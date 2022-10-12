Read full article on original website
Related
wdayradionow.com
10-13-22 Prime Time Sports Hour 2
First time NDSU and SDSU will battle in the Fargodome as #1 and #2. Jackrabbits have won back-to-back markers and 4 of the last 6. 7:38 - 7:50 - Minnesota Wild vs New York Rangers, opening night for the Wild. Thoughts on game so far and expectations for season. Scott...
wdayradionow.com
wdayradionow.com
10-13-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 3
00:19 - Red River Zoo Chief Executive Officer Sally Jacobson chats with Bonnie and Friends about the Zoo's upcoming Boo at the Zoo events happening on October 15th, 22nd, and 29th. Admission is free! For more info check out the Red River Zoo's event page. 10:21 - Ag director Bridgette...
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo High and Fargo Davies among North Dakota schools targeted with "swatting" calls
(Fargo, ND) -- Officials at West Fargo High School say the school was the target of a "swatting" call Thursday morning. Swatting refers to a person reporting a fake emergency to authorities. A representative at the school says law enforcement officials quickly determined the call was a hoax, and says there was no threat to the school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead Mayoral Candidate Kevin Shores: "A community is scrutinized by how well they take care of their downtrodden"
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Moorhead Mayoral Candidate is running in the race to bring integrity, transparency, and a community centered lens to the position. Kevin Shores, a Navy veteran and former cosmetologist, is a Moorhead Mayoral Candidate. He joined WDAY Midday to share his vision for the position, which included the cultivation of marijuana and hemp products, a bottom-up approach to taking care of the community, and continuing his oath of service. Shores says a big reason why he joined the race is because current Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson would have ran unopposed otherwise.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo garage fire causes $50,000 in damages
(Fargo, ND) -- Firefighters responded to a morning garage fire in North Fargo. First responders arrived on the scene of a detached garage at 9:00 a.m at 737 2nd St. N in Fargo this morning. The single-story garage's interior was fully engulfed in flames, but was not threatening nearby structures. The fire was under control and taken down at at 11:40 a.m, approximately five minutes after their arrival.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Police arrest suspect wanted in murder of Santino Marial
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police say 29-year-old Jesse James Burnett was arrested in south Fargo Friday morning. Burnett was arrested during the execution of a high-risk search warrant at a residence in the 1900 block of 53rd Avenue South just before 10:00 a.m. The Red River Valley SWAT Team teamed up with Fargo Police officers to make the arrest.
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead City Council Candidate Siham Amedy is prioritizing community engagement, government transparency, and affordable housing in election bid
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Moorhead City Council Candidate is running to represent Ward 1 in the upcoming November General Election. Siham Amedy is looking to represent Moorhead's Ward 1. She joined WDAY Midday to share her vision for Moorhead moving forward. One of Amedy's key platforms comes in the form of affordable housing, which she says is a great way to begin helping people find ways to place roots and get involved in the city.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Police: Man arrested while carrying 80 "controlled substance" pills
(Fargo, ND) -- A homeless man is in custody in Fargo on drug-distribution charges. Police say 35-year-old Benjamin Nordick was arrested Friday, October 7th, after officers found more than 80 pills of a controlled substance in Nordick's possession. The arrest came after officers linked Nordick to a vehicle involved in suspicious activity last week. Nordick was already wanted on an outstanding warrant. A court date in the case is pending.
Comments / 0