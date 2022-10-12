ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To "Most-Followed Golfers" List

Twitter account GolfMagic recently revealed a list of the current "Most Followed Golfers" on Instagram. Golf personality and former European Tour golfer Paige Spiranac sits atop the list at No. 1 with 3.6 million followers on the photo sharing app — topping international golf superstar Tiger Woods by 600,000 followers.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines

Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Eva Marie's Racy Photo

Former WWE star Eva Marie, who's since branched out into things like acting, fashion designing and modeling, is making waves on social media. Marie, who sported iconic red hair during her wrestling days, has a new look. "📸 in my Calvin’s Do we like my natural hair color or nah?!🤔,"...
SheKnows

Sterling Mahomes Surprised Her Dad on Football Field in Sweet New Video

Sterling Mahomes gave her dad the best treat during his latest game. The 1-year-old surprised Patrick Mahomes on the football field, decked out in his team colors and an adorable jean jacket with her name printed on the back. In a video shared by Sterling’s mom Brittany, Patrick runs over to give his daughter a quick kiss before getting back into the game. “Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!! Her first time on the field to see him🥹❤️💛,” Brittany captioned the moment, which you can watch here.  Little Sterling has been a fixture at her dad’s games....
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week

The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is...
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Drive Video Is Going Viral Thursday

Before she became a social media celebrity, Paige Spiranac was a golfer, both at the Division I and professional levels. Spiranac still gets out on the course, and a new video of her showcasing her ability off the tee is going viral. The clip is part of an advertisement for...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘I'm getting hammered’: Patrick Reed dishes on OWGR points, doesn’t believe he’s 56th in the world after LIV Golf move

Patrick Reed was No. 25 on the Official World Golf Ranking to start the year. By the time he started playing in LIV Golf events at the end of June, Reed had dropped to 38th. As the upstart series led by Greg Norman and backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund tees up its regular-season finale this week with LIV Golf Jeddah at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, Reed has fallen to 56th in the world, a ranking he doesn’t agree with.
The Spun

Shaquille O'Neal Reveals His Pick For NBA's Greatest Player Ever

Legendary center Shaquille O'Neal appeared on "Impaulsive" earlier this October to discuss a plethora of topics. While on the show, O'Neal shared his thoughts on one of the most popular questions in sports: LeBron James or Michael Jordan?. O'Neal acknowledged that LeBron James is on the cusp of being the...
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Katherine Webb's Racy Photo

Earlier this week, former college football announcer Brent Musburger made headlines with a new comment about Katherine Webb. He looked back at his controversial comment about her during an Alabama game and said he still jokes about it with Brian Kelly. It's safe to say he doesn't think he said anything wrong.
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

