Beyoncé Wears R13 Cowboy Boots to Promote the ‘Renaissance’ Vinyl Album Launch
Beyoncé sported a Rolling Stones T-shirt and a pair of cowboy boots on Sunday at Supervinyl in Los Angeles, California, while promoting the vinyl iteration of her new album “Renaissance.”. The singer paid homage to vintage and western-inspired trends, opting to coordinate a band T-shirt and jeans with...
The Wait Is Over: Target Dropped Its Fall Designer Collection Full of Flattering Dresses and Cozy Accessories
And prices start at just $8.
Kim Kardashian Wears Leopard Print Bodysuit After Dolce & Gabbana Showcase
Kim Kardashian's got a new fashion line out, and she hit that point home with quite the getup in Italy ... one that would make National Geographic blush. Following her showcase of a Dolce & Gabbana collab -- Ciao, Kim -- in Milan Saturday, KK stepped out in this leopard print bodysuit on Sunday ... complete with a fur coat/matching bag. She's worn a lot of eye-popping ensembles all weekend, but this one takes the cake.
Kim Kardashian Has Another Marilyn Monroe Moment with Lace Corset Dress and ‘Dolce & Gabbana Pizza’
Kim Kardashian is continuing to pay homage to Marilyn Monroe this year — though her latest venture looks a little different. In a new black-and-white video shared on Instagram, the Skims founder poses in the back of a limousine while paparazzi crowd the slightly rolled-down windows. Kardashian steals glances, laughs and feigns nonchalance towards them in a tousled blonde wig — similar to Monroe herself — while opening a “D&G”- printed box to pick up and eat a slice of pizza.
No Sesso Turned The Lens Inward for its Spring/Summer 2023 Collection
As CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, Pia Davis and Autumn Randolph’s No Sesso label has been on a steady rise to the top of the fashion industry. Their previous collection cleared the path for them to receive the aforementioned honor, and for Spring/Summer 2023, the co-designers have turned the lens inward as they look toward the future.
Kyle Richards Strikes Gold in Buckled Dress & Sky-High Aquazzura Platforms for ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 Reunion
Kyle Richards served futuristic disco glamour for the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion, which airs on Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. The “Halloween” star posed ahead of the reunion in a glitzy ensemble on Instagram, styled by Alison Hernon. Her dress by The Blonds featured a slick rose gold palette covered in shimmering sequins, complete with a zipper-accented slit, long sleeves and pointed shoulders. Giving the David and Phillipe Blond-designed piece added slickness were metallic gold buckles on each shoulder, as well as a backless cutout. Finishing her ensemble were diamond rings and archival Alexis Bittar statement drop earrings, featuring large dangling silver spikes for a hard-core edge.
This brilliant pink diamond sold for about $60 million
A stunning pink diamond has sold for nearly $60 million, more than twice the expected price.
Fake Bag, Real Handcuffs: Long Island Boutique Owner Charged After $40M In Counterfeit Luxury Goods Discovered In Basement
A Long Island boutique owner is behind bars after over $40M in counterfeit goods was discovered inside including Dior, Louis Vuitton & more. In the modern age of Instagram and living your life to share and impress others luxury items are the easiest way to obtain attention on social media. From rented cars, rented jewelry, fake jewelry, rented clothes, fake clothes and AirBnB’s some people spend all their money to try and keep up an aesthetic for social media. The lengths people will go to have caused opportunists to open up lucrative businesses in an effort to make money from those faking the lifestyle. One route is renting luxury clothing but the greedy route is directly selling counterfeit luxury items. For one Long Island boutique owner, the greed to obtain money from those faking to fit in has landed her in jail.
Kim Kardashian Racks Up a Bill in Credit Card Earrings and Pantashoes
Cha-ching! That’s the sound of Kim Kardashian swiping her credit card…wait, what? They’re earrings, you say? 👀 💳. Yes — and they cost a pretty penny, too. Kim made waves on her way to film Good Morning America in a full Balenciaga outfit, including their highly-sought after (and sold-out) $425 black card earrings. The reality star's style statement has us thinking about what other necessities we could turn into high-fashion moments — car keys? Phone chargers? The possibilities are endless.
Nicky Hilton Soars in 6-Inch Heels, Corset & Sparkling Versace Outfit at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Front Row
Sat amongst a star-studded front row, Nicky Hilton attended Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 show during Milan Fashion Week today in Milan. Nicky watched her sister Paris Hilton close the show dressed in a pink bridal dress. Nicky was dressed in a two piece opposite her sister’s bright ensemble, the glimmering set consisting of a black blazer with the word “Versace” bedazzled along the outerwear. Underneath the sparkling jacket, Hilton wore a stark black corseted top with a mock neckline and a structured waist. The skirt, like the blazer, was also bedazzled with the Italian designer brand’s name, the crystalized monogram pattern allowing...
Balenciaga Debuts Lays Potato Chip Handbags That Reportedly Cost $1,800
Watch: Balenciaga Debuts $1800 Lays Potato Chip Handbags. Balenciaga's new fashion move is all that and a bag of chips—literally. The luxury Spanish label has created everything from the controversial "destroyed" sneakers to Kim Kardashian's polarizing face cover at the 2021 Met Gala. But nothing could've prepared style aficionados for Balenciaga's latest design: Lays potato chip handbags.
‘The holy grail of vintage denim’: Pair of Levi’s jeans from 19th century sells for $87,400 at auction
A pair of vintage Levi’s jeans from the 19th century has been sold for $76,000 (£68.6k) at an auction in New Mexico.The Durango Vintage Festivus took place on 1 October and featured the listing of the rare denim jeans from Levi’s, which were found in an abandoned gold mine years ago.According to the auction listing, the jeans are one of the oldest known Levis from the gold rush era and regarded as “the holy grail of vintage denim collecting.” The pants are in “good/wearable” condition, per the listing.The item was purchased by a 23-year-old vintage clothing dealer from San Diego...
Kate Spade Sale: Get an Extra 30% off Handbags, Wallets, Clothing, Jewelry and More
One thing we love more even than a brand new designer bag is a good sale, and you can score both with Kate Spade's site-wide sale offering an extra discount on everything right now. The New York-based fashion house is revered for its collection of polished purses, clothing, shoes, jewelry, and even phone cases. Right now, the Kate Spade sale just got better with even steeper mark downs giving an extra 30% off everything using code COZY30 — including fall essentials like gorgeous leather handbags and backpacks.
Milan Teems With New Spots to Check Out During Fashion Week
MILAN — Shows and presentations might not be the only thing to attend during fashion week, taking place until Monday. This season is poised to be a packed one so if running around makes it hard, take a moment to enjoy what Milan has to offer during those days.
The 4 Best Engagement Rings of 2022
Every great love story starts with the perfect ring. Putting aside personal taste and style, modern brides also want elegance, quality and of course plenty of sparkle. “We’ve seen a major rise in engagement rings that focus on traditional but modern styles,” says Mona Akhavi, president of VRAI, a company that specializes in zero-emissions lab-grown diamonds. “Both brides and grooms are opting for unique bands and diamond shapes that touch on their personal style and values.”
Kate Moss Drags A Faux Mink Coat on The Ground in Sheer Dress & Soaring Stilettos at Saint Laurent’s Spring 2023 Fashion Show
Leave it to Kate Moss to make a fashion statement — in Paris, no less. The legendary supermodel arrived in her signature nonchalant manner for Saint Laurent’s Spring 2023 show, with drama in her wake. While arriving at the show’s pool-themed venue, Moss dynamically posed in front of the Eiffel Tower, removing her black mink-textured faux fur coat and dragging it on the ground. Posing with the coat hanging off her arm, the model wore a black sheer minidress with a ruched texture and long sleeves. Paired with sheer black tights, the style icon finished her ensemble with a glossy leather...
Ugg Slippers Are Gigi’s Fashion Month Essential
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Gigi Hadid is on her way back from Paris, having walked for Chloé, Isabel Marant, Victoria Beckham, Givenchy and Stella McCartney at fashion week. Jetting home on October 3rd, she was seen navigating the airport in sweatpants from Les Tien, paired with a cardigan and a khaki jacket from her own brand, Guest In Residence, which she launched just last month. To ensure peak comfort, the super styled the outfit with Ugg’s stacked Tazz slippers, which have become a fashion month essential for Gigi.
The Met’s Next Massive Fashion Show Is Dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld
For only the third time, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute will mount an exhibition dedicated to a single designer: Karl Lagerfeld. The late prolific German designer, the New York Times reports, follows Alexander McQueen and Comme Des Garçons’ Rei Kawakubo, who each received blockbuster shows—and saw their work interpreted on the red carpet of the Met Gala, which celebrates the annual exhibition.
Kim Kardashian Closed Out the Dolce & Gabbana Show in a Glittering Black Gown and Stiletto Sock Boots at Milan Fashion Week
After teasing her appearance at the show for days using the hashtag #CiaoKim, Kim Kardashian joined Dolce and Gabbana’s creative directors Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce on the runway during their Milan Fashion Week show today. A screen broadcasting Kardashian’s likeness saw her walking towards the audience before dissipating, revealing the social media star behind the projection, clad dramatically in all black down to her feet.
Juliane Hough Adds ’70s Twist to Casual Style with Gucci Sunglasses & Chunky Loafers
Julianne Hough posted a quick mirror selfie in her large walk-in closet on her Instagram Story today. The “Footloose” actress dressed up in denim, bundling up in cold weather wear with the addition of sturdy boots. The outfit began with classic light wash high-waisted denim with a bell-shaped hem which Hough wore alongside a green knit vest layered overtop and a white collared button-down shirt. Adding layers on layers, the professional dancer wore a grey striped oversized blazer with black buttons. Hough got shady, donning 70s-style Gucci frames. Slung over her shoulder, the star wore a black leather quilted bag by...
