Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 2 Review: Wasn't Expecting That
We're still cooking with gas, and it was a fun hour from start to finish. The interns continue to be the saving grace of the series, and Meredith and Nick making up was also a highlight of Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 2. It was another solid hour, from crazy...
Fanatic Feed: Percy Jackson Casts The Flash's Jessica Parker Kennedy, Game of Thrones Vet Joins Dune Series, & More!
Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Thursday, October 13, 2022. Disney+ is rounding out the cast of its Percy Jackson and the Olympians series with three new additions. Adam Copeland (WWE Hall of Famer), Jessica Parker Kennedy (The Flash), and Susan Cryer (Silicon...
Watch Walker Online: Season 3 Episode 2
On Walker Season 3 Episode 2, the situation went from bad to worse when someone else disappeared. Meanwhile, Stella and August pursued a lead that made them question everything that happened in the town. Elsewhere, Jerry had some shocking details to tell everyone about the bar. Was it the end...
TV Ratings: Young Sheldon Leads Thursday; Grey's Anatomy Dips
ABC's Station 19 (3.6 million/0.5 rating) and Alaska Daily (3 million/0.3 rating) were steady with last week's numbers in the final ratings. Grey's Anatomy (3.2 million/0.5 rating) lost some ground in viewers and the demo. Walker (0.7 million/0.1 rating) lost some viewers, while Walker: Independence was steady with viewers but...
Happy Valley: First Look at the Third and Final Season
We've known for a while now that Happy Valley will return for a third and final season on AMC+ and Acorn TV. We now have our first look, courtesy of some photos. In this final season of the multi-BAFTA award-winning BBC drama created by one of the UK’s most celebrated and critically acclaimed screenwriters, Sally Wainwright (Gentleman Jack), Sarah Lancashire (Julia) returns to her iconic role of Sergeant Catherine Cawood for six new episodes.
Quantum Leap's Caitlin Bassett Reveals How Trust Helped Her Take On Her Biggest Role Yet
NBC's rookie hit Quantum Leap is a series with history and a fresh-faced cast. With a back order of six episodes already secured, it has capitalized on the nostalgia of the original 1990s Scott Bakula/Dean Stockwell-anchored series while successfully introducing a new team to support Raymond Lee's leaper, Dr. Ben Song.
Ghosts Season 2 Episode 3 Review: Jay's Friends
Jay's search for some new friends has come back to haunt him. Instead of a lively group of people he can hang out with, Jay has attracted a cult on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 3. And unfortunately, the situation got way out of control. It's just another day at the...
Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 2 Review: The Hunger
Things got progressively worse for Reginald on Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 2. Reginald refused to feed, and then when he tried to feed, he couldn't figure out how. This led to his life being at risk, along with everyone around him!. Reginald's love life also took a few...
Bupkis: Peacock Shares First Look at Pete Davidson and Joe Pesci
Pete Davidson may be gone from NBC's Saturday Night Live, but the comedian and actor will return to the NBC family with a Peacock comedy. Production is underway for the new comedy series, Bupkis (first photo below), which is written, starring, and executive produced by Davidson. The series also stars...
1923: Yellowstone Prequel Casts Timothy Dalton
Timothy Dalton is joining the Yellowstone universe. Deadline reports that the actor has landed a role in 1923, the new prequel. "He will portray Donald Whitfield, a powerful, self-confident man who reeks of wealth and the lack of empathy it requires to attain it," the outlet teases. "He is intimidating...
Chucky Season 2 Episode 2 Review: The Sinners Are Much More Fun
Shifting the action to where the Lakeshore Strangler grew up was a stroke of genius. Chucky Season 2 Episode 2 picked up with Jake, Devon, and Lexy trying to come to terms with their past, all while knowing that Chucky could pop up at any moment. It's hard to understand...
Welcome to Flatch is Small-Town Life's Answer to the Office. Here's Why You Should Watch
Just starting its second season, Welcome to Flatch is the perfect example of a show fit for those after dinner-blues. It's quick and witty and will make you heavily consider moving to Ohio in search of a life outside the city. FOX's somewhat new mockumentary isn't anything tv hasn't seen...
‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Scrappy’s Mom Is About to Be a Major Problem for Raq
Raq has let her ambitions and paranoia drive her in 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 2. Now Scrappy's mother is going to be a problem for her.
Daily Show Announces Trevor Noah's Final Episode Date
It's the end of an era for The Daily Show. Per Deadline, Trevor Noah's final episode as host of the iconic series will air Thursday, December 8. The news comes just over two weeks after Noah's announcement that he will exit the series. “One of the overriding feelings I found...
Kurt Sutter Drama The Abandons Ordered to Series at Netflix
The creator of Sons of Anarchy has closed a deal to bring a new series to the small screen. According to Variety, Netflix has ordered the series The Abandons, a ten-episode drama set in the Old West. "As a group of diverse, outlier families pursue their Manifest Destiny in 1850s...
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 2 Review: First Blush
Frank's decision not to endorse anyone in the Manhattan DA's office caused a lot of drama. People kept showing up in his office, some of them irate on Erin's behalf, but he refused to budge. Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 2 had a happy ending to an entirely ridiculous conflict.
Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 4 Review: The Apple Doesn't Fall Far From The Teacher
Eventually, every medical drama has a high-stakes story where someone has to perform life-saving surgery in a dangerous environment. It was Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 4's turn; this time around, Marcel had to work while trapped underground, with rubble, constantly falling everywhere. This time, everyone survived, but was this...
