Consignment Lounge
You could walk into Consignment Lounge just for drinks, but end up leaving with a vintage mug or an old landscape painting. That’s because this Avondale bar is also a resale shop. But in case you’re not in the market for some home decorations, the drinks alone are great. They have refreshing draft cocktails like the Ricardo Yuzu (a play on gin and tonic but with yuzu and yellow chartreuse) as well as classics like an Old Fashioned. And whether you’re at the bar watching old WTTW reruns on retro TVs, or hanging in the backroom full of books, the relaxed atmosphere is the ideal place to hang out.
Harvey's Cafe
Harvey's is a cozy corner café owned by Easton Gym upstairs, which has been in business since 1938. Harvey's isn’t a historical relic like Easton, but it emulates an "old-school" aesthetic with exposed brick, vintage sofa chairs, and sports memorabilia on display. There are plenty of outlets and never too much foot traffic, plus we get really excited about the rotating Toast Tuesday special. Our favorite menu staple: the egg salad toast with capers and shaved radish.
T Café
While you’re at the Tin Building, it’s entirely possible that a few hours will pass without you even noticing. You still might want to hit a few spots—but you’re so tired already. T Café is where to go for something with caffeine, and it’s one of the few places in the food hall with lots of windows. For a lighter breakfast or lunch, you can get things like a fresh-squeezed juice or overnight oats made with wild bee pollen. You can always add a bagel or a pastry from the bakery or pâtisserie right next door when you’re checking out.
Double Zero
As one of the go-to date night destinations in Emory Village, Double Zero also has all the components for a special occasion meal—a chic, modern aesthetic, mood lighting, fun cocktails and a long wine list, and multiple courses that help you make the most of paying the babysitter for three hours. With fresh fior di latte mozzarella on every pie and dough made from heirloom yeast starter and—you guessed it—Double Zero flour, no one will judge if pizza is your only course. Be advised: the pillowy soft pizza here comes unsliced and delivered to your table with a pair of kitchen shears, which we've seen confuse a few diners. But if we can be blunt/sharp: slicing your pizza with scissors is kinda fun and not that complicated, so just cut the damn pie and enjoy it.
Belizean Paradise
Picture a small diner with big leather booths serving bacon and eggs right alongside stew beef and oxtail—that’s essentially the deal at Belizean Paradise Cuisine. It’s possible you’ve never grabbed a meal at this Mid-City spot, since it’s tucked off of La Brea Avenue and closes at 3:30pm. The dining room is always calm, but know that the mixed bag of dishes on their menu are worth driving out of your way for. Their weekend-only breakfast menu in particular features a dizzying array of standouts, from meat pies and coconut tarts to cheesy garnaches and chicken tamales wrapped in banana leaves.
On The Bridge
You go to On The Bridge for comforting specials that mix Japanese flavors with Western influences. Think big plates of curry rice and shrimp roe spaghetti, omu-rice, pizzas, and Japanese-style hamburgers. Eccentricity also abounds at this cafe-style Japan Center restaurant that’s been a neighborhood staple for several decades. Sit at the long wooden bar surrounded by plushies, sherbert-colored chairs, and bookshelves filled with every manga imaginable. Of course, unwinding with something from the encyclopedia-long beer and sake menu isn’t a bad idea either. Basically, land here to end good days, hide from the fact that Mercury is in retrograde, or anytime you don't feel like waiting in the long line at nearby Marufuku.
Bambola
The West Loop has no shortage of large, popular, sceney restaurants. For example, the Beatnik team’s latest spot, Bambola. This restaurant’s food and decor are inspired by countries along the Silk Road, an ancient trade route that extended from Asia to Europe. In addition to plenty of ornate chandeliers and overstuffed couches with fluffy pillows, there are antiques like sections of a 300-year-old house from China decorating the dining space. And it’s hard not to feel like this piece of history deserves a better fate than to be trapped in a gaudy place playing club music and serving inconsistent food.
The Sun Tavern
The Sun Tavern is one of those places that feels like the lovechild of your rowdiest local and your favourite great little bar. Ergo, we love it. On Bethnal Green Road, it prides itself on having a huge selection of Irish whisky but you’ll also find a short, sharp menu of spruced-up classic cocktails. Our personal go-to is Bonnie’s Margarita, but the espresso martini is also a strong contender for your Friday night. Be warned, that the live music nights and £9 cocktails make it super popular with locals and you’ll usually find people spilling out onto the pavement at the weekend, so be sure to book ahead.
Aroma Coffee & Tea Co.
This all-day coffee shop/screenwriter safehouse in Studio City is absolutely slammed on weekends, but you should expect a line at all times of the week. And everybody's here for two reasons: a big menu full of solid sandwiches, salads, and wraps and a winding back patio with abundant WiFi ideal for finally finishing that pilot you started last year.
Watershed Pub & Kitchen
Watershed is, without fail, our favorite place to eat when we don’t really know what we want to eat. This Northgate pub’s menu is as vast as the Yakima Valley, with everything from loaded polenta and excellent New York-style pizza, to sandwiches pressed on phenomenal homemade beer bread (oh, hello, best grilled cheese in town). They even have massive caesar salads piled with roasted chicken and bacon. The beer-dominated drink menu is just as expansive, especially if you’re looking for a mocktail. With a fun vibe that works flawlessly for Tuesday trivia night, watching some kind of sport on TV, or even a low-key dinner with family, Watershed Pub’s the ultimate back-pocket spot that should really be kept safe in your front pocket instead.
Roxanne
Would it really be so wrong to tell a potential date that this is where we live? We just have a lot of flatmates and a really, really well-stocked bar. A hip hop cocktail bar from the team behind Dirty Bones, Roxanne is the kind of place that makes you seriously contemplate whether your landlord would be that pissed if you went for a distressed wall look. From the ornate fireplace to the coming of age novels stacked on the shelves, it really does feel like drinks at your mate’s place, if your mate’s claims about being a DJ and expert mixologist were actually true. Definitely get involved in the house martini with manzanilla sherry but if that’s not your thing, there are also highballs and pitchers of homemade boozy Vimto. It’s a touch tricky to find, but look for the black door on Whitby Street behind Dirty Bones Shoreditch.
Alma
Another day, another restaurant at The Grove trying to make the massive, two-story space next to the parking lot elevators work. The latest contender is Alma, a fancy Mexican restaurant run by a successful Mexico City restaurant group. Based on pedigree alone, we were relatively excited to try this place, but ultimately, it’s another overpriced spot catering to The Grove’s main audience: tourists. We haven’t eaten anything here that’s truly bad, but nothing is memorable, either. And considering the price level (two tacos for $25), that’s not ideal. The free chips and salsa are surprisingly good, however, and the bartenders will pour you a well-made margarita, so we recommend using this place to grab a drink and snack before a movie at the AMC.
Allora
The Twelve Hotel in Atlanta Station keeps a usual cast of, well, cast and crew members from whatever’s currently filming in the city. So a seat at Allora's big central bar, located near Twelve's lobby, will keep you close to the action, which includes people-watching and the pizza chef sliding pies in and out the giant gas-burning pizza oven. The comfortable plaid booths in the back corners provide a more intimate space, where you and your date can finish your weirdly passionate discussion of Beyoncé’s discography. Try the Allora's Meatball pie with their housemade meatballs and the Vegetable, our favorite because of their sturdy, crispy crust, which can handle the weight of a huge pile of broccoli shreds, onions, peppers, freshly sliced mushrooms, and lots and lots of mozzarella cheese.
Marufuku Ramen
The SF-based chain (which now has seven other locations across the country) nails the art of a perfect bowl of Hakata-style ramen. So it’s not hard to see why this casual spot attracts hordes of noodle soup enthusiasts nightly. The rich, creamy broth hits you like an intensely porky flavor bomb after your first sip. The thin noodles are cooked to bouncy perfection every time, and the tender chashu pork belly almost dissolves in your mouth. We’ll come up with any excuse to get here for Friday night dates, midweek lunches, and group dinners with friends who don’t mind waiting an hour in line to get their hands on this flawless ramen.
Dear Jane’s
This swanky seafood spot from the Dear John’s team serves seafood towers and caviar-topped fish sticks right along the waterfront in Marina Del Rey. Scenic but a little drab, the split-level dining room at Dear Jane’s feels like an aging cruise ship: low ceilings, white tablecloths, and nautical memorabilia on the walls. The coolest part of the restaurant is the walk-in bar, a dark, narrow room hidden behind a red velvet curtain near the host stand. While the cocktails and raw seafood were great, cooked dishes like the trout amandine and crab nero were underseasoned. Be aware of the $15 valet charge to park in their lot, too. Once Dear Jane’s has settled in a bit, we’ll come back and see if the ship is on course.
Dollar Hits
Dollar Hits is a Filipino street food shop that became popular enough in LA to be featured in an episode of Netflix’s series Street Food: USA. They’ve since opened a location in Queens, among the many thriving Filipino businesses in Woodside. During the day, you can serve yourself a complete lunch of staples like pancit and lechon at the counter, but you should really come after 4pm when they replace the chaffers with endless aluminum pans of BBQ skewers.
Crêpes and Dosas at Tin Building
This little station on the first floor of the Tin Building near all the fresh produce serves sweet and savory dosas and crêpes. (The latter come in buckwheat or classic.) A crêpe from here is about the same as a crêpe you’d get anywhere else. Varieties like ham/gruyère and banana/Nutella/chocolate are available, but they also have unique combinations like vanilla sponge cake with almond paste and meringue. It’s kind of fun to watch your order being made right in front of you.
