mahomes Surprised Her Dad on Football Field in Sweet New Video
Sterling Mahomes gave her dad the best treat during his latest game. The 1-year-old surprised Patrick Mahomes on the football field, decked out in his team colors and an adorable jean jacket with her name printed on the back. In a video shared by Sterling’s mom Brittany, Patrick runs over to give his daughter a quick kiss before getting back into the game. “Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!! Her first time on the field to see him🥹❤️💛,” Brittany captioned the moment, which you can watch here. Little Sterling has been a fixture at her dad’s games....
When LeBron James Heavily Flirted With Ashanti: "We Could Play Little 1-On-1... Maybe We Can Do That Later."
LeBron James once shot his shot with singer Ashanti when he was a rookie.
A Tunisian Player Once Asked Kobe Bryant For His Autograph And The Black Mamba Signed His Shoes During The Olympics
It didn’t matter how he fared, but Kobe Bryant was a household name during the marquee event.
Look: Photo Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week
The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is...
Look: Paige Spiranac Drive Video Is Going Viral Thursday
Before she became a social media celebrity, Paige Spiranac was a golfer, both at the Division I and professional levels. Spiranac still gets out on the course, and a new video of her showcasing her ability off the tee is going viral. The clip is part of an advertisement for...
‘I'm getting hammered’: Patrick Reed dishes on OWGR points, doesn’t believe he’s 56th in the world after LIV Golf move
Patrick Reed was No. 25 on the Official World Golf Ranking to start the year. By the time he started playing in LIV Golf events at the end of June, Reed had dropped to 38th. As the upstart series led by Greg Norman and backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund tees up its regular-season finale this week with LIV Golf Jeddah at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, Reed has fallen to 56th in the world, a ranking he doesn’t agree with.
Kobe Bryant Told His 2008 Olympics Teammates “Don’t Do Nothing” For His 30th Birthday But LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, And Others Decide To Surprise Him With A Song And Cake: "He Had A Wall Up With People."
Carmelo Anthony recounted the days leading up to Kobe Bryant's birthday when the late star didn't want anything special planned.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf for women? LPGA superstars Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson offer thoughts
LPGA Tour superstars Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson refused to be drawn into entertaining the idea of playing in a LIV Golf for women or whether or not it would receive the same level as scrutiny as Greg Norman's enterprise. Both Thompson, 27 and the younger Korda sister, 24, are...
Shaquille O'Neal Reveals His Pick For NBA's Greatest Player Ever
Legendary center Shaquille O'Neal appeared on "Impaulsive" earlier this October to discuss a plethora of topics. While on the show, O'Neal shared his thoughts on one of the most popular questions in sports: LeBron James or Michael Jordan?. O'Neal acknowledged that LeBron James is on the cusp of being the...
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day
Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Look: Football World Reacts To Katherine Webb's Racy Photo
Earlier this week, former college football announcer Brent Musburger made headlines with a new comment about Katherine Webb. He looked back at his controversial comment about her during an Alabama game and said he still jokes about it with Brian Kelly. It's safe to say he doesn't think he said anything wrong.
Kevin Durant Says His Altercation With Draymond Green Was Different From Draymond Punching Jordan Poole In The Face: "Somebody Got Punched In The Face... It's No Comparison To That."
Kevin Durant explains why his altercation with Draymond Green is different to Green punching Jordan Poole in the face.
Golf.com
Kyle Long dishes on Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy and the golfers he thinks would make good NFL players
Golfers are famously not athletes … or are they?. On this week’s episode of GOLF’s Subpar podcast, former Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long talked all things NFL with hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, including, among other things, which PGA Tour pros he thinks could make it out as NFL players.
Larry Brown Sports
