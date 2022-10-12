ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
TV Fanatic

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 2 Review: Wasn't Expecting That

We're still cooking with gas, and it was a fun hour from start to finish. The interns continue to be the saving grace of the series, and Meredith and Nick making up was also a highlight of Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 2. It was another solid hour, from crazy...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Walker Online: Season 3 Episode 2

On Walker Season 3 Episode 2, the situation went from bad to worse when someone else disappeared. Meanwhile, Stella and August pursued a lead that made them question everything that happened in the town. Elsewhere, Jerry had some shocking details to tell everyone about the bar. Was it the end...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

TV Ratings: Young Sheldon Leads Thursday; Grey's Anatomy Dips

ABC's Station 19 (3.6 million/0.5 rating) and Alaska Daily (3 million/0.3 rating) were steady with last week's numbers in the final ratings. Grey's Anatomy (3.2 million/0.5 rating) lost some ground in viewers and the demo. Walker (0.7 million/0.1 rating) lost some viewers, while Walker: Independence was steady with viewers but...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Krista Vernoff
Person
Adelaide Kane
Person
Ellen Pompeo
Person
Jake Borelli
TV Fanatic

Happy Valley: First Look at the Third and Final Season

We've known for a while now that Happy Valley will return for a third and final season on AMC+ and Acorn TV. We now have our first look, courtesy of some photos. In this final season of the multi-BAFTA award-winning BBC drama created by one of the UK’s most celebrated and critically acclaimed screenwriters, Sally Wainwright (Gentleman Jack), Sarah Lancashire (Julia) returns to her iconic role of Sergeant Catherine Cawood for six new episodes.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 3 Review: Jay's Friends

Jay's search for some new friends has come back to haunt him. Instead of a lively group of people he can hang out with, Jay has attracted a cult on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 3. And unfortunately, the situation got way out of control. It's just another day at the...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 2 Review: The Hunger

Things got progressively worse for Reginald on Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 2. Reginald refused to feed, and then when he tried to feed, he couldn't figure out how. This led to his life being at risk, along with everyone around him!. Reginald's love life also took a few...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Anatomy#Interns#Grey S Anatomy Season
TV Fanatic

Bupkis: Peacock Shares First Look at Pete Davidson and Joe Pesci

Pete Davidson may be gone from NBC's Saturday Night Live, but the comedian and actor will return to the NBC family with a Peacock comedy. Production is underway for the new comedy series, Bupkis (first photo below), which is written, starring, and executive produced by Davidson. The series also stars...
CELEBRITIES
TV Fanatic

1923: Yellowstone Prequel Casts Timothy Dalton

Timothy Dalton is joining the Yellowstone universe. Deadline reports that the actor has landed a role in 1923, the new prequel. "He will portray Donald Whitfield, a powerful, self-confident man who reeks of wealth and the lack of empathy it requires to attain it," the outlet teases. "He is intimidating...
MOVIES
TV Fanatic

Chucky Season 2 Episode 2 Review: The Sinners Are Much More Fun

Shifting the action to where the Lakeshore Strangler grew up was a stroke of genius. Chucky Season 2 Episode 2 picked up with Jake, Devon, and Lexy trying to come to terms with their past, all while knowing that Chucky could pop up at any moment. It's hard to understand...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TV Fanatic

Daily Show Announces Trevor Noah's Final Episode Date

It's the end of an era for The Daily Show. Per Deadline, Trevor Noah's final episode as host of the iconic series will air Thursday, December 8. The news comes just over two weeks after Noah's announcement that he will exit the series. “One of the overriding feelings I found...
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

Kurt Sutter Drama The Abandons Ordered to Series at Netflix

The creator of Sons of Anarchy has closed a deal to bring a new series to the small screen. According to Variety, Netflix has ordered the series The Abandons, a ten-episode drama set in the Old West. "As a group of diverse, outlier families pursue their Manifest Destiny in 1850s...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 2 Review: First Blush

Frank's decision not to endorse anyone in the Manhattan DA's office caused a lot of drama. People kept showing up in his office, some of them irate on Erin's behalf, but he refused to budge. Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 2 had a happy ending to an entirely ridiculous conflict.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 4 Review: The Apple Doesn't Fall Far From The Teacher

Eventually, every medical drama has a high-stakes story where someone has to perform life-saving surgery in a dangerous environment. It was Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 4's turn; this time around, Marcel had to work while trapped underground, with rubble, constantly falling everywhere. This time, everyone survived, but was this...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy