Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hairbanger's Ball at Konow's Corn Maze on 10/16Adrian HolmanHomer Glen, IL
'Stranger Things' decorated house receiving nationwide buzzAdrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Owners of Plainfield's 'Stranger Things' house vow to remain open amid neighbor conflictJennifer GeerPlainfield, IL
Related
qrockonline.com
Project Acclaim to Induct Ed and Gloria Dollinger and Michael Turk into 2022 Hall of Pride at Anniversary Banquet Nov. 14
Project Acclaim will induct Ed and Gloria Dollinger and Michael Turk into its 2022 Hall of Pride during its 35th Jade Anniversary Banquet on Monday, November 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Jacob Henry Mansion Estate, 15 S. Richards Street in Joliet. Social Hour is at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at bit.ly/2022HallOfPride for $35 which includes hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Tickets are also available by mailing a check payable to Project Acclaim to the attention of Sylvia Acosta Chavez, P.O. Box 3799, Joliet, 60434-3799. Kindly purchase tickets no later than Wednesday, November 9.
qrockonline.com
United Cerebral Palsy-Center for Disability Services names 2022 winner of Melvin J. Larson award
At its annual corporate meeting, United Cerebral Palsy-Center for Disability Services honored Sue Treharne with the Melvin J. Larson award in recognition of her continued service to the agency. “It is such an honor to be recognized for doing something that you love,” Treharne said. “I have always had an...
qrockonline.com
Reopening of Cass Street Bridge in Joliet Delayed
The reopening of Cass Street bridge in Joliet has hit a snag. The bridge was supposed to reopen this week, but the Illinois Department of Transportation tells WJOL, the timeline has changed to mid to late November. IDOT is in the process of automating all the draw bridges through Joliet. While they were completing that work, it was discovered that one of the bridges four motors was not functioning properly.
qrockonline.com
Joliet Police Remind You To Plan For A Sober Halloween
This Halloween, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is teaming up with the Joliet Police Department to remind everyone that Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving. Drivers should be extra cautious on Halloween, as more pedestrians are out at night on the hunt for candy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
qrockonline.com
Plainfield Police remind motorists to ’Click It or Ticket’
The Plainfield Police Department today announced it is stepping up enforcement for the Halloween “Click It or Ticket” campaign (October 17 — 31) and reminds motorists to buckle up. “Click It or Ticket” focuses on safety education and law enforcement support to save lives. Seat...
qrockonline.com
Two Hurt In Early Morning Crash on I-355
Two people were hurt this morning when a van struck the median wall, causing a semi to do the same, on the Veterans Memorial Tollway in Homer Glen. Crews were called to the scene around 3:30am to a report of a two vehicle crash with injuries near 143rd St, where they found the semi, carrying an unknown load, on top of the median wall, and a van with heavy damage.
qrockonline.com
Win Tickets to See the Trinity of Terror!
Listen to Elwood in the morning at 8:15a for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the Trinity of Terror!. This tour features three awesome bands: Motionless in White, Black Veil Brides, and Ice Nine Kills with special guest Atreyu!. Catch this show at the Hard Rock...
qrockonline.com
Elwood has Your A Day to Remember Tickets!
Listen to Elwood in the Morning all week at 7:15a for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see A Day to Remember!. -Catch their show with special guest, Wage War, for the band’s Reassembled: Acoustic Theatre Tour on Monday, December 12th at the Chicago Theatre!. For...
IN THIS ARTICLE
qrockonline.com
Amazon Channahon Workers to Walk Out This Morning
Amazon Warehouse Workers at the Channahon Fulfillment Center ORD 9 (23700 W. Bluff Rd., Channahon, IL) will be walking off of the job between 11:45 AM – 12:15 PM tomorrow, October 14, 2022. The walkout is being strategically planned during Amazon’s Prime Week shopping sales push. Organizers from Occupy...
Comments / 0