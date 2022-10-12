ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
umterps.com

Terps Sweep Northwestern, Win Second-Straight Conference Match

EVANSTON, IL -- The Terps (11-8, 2-5) dominated Northwestern (13-6, 2-5) in three sets (25-22, 25-22, 25-16) to claim their second consecutive Big Ten Win and second consecutive sweep. Maryland found itself down 19-22 in the first set, but finished on a 6-0 to grab the frame and the momentum...
EVANSTON, IL
umterps.com

Maryland Completes Three Game Homestand Against No.20 Rutgers

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - No. 2 Maryland completes their three-game home stand at the Field Hockey and Women's Lacrosse Complex with a matchup against No.20 Rutgers. The Terps will face the Scarlet Knights on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 4:00 p.m. the game will be live on Big Ten Network. THIS...
COLLEGE PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy