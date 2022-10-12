ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

U.S. Navy SEAL Candidate Died from Pneumonia After 'Hell Week,' Officers Facing Administrative Actions

Eight months after the death of a U.S. Navy SEAL candidate, the Naval Special Warfare Command released the results of their internal investigation. The NSWC's investigation concluded the death of Mullen was "in the line of duty, not due to his own misconduct." Mullen died of acute pneumonia with cardiomegaly as a contributing factor, according to the Armed Forces Medical Examiner's autopsy report. He died just hours after successfully completing "Hell Week."
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Three Navy SEAL officers are reprimanded over death of candidate with enlarged heart who died of pneumonia after completing grueling 'Hell Week' while taking steroids

Three officers have been reprimanded over the death of a Navy SEAL candidate who collapsed and died from pneumonia hours after completing his ‘Hell Week’ training. Kyle Mullen, 24, died after undergoing the five-and-a-half-day test, and also tested positive for steroid use after officers found syringes and performance enhancing drugs in his car.
CORONADO, CA
The Independent

US Navy launches $13bn aircraft carrier Trump complained ‘just doesn’t look right’

The largest aircraft carrier in the world has been sent out on its first deployment: The USS Gerald Ford left Norfolk, Virginia on Tuesday, heading out into the Atlantic. The ship’s deployment comes after delays that have lasted years and cost billions of dollars – $13bn in all. This specific aircraft carrier has a range of new technologies, such as “electromagnetic catapults that can launch planes and advanced weapons elevators that will move bombs and missiles up to the flight deck,” according to Insider. Washington Post reporters Robert Costa and Bob Woodward wrote in their new book Peril that...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Navy Punishes Officers Over Recruit’s Death During SEAL ‘Hell Week’

Three officers have been disciplined by the U.S. Navy after a SEAL candidate died shortly after completing the notorious “Hell Week” selection process. A report released Wednesday concerning the February death of Kyle Mullen, 24, found that he died of acute pneumonia with an enlarged heart as a contributing cause. The investigation found that his fellow recruits tried to get him medical help, but their concerns were dismissed by medical staff and instructors alike. The infamous Hell Week—which sees SEAL candidates deprived of sleep and subjected to relentless physical activity, much of which takes place in cold water—left Mullen coughing up brown fluid and with swelling so severe he looked “like the Michelin Man,” one sailor said. Recruits with no medical training were assigned to watch Mullen and his fellow recruits who had just finished the course, the report added. Mullen’s condition continued to deteriorate and, by the time they called 911, it was too late to save him.Read it at CBS News
PUBLIC SAFETY
MilitaryTimes

Navy engineer, wife plead guilty in submarine spy case — again

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer and his wife entered new guilty pleas Tuesday in a case involving an alleged plot to sell secrets about nuclear-powered warships, a month after their previous plea agreements that had called for specific sentencing guidelines were rejected. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe...
ANNAPOLIS, MD

