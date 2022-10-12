Read full article on original website
Navy SEAL candidate died of bacterial pneumonia in hours after Hell Week training, Navy investigation finds
Navy SEAL candidate Kyle Mullen, 24, died of bacterial pneumonia in the hours after completing what is known as “Hell Week” during the special operations force’s demanding basic training program in February, a Navy line of duty investigation released Wednesday found. While there were several signs Mullen...
Sailors discuss what Morning Colors means to them as U.S. Navy turns 247
This week the United States Navy turns 247 years old, and for 179 of those years, sailors all across the country have started their day with Morning Colors.
USS Porter returns to Naval Station Norfolk after 7 years overseas
NORFOLK, Va. — The Navy Announced Sunday that the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) returned to Naval Station Norfolk and marked the end of its time as a Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Europe (FDNF-E) destroyer. A spokesperson for the Navy said the USS Porter departed Naval Station...
Sailors on US Navy flattops have been drinking and bathing in water contaminated by jet fuel for decades, veterans say
"We were just told that it'll go away," one veteran said, adding that they used caffeinated water-flavoring mix to dilute the jet fuel taste.
U.S. Navy SEAL Candidate Died from Pneumonia After 'Hell Week,' Officers Facing Administrative Actions
Eight months after the death of a U.S. Navy SEAL candidate, the Naval Special Warfare Command released the results of their internal investigation. The NSWC's investigation concluded the death of Mullen was "in the line of duty, not due to his own misconduct." Mullen died of acute pneumonia with cardiomegaly as a contributing factor, according to the Armed Forces Medical Examiner's autopsy report. He died just hours after successfully completing "Hell Week."
Three Navy SEAL officers are reprimanded over death of candidate with enlarged heart who died of pneumonia after completing grueling 'Hell Week' while taking steroids
Three officers have been reprimanded over the death of a Navy SEAL candidate who collapsed and died from pneumonia hours after completing his ‘Hell Week’ training. Kyle Mullen, 24, died after undergoing the five-and-a-half-day test, and also tested positive for steroid use after officers found syringes and performance enhancing drugs in his car.
Here’s Why A Toilet Is Hanging On A Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet’s Wing
Courtesy of Wayne TothThis isn't the first time a 'killer commode' found its way onto a 'Fist Of The Fleet' squadron aircraft.
US Navy launches $13bn aircraft carrier Trump complained ‘just doesn’t look right’
The largest aircraft carrier in the world has been sent out on its first deployment: The USS Gerald Ford left Norfolk, Virginia on Tuesday, heading out into the Atlantic. The ship’s deployment comes after delays that have lasted years and cost billions of dollars – $13bn in all. This specific aircraft carrier has a range of new technologies, such as “electromagnetic catapults that can launch planes and advanced weapons elevators that will move bombs and missiles up to the flight deck,” according to Insider. Washington Post reporters Robert Costa and Bob Woodward wrote in their new book Peril that...
killed in World War II POW camp, Army Pfc. Ferguson accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced this week that Army Pfc. John L. Ferguson, 20, of Flanagan, Illinois, who was captured and died as a prisoner of war during World War II, was accounted for.
How a remote lagoon and a 'secret weapon' allowed the US Navy to overwhelm Japanese forces during World War II
Hundreds of ships and thousands of troops relied on Ulithi Atoll to support the Allied advance all the way to Japan's shores.
Video of Navy SEAL candidates getting tear gassed sets off investigation
The U.S. Navy has launched a new investigation into its SEAL training course after video surfaced of instructors hosing down a group of SEAL candidates with tear gas for over a minute. CBS Evening News tweeted the clip of the tear-gas video, which was reportedly taken last year on San...
Navy Punishes Officers Over Recruit’s Death During SEAL ‘Hell Week’
Three officers have been disciplined by the U.S. Navy after a SEAL candidate died shortly after completing the notorious “Hell Week” selection process. A report released Wednesday concerning the February death of Kyle Mullen, 24, found that he died of acute pneumonia with an enlarged heart as a contributing cause. The investigation found that his fellow recruits tried to get him medical help, but their concerns were dismissed by medical staff and instructors alike. The infamous Hell Week—which sees SEAL candidates deprived of sleep and subjected to relentless physical activity, much of which takes place in cold water—left Mullen coughing up brown fluid and with swelling so severe he looked “like the Michelin Man,” one sailor said. Recruits with no medical training were assigned to watch Mullen and his fellow recruits who had just finished the course, the report added. Mullen’s condition continued to deteriorate and, by the time they called 911, it was too late to save him.Read it at CBS News
Navy SEAL candidate died of pneumonia after training exercise, report says
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A Navy SEAL candidate died of acute pneumonia, with an enlarged heart as a contributing factor, hours after completing the elite force's punishing Hell Week training, according to a Navy report on the sailor's death. The report found that Kyle Mullen, who was training at Navy...
I Survived Marine Corps Boot Camp 'Shark Attacks'
The intense experience of U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) Boot Camp is one I'll never forget. A Marine Corps Drill Instructor yells at a new recruit.By Staff Sergeant J.L. Wright Jr. — www.usmc.mil images, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Fort Benning and over 1,000 DOD other assets linked to the Confederacy to be renamed
WASHINGTON — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin issued a memorandum on Thursday that approved a plan to rename nine Army bases, two Navy ships and more than 1,100 other items commemorating Confederate officers. Beginning on Dec. 18, 2022, the Department of Defense will start its plan to rename assets...
Three Army Rangers have died since July at Hunter Army Airfield, officials say. Two were suicides
Three soldiers from the elite 75th Ranger Regiment based at Hunter Army Airfield have died between July 31 and Oct. 6 in questionable circumstances, with at least two of the deaths attributable as suicides, according to two military officials with knowledge of the situation. A U.S. Army Special Operations Command...
Navy engineer, wife plead guilty in submarine spy case — again
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer and his wife entered new guilty pleas Tuesday in a case involving an alleged plot to sell secrets about nuclear-powered warships, a month after their previous plea agreements that had called for specific sentencing guidelines were rejected. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe...
Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Carney accounted for from WWII
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Roy Carney, a B-24 Liberator gunner, killed during World War II in Operation Tidal Wave, was accounted for.
After years of headaches, the US Navy's first stealth destroyer is operating farther from home than it's ever been
USS Zumwalt's Japan visit "seems ordinary" but "was actually a culmination of years of hard work and planning," the ship's command master chief said.
The Size of the US Military Each Year Since the Korean War
The status of the United States as a global military superpower has remained unchanged since the end of World War II. The size of the U.S. military, however, has changed significantly over the years. Since the mid-1950s, the number of active-duty men and women serving in the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps has […]
